Fresh off title, UNC coach visits Langford

North Carolina head coach Roy Williams, fresh off his third national title and the Tar Heels’ sixth, visited New Albany star Romeo Langford as the NCAA recruiting period commenced Thursday afternoon, Langford’s father confirmed to Inside Carolina.

Langford’s visit is the first stop for Williams after he helped guide UNC to its third national title since 2005 on Monday night. Williams, who last visited for the Bulldogs’ matchup versus Providence on Feb. 10, offered the five-star guard in August of last year. Langford took an unofficial visit to Chapel Hill in October. Williams used post-title visits to sway Ty Lawson and Harrison Barnes in 2005 and 2009, respectively, per the report.

Ranked No. 3 in ESPN’s 2018 rankings, Langford averaged 28.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and more than two blocks per game for 25-4 New Albany this past season. Langford netted 44 points in the Bulldogs’ regional final loss, marking the seventh time he’s eclipsed the 40-point plateau in his career. The junior owns seven of the school’s top 10 scoring performances, including a record 46 points in semi-state play last season. He sits atop New Albany’s all-time scoring list with 2,090 points, good for 32nd in state history.

Langford, who said he’d make his college decision “at the beginning of (next) season or after the season,” is fielding offers from Duke, Kentucky, Louisville, Indiana and Kansas, among others, in addition to UNC. Williams is set to visit Zion Williamson, ranked No. 2 ahead of Langford in ESPN’s 2018 rankings, on Thursday, per the report.

