Fresh off Indiana visit, is Romeo Langford nearing a decision?

By all accounts, New Albany (Ind.) High School star Romeo Langford and his family had a good time at Indiana University this past week.

I mean, how could they not?

The Hoosiers clearly rolled out the crimson-and-cream carpet throughout. There have been videos on social media of fans cheering Langford’s arrival at Assembly Hall and chanting his name during Hoosier Hysteria.

Langford, the nation’s No. 5 overall 2018 prospect in the 247Sports.com’s composite rankings, has surely had memorable receptions from among a list of schools that still includes the likes of North Carolina, UCLA, Vanderbilt and Kansas (official visit still to come).

But this one to Bloomington seemed different.

“It was electrifying,” Langford’s father Tim told Inside the Hall’s Alex Bozich. “It was good, to be honest with you. It was a special feeling. … We really didn’t expect that.”

Indiana needs Romeo Langford as badly as any school recruiting him, and that’s not just because of lineups. It’s because of perception. Despite the proximity of New Albany to Louisville, Langford is still an Indiana kid from an Indiana town.

For new IU coach Archie Miller, “the statement of landing a player of Langford’s stature can’t be overstated,” Indianapolis Star beat writer Zach Osterman wrote this summer.