Freshman attempting to break paralympic world record at Texas distance festival

Southlake Carroll freshmen Chris Tracht looks to chase after the T44 World and American 1500m record this weekend -> https://t.co/nmOpnz3kqu pic.twitter.com/tnK3paVOWv — FloTrack (@FloTrack) March 16, 2017

Chris Tracht is a freshman at Southlake (Texas) Carroll, and is already an inspiration to runners across the state. Born with an impairment to his left leg that necessitated a prosthetic, Tracht is one of the state’s best mile runners. After logging impressive times at a pair of meets earlier in 2017, Tracht is now moving to the 1,500 meter distance and gunning for a world record at the T44 paralympic classification.

The teen is scheduled to run the 1,500 meter race at the Texas Distance Festival in his hometown of Southlake on Saturday. Should he finish with a time faster than 4:33.6, Tracht would become the new world record holder in the T44 edition of the event.

According to FloTrack, Tracht’s previous times point to him having a reach shot at achieving just that. The first-year high schooler ran a 4:57.19 mile at the Texas A&M High School Indoor Classic. He also recorded a 4:56.80 mile at the Dunamis Sports Group indoor meet, another time which lines up to just above a 4:33 1,500 meter.

Chris Tracht ran a 4:57.19 indoor mile and was only 2 seconds off the 1500m T44 Paralympic World Record https://t.co/AGzCCKMwrZ @milesplit pic.twitter.com/ZyXJvPiXId — Texas MileSplit (@TXMileSplit) January 12, 2017

Will Tracht pull off the feat? Stay tuned on Saturday. We’ll all learn soon enough.