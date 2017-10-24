Freehold Township (N.J.) into top 10, three newcomers in Super 25 fall girls soccer rankings

Freehold Township (N.J.) moved up a spot to No. 10 while three newcomers entered the latest USA TODAY Sports/United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) Super 25 Fall Girls Soccer Rankings.

Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) remains the No. 1 team, as the top six teams remained in place.

Sacred Heart (Louisville) moved up six spots to No. 12, and Spencerport (N.Y.) jumped five spots to No. 15.

Three newcomers entered the rankings, led by Urbana (Ijamsville, Md.) at No. 18.