Freedom wrestlers win five regional titles

OCONTO FALLS – The Freedom wrestling team had five regional champions and advanced 11 wrestlers to sectionals at the WIAA Division 2 Oconto Falls regional Saturday.

Oconto Falls won the team title with 303 points and advances to the team sectional. Freedom finished second with 261 and New London was third with 135.5.

The top two individuals at each weight class advance to the sectional meet.

Zach Lahay (106 pounds), Koy Murphy (113), Mitch Garvey (126), Garrison Murphy (132) and Alex Rohan (220) won regional titles for Freedom.

Also advancing to sectionals for the Irish were Grant Vosters (120), Sam Peters (138), Evan Vosters (145), Matt Verhasselt (170), Parker Rudie (182) and Devin Moser (285).

Scott Cook of New London advanced to the sectional meet by taking first place at 138 with a 9-2 victory over Peters of Freedom.

Thomas Peters took first place at 152 and Justin Krull was second at 160 for Seymour to both advance to the sectional.

TEAM SCORES

OCONTO FALLS 303, FREEDOM 261, NEW LONDON 135.5, SEYMOUR 120, PESHTIGO 116, MARINETTE 83, CLINTONVILLE/MARION 33

106: 1st – Zach Lahay FR dec. Tyler Budz OF 3-2. 2nd place wrestleback – Budz OF pinned Kyle Rivet P :44. 113: 1st – Koy Murphy FR dec. Zack Wauters P 11-5. 120: 1st – Bryce Peterson OF dec. Grant Vosters FR 7-5. 2nd place wrestleback – Vosters FR major dec. Adam Armour NL 9-0. 126: 1st – Mitch Garvey FR major dec. Wyatt Borkovec OF 9-0. 2nd place wrestleback – Borkovec OF pinned Brian Krouth P 4:38. 132: 1st – Garrison Murphy FR dec. Kenton Peterson OF 5-3. 2nd place wrestleback – Peterson OF dec. Garrett Ruckdashel NL 5-4. 138: 1st – Scott Cook NL dec. Sam Peters FR 9-2. 145: 1st – Bryce Ash OF pinned Evan Vosters FR 1:57. 2nd place wrestleback – Vosters FR pinned Flynn Schneider SEY :35. 152: 1st – Thomas Peters SEY pinned Isaac Diaz OF 3:24. 160: 1st – Nate Trepanier OF pinned Justin Krull SEY 5:43. 2nd place wrestleback – Krull SEY pinned Sean Holk MAR 4:51. 170: 1st – Brice Delzer OF major dec. Matt Verhasselt FR 15-6. 2nd place wrestleback – Verhasselt FR pinned Gabe Oswald NL 4:10. 182: 1st – Mac Winkler OF pinned Nick Sherman SEY 1:46. 2nd place wrestleback – Parker Rudie FR dec. Sherman SEY 5-3 SV-1. 195: 1st – Garret Cole OF dec. Cam Lepkowski P 4-3. 2nd place wrestleback – Lepkowski P dec. Remington Steele NL 8-1. 220: 1st – Alex Rohan FR pinned Trent Peetz OF 2:38. 285: 1st – Dan Ausloos OF pinned Devin Moser FR :52.

Omro Regional

At Omro, Little Chute had two wrestlers win regional championships and advanced six wrestlers to the sectional meet.

Wautoma/Wild Rose won the team title with 244 points, while Little Chute was second with 176.5.

Logan Van Handel (152) and Bryce Schumacher (160) won regional titles for the Mustangs. Second-place finishers were Adam Kilgas (120), Colton Hawkins (182), Kristofer Runnheim (195) and Nate Hietpas (285).

Advancing for Winneconne were Anthony Keuntjes, who took first place at 120, and second-place finishers Ryan Dowling (132) and Rutger Braun (152).

Fox Valley Lutheran advanced two wrestlers to the sectional, including 106-pound regional champion Charles Ziegler. Mackenzie Kading of FVL advanced at 145 after she won her third-place match and then won by injury default in the second-place wrestleback.

TEAM SCORES

WAUTOMA/WILD ROSE 244, LITTLE CHUTE 176.5, BERLIN 166, WINNECONNE 120, FOX VALLEY LUTHERAN 103, OMRO 98, XAVIER 51

106: 1st – Charles Ziegler FVL major dec. Dylan Hughes W/WR 11-2. 2nd place wrestleback – Hughes W/WR pinned Gavin Coshenet WIN 1:13. 113: 1st – Abram Lezama W/WR pinned Garrett Derleth B 1:04. 2nd place wrestleback – Derleth B pinned Nathaniel Picard X 2:33. 120: 1st – Anthony Keuntjes WIN pinned Adam Kilgas LC 3:14. 126: 1st – Keegan Taivalmaa W/WR pinned Scotty McGibbon B 1:03. 132: 1st – Tanner Deist W/WR pinned Ryan Dowling WIN 2:50. 138: 1st – Preston Morgan B pinned Jacob Gaboury-Gorges W/WR 2:21. 145: 1st – Paul Hernandez W/WR won by injury def. over Bryce Congdon B. 2nd place wrestleback – Mackenzie Kading FVL won by injury def. over Congdon B. 152: 1st – Logan Van Handel LC pinned Rutger Braun WIN 2:35. 2nd place wrestleback – Braun WIN pinned Timo Roberts B 1:05. 160: 1st – Bryce Schumacher LC dec. Jacob Kafer OM 7-1. 2nd place wrestleback – Kafer OM dec. Austin Schrei B 17-11. 170: 1st – Andrew Henschel W/WR pinned Ryan Janssen LC :59. 2nd place wrestleback – Zac Boese OM dec. Janssen LC 11-6. 182: 1st – C.J. Kurczek B dec. Colton Hawkins LC 4-3. 2nd place wrestleback – Hawkins LC dec. Nick Grewe WIN 2-1. 195: 1st – Lucas Hackney W/WR pinned Josh Klemm WIN 2:24. 2nd place wrestleback – Kristofer Runnheim LC pinned Josh Klemm WIN 2:27. 220: 1st – Jack Dietzen OM dec. Zach Wilson B 4-0. 2nd place wrestleback – Wilson B pinned Jesse Schauer W/WR 1:56. 285: 1st – Mitchell Potratz OM pinned Nate Hietpas LC 3:27.

Denmark Regional

At Denmark, Wrightstown had four regional champs and advanced six wrestlers to the sectional meet.

Luxemburg-Casco won the team title with 275.5 points, while Wrightstown finished second with 216.

Winning regional titles for Wrightstown were Ben Durocher (132), Ben Klister (160), Bryce Herlache (182) and Matthew Van Eperen (195). Advancing with second-place finishes were Derick Bader (126) and Matthew Maitland (138).

TEAM SCORES

LUXEMBURG-CASCO 275.5, WRIGHTSTOWN 216, DENMARK 199.5, TWO RIVERS 195, STURGEON BAY/SEVASTOPOL 82, MANITOWOC LUTHERAN/RONCALLI 20

106: 1st – Cody Holmes TR pinned Lucas Joniaux L-C :50. 113: 1st – Bryce Bosman L-C dec. Joey Bianchi TR 3-1. 120: 1st – Brock Bergelin D won by tech. fall over Walker VandeHey W18-3. 2nd place wrestleback – Reece Worachek L-C dec. VandeHey W 10-5 SV-1. 126: 1st – Nathan Ronsman L-C pinned Derick Bader W :53. 132: 1st – Ben Durocher W dec. Colton Worachek L-C 7-3. 2nd place wrestleback – Worachek L-C pinned Trevor Pasek TR :27. 138: 1st – Cameron Lemmens L-C major dec. Matthew Maitland W 11-2. 145: 1st – Laken Duerschmidt TR dec. Garrett Jeanquart L-C 5-4. 152: 1st – Devan Vandenbush L-C pinned Jedd Shefchik D 1:56. 2nd place wrestleback – Shefchik D dec. Ben Rosera W 1-0. 160: 1st – Ben Klister W pinned Jacob Zellner L-C 4:38. 170: 1st – Dalton Smerchek L-C major dec. Max Schmitz D 10-1. 2nd place wrestleback – Max Schmitz D dec. Marlon Rezash TR 9-4. 182: 1st – Bryce Herlache W dec. Dalton Becker TR 3-0. 2nd place wrestleback – Becker TR major dec. Dakota Robinson L-C 11-2. 195: 1st – Matthew Van Eperen W pinned Shae Ruelle TR 5:09. 2nd place wrestleback – Gabe Wertel D pinned Ruelle TR 3:32. 220: 1st – T.J. Weidman D dec. Nate Lloyd L-C 4-2. 2nd place wrestleback – Lloyd L-C pinned Damien Bullock TR 3:09. 285: 1st – Josh Frerk D dec. Sam Skornicka TR 4-1). 2nd place wrestleback – Phil Rasmussen L-C dec. Skornicka TR 3-1.

Valders Regional

At Valders, Chilton/Hilbert had four regional champions and advanced 11 wrestlers to the sectional meet.

Valders won the team title with 265.5 points, narrowly beating Chilton/Hilbert with 260.5.

Regional champs for Chilton/Hilbert were Joe Boehnlein (106), Abraham Sell (132), PJ Ladd (160) and Garrett Casper (182).

Also advancing to sectionals for Chilton/Hilbert with second-place finishes were Peyton Ladd (113), Mavrik Ott (120), Jax Pritchard (126), Gaven Lisowe (145), Kaiden Mikalowsky (152), Jairet Mikalowsky (195) and Noah Koehler (220).

TEAM SCORES

VALDERS 265.5, CHILTON/HILBERT 260.5, ELKHART LAKE-GLENBEULAH/HOWARDS GROVE 116, NEW HOLSTEIN 105, KIEL 64, SAINT LAWRENCE SEMINARY 64

106: 1st – Joe Boehnlein C/H pinned Caitlin Meyer K 2:13. 2nd place wrestleback – Daniel Trinh SLS pinned Meyer K 5:55. 113: 1st – Colton Harrington V major dec. Peyton Ladd C/H 15-3. 120: 1st – Riley Sleger V dec. Mavrik Ott C/H 9-3. 126: 1st – Casey Zipperer V major dec. Jax Pritchard C/H 12-2. 2nd place wrestleback – Pritchard C/H dec. Taylor Cain EL-G/HG 8-2. 132: 1st – Abraham Sell C/H pinned Kyle Conrad V :34. 138: 1st – Max Ward EL-G/HG dec. Luke Oltmanns V 9-2. 145: 1st – Matthew Pekarske V dec. Gaven Lisowe C/H 6-4 SV-3. 152: 1st – Dan Strouf V won by tech. fall over Kaiden Mikalowsky C/H 15-0. 160: 1st – PJ Ladd C/H pinned Troy Rebedew EL-G/HG 3:00. 170: 1st – Adam Satori V pinned Jonathan Hinesh SLS 2:15. 182: 1st – Garrett Casper C/H dec. Jackson Linsmeier V 4-3 TB-1. 195: 1st – Matt Buechel NH pinned Jairet Mikalowsky C/H 2:20. 220: 1st – Dustin Bergene V pinned Noah Koehler C/H 5:15. 285: 1st – Jon Roll EL-G/HG pinned Kelly Paulsen SLS 1:25.

Antigo Regional

At Antigo, Waupaca had one regional champion and advanced three wrestlers to the sectional meet.

Antigo won the team title with 229 points, with Tomahawk second at 180 and Waupaca third at 151.

Derrick Rotta won the regional title at 195 pounds for Waupaca. Advancing to the sectional with second-place finishes were Logan Bernhardt (138) and Mark Kilcoyne (220).

TEAM SCORES

ANTIGO 229, TOMAHAWK 180, WAUPACA 151, LAKELAND 137, NEKOOSA/ASSUMPTION/PORT EDWARDS 119, MOSINEE 102

106: 1st – Blaze Thurber N/A/PE dec. Neil Bretl A 9-4. 113: 1st – Josh Ehster M pinned Lance Knight T 2:19. 120: 1st – Dejay Nordrum L major dec. Brant Hall N/A/PE 9-1. 2nd place wrestleback – Hall N/A/PE dec. Tanner Johnson W 4-3. 126: 1st – Craig Elsen N/A/PE dec. Benjamin Stimac A 7-5 SV-1. 132: 1st – Jordan Sarver N/A/PE dec. Brandon Lucht A 7-0. 2nd place wrestleback – Lucht A major dec. Traner Weiler M 9-0. 138: 1st – Jack Scandin L pinned Logan Bernhardt W 1:48. 2nd place wrestleback – Bernhardt W pinned Brady Anderson T 1:36. 145: 1st – Wyatt Wenninger T dec. Aden Elsen N/A/PE 9-6. 2nd place wrestleback – Schlieve A pinned Elsen N/A/PE 2:47. 152: 1st – Jake McClintock L pinned Andy Ellis M 1:23. 160: 1st – Korbin Krueger A dec. Matt Turkewicz T 7-3. 170: 1st – Will Dixon A major dec. Mason Holmquist L 11-3. 182: 1st – Collinn Eldridge A pinned Ieon Diver L 1:17. 2nd place wrestleback – Diver L pinned Natasha Schultz W :27. 195: 1st – Derrick Rotta W pinned Jacob Matti T 3:10. 220: 1st – Zach Stefonich T pinned Mark Kilcoyne W 3:37. 285: 1st – Jose Mohr M dec. Noah Williams A 7-6.