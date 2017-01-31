Free-throw shooting propels Denmark | Boys Rdp

DENMARK – The Denmark boys basketball team shot 18-of-20 at the free-throw line — good for 90 percent — in a 64-52 victory over Clintonville on Monday.

Blake Derricks scored a game high 21 points for Denmark, who improved to 8-7 overall, 7-5 in the North Eastern Conference. Patrick Suemnick added 14 points.

The Truckers (9-4, 7-4) were led by Tyler Peterman who scored 19 points and Nate Krueger with 17.

Clintonville…23 29 – 52

Denmark…30 34 – 64

CLINTONVILLE – Peterman 19, S Finger 2, Whitman 8, Krueger 17, Schirpke 2, K Finger 4. 3-pt: Peterman 3, Whitman 2, Krueger 2. FT: 7-8. F: 17.

DENMARK – Derricks 21, Short 9, Jens 12, Suemnick 14, Satori 6, Sipiorski 2. 3-pt: Derricks 1, Jens 1. FT: 18-20. F: 10.

Lux-Casco 83,

Fox Valley Luth. 52

APPLETON – The Spartans shot 63.6 percent from the field en route to the big North Eastern Conference win.

Bryce TeKulve was 10-of-12 shooting and scored 21 points, and Jonathan Deprey was 7-of-10 shooting and scored 18 points to lead L-C (13-2, 12-0).

Jacob Wotruba added 14 points and Mitchell Jandrin had 12 in the win.

Cole Barrington had 12 points to lead Lutheran (2-11, 2-7).

Lux-Casco…45 38 – 83

Fox Valley Luth.…24 28 – 52

LUXEMBURG-CASCO – Jandrin 12, Otradovec 3, Deprey 18, Wotruba 14, Zeitler 2, Isenberg 2, Ronsman 4, Coisman 8, TeKulve 21. 3-pt: Otradovec 1, Deprey 3, Wotruba 2. FT: 8-8. F: 6.

FOX VALLEY LUTHERAN – Schild 10, Doyan 10, Barrington 12, Olson 2, Kraftzenk 5, Hennig 1, Price 2, Rodencal 2, Behm 3, Uitenbroek 5. 3-pt: Schild 1, Kraftzenk 1, Behm 1. FT: 5-12. F: 3.

Waupaca 49,

Oconto Falls 41

WAUPACA – Justin Vaughn and Logan Bunge each scored 14 points to lead the Comets in the NEC matchup.

The Panthers (1-13, 0-10) were led in scoring by Dakota Carriveau with 11 points.

Oconto Falls…22 19 – 41

Waupaca…28 21 – 49

OCONTO FALLS – Sefcik 7, Bloom 8, Kurth 5, Schoen 5, Carriveau 11, Peterson 2, Virtues 3. 3-pt: Sefcik 1, Bloom 2, Kurth 1, Schoen 1. FT: 4-6. F: 20. Fouled out: Carriveau.

WAUPACA – Gardner 3, Johnson 2, Dayton 3, Wanty 11, Vaughn 14, Bartel 2, Bunge 14. 3-pt: Dayton 1, Wanty 1, Vaughn 2. FT: 13-18. F: 10.

Little Chute 60, Wrightstown 49

WRIGHTSTOWN – The Mustangs hit 11 3-pointers in the NEC matchup.

Luke Haese scored a team-high 19 points for the Tigers (9-6, 6-5).

Noah Knudsen made six of those 3’s and finished with 22 points for Little Chute (11-4, 9-2).

Little Chute…32 28 – 60

Wrightstown…20 29 – 49

LITTLE CHUTE – Plate 12, Mueller 11, Huss 6, Schommer 3, Stevens 6, Knudsen 22. 3-pt: Plate 2, Mueller 2, Schommer 1, Knudsen 6. FT: 5-13. F: 17.

WRIGHTSTOWN – Braeger 3, Theunis 5, Froehlke 2, Hazaert 5, Klister 2, Hansen 8, Haese 19, Beining 5. 3-pt: Braeger 1, Theunis 1, Hazert 1, Hansen 1, Haese 2, Beining 1. FT: 4-8. F: 20.

Sheb. North 81,

G.B. Preble 59

GREEN BAY – Only four players scored for the Hornets in the Fox River Classic Conference loss.

Two of those four had big days; Ryan Buss poured in 26 points, while Camden Wall had 22 points for the Hornets (3-11, 1-9).

Ethan Cinealis and Quentin Beaudoin had 16 points each for North (8-5, 5-5).

Sheb. North…33 48 – 81

G.B. Preble…22 37 – 59

SHEBOYGAN NORTH – Winter 3, T. Roenitz 7, Seymour 9, Cinealis 16, Hasenstein 6, Widder 15, M. Roenitz 2, Sukolowski 4, Beaudoin 16, Lorge 3. 3-pt: T. Roenitz 1, Seymour 1, Cinealis 4, Hasestein 1, Widder 3, Beaudoin 3. FT: 8-11. F 14. Technical: Hasenstein.

G.B. PREBLE – Wall 22, Carwardine 3, Newman 8, Buss 26. 3-pt: Wall 4, Newman 2, Buss 2. FT: 4-9. F: 16.

Peshtigo 58,

Crivitz 46

PESHTIGO – The Bulldogs’ defense held the Wolverines to 33 percent shooting to remain on top of the Marinette & Oconto Conference.

Joey Bradley scored 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting, and Ryley Demmith and Justin Thill each added 11 points for Peshtigo (12-2, 10-1).

Travis Giese scored 15 points and Jakob Voss had 12 for Crivitz (10-5, 8-3), which also got 11 rebounds from Charles Johnsen.

Crivitz…17 29 – 46

Peshtigo…21 37 – 58

CRIVITZ – Giese 15, Voss 12, Bauer 7, Johnsen 5, Strumbris 4, Werner 3. 3-pt: Bauer 1, Werner 1. FT: 12-17. F: 13.

PESHTIGO – Bradley 17, Demmith 11, Thill 11, Larsen 9, Neumann 4, Tackmier 2, Noffke 2, Carriveau 2. 3-pt: Demmith 1, Larsen 2. FT: 5-10. F: 16. Fouled out: Demmith.

Oconto 80,

NEW Lutheran 58

OCONTO – The Blue Devils scored 53 second-half points to put the Packerland Conference game away.

Connor Ebben score 27 points while Carson Moe added 25, including four 3’s, to lead Oconto (10-5, 6-4). Zach Sherman chipped in with 12 points.

The Blazers (6-9, 3-5) were led in scoring by Samuel Meerstein with 21 points

NEW Lutheran…22 36 – 58

Oconto…27 53 – 80

NEW Lutheran – Ma 2, Voskamp 2, Be Reisler 5, Meerstein 21, Siudzinski 2, Laatsch 10, Br Reisler 7, Sable 9. 3-pt: Meerstein 3, Laatsch 1. FT: 13-22. F: 20.

OCONTO – Frazer 2, James 4, Allen 2, Moe 25, Sherman 12, Woller 8, Ebben 27. 3-pt: Moe 4, Woller 1. FT: 15-19. F: 22.

Sturgeon Bay 76,

Two Rivers 48

STURGEON BAY – Mitchell Jackson scored 11 of his 16 points in the first half, and Carson Talbert had nine of his 13 in the opening half as the Clippers built up a lead in the non-conference win.

Connor Gajda added 15 points and Jared Van Bramer had 12 more for Sturgeon Bay (11-4).

Rudy Montoya had 12 points to lead Two Rivers (8-8).

Two Rivers…29 19 – 48

Sturgeon Bay…44 32 – 76

TWO RIVERS – Rysticken 6, VanEss 2, Coronado 3, Hendrickson 7, Shillcox 4, President 3, Gordon 6, Kiphart 4, Montoya 13. 3-pt: Gordon 2, Rysticken 2, Coronado 1, Hendrickson 1. FT: 10-22. F: 13.

STUGEON BAY – Wodack 1, Kurschner 8, Jackson 16, Meikle 9, Gajda 15, Talbert 13, Rose 2, Van Bramer 12. 3-pt: Jackson 4, Kurschner 1. FT: 11-16. F: 16. Fouled out: Rose.

Florence 63,

Niagara 50

FLORENCE – Florence outscored Niagara 44-28 in the second half to get the non-conference win.

Ben Oratch, Austin Hagerty and Kalvin Jeffords each scored 10 points for Niagara (6-9).

For Florence (9-5), Nathan Krueger scored 16 points, Wesson McLain had 14 and Dylan McLain had 13.

Niagara…22 28 – 50

Florence…19 44 – 63

NIAGARA – Oratch 10, Maki 6, Al. Hagerty 4, Au. Hagerty 10, Antonissen 2, Bousley 8, Jeffords 10. FT: 6-12. F: 18. Fouled out: Oratch, Maki.

FLORENCE – Jones 2, Walstrom 8, Krueger 16, W. McLain 14, Berry 8, Davis 2, D. McLain 13. 3-pt: Krueger 2, W. McLain 3. FT: 10-20. F: 11.

Suring 61,

White Lake 21

SURING – The Eagles had nine guys score as they cruised in the nonconference game.

Ryan Mahoney scored 12 points to lead Suring (11-3) in scoring, while Caleb Lally added 11.

The Lakers (2-13) got a game-high 15 points from Chris Schewe.

White Lake…16 5 – 21

Suring…35 26 – 61

WHITE LAKE – Schewe 15, Hull 6. 3-pt: Schewe 1. FT: 4-4. F: 9.

SURING – Allard 1, Christensen 9, Geniesse 10, Mahoney 12, Gerndt 5, Reed 2, Stegeman 7, Lally 11, Garrigan 4. 3-pt: Stegeman 1, Lally 1. FT: 3-5. F: 10.