Freshmen triplets are already leading Onalaska (Wis.) cross country team from the front

Sometimes twins emerge as star athletes in individual sports because their interfamilial competitiveness drives them to great success. Now imagine what happens when you have three triplets passionate about the same goal.

The Onalaska (Wis.) cross country team is experiencing exactly that just days into the career of its three youngest, newest stars.

As reported by the LaCrosse Tribune and CBS affiliate WKBT, the Malacek triplets have already emerged as the somewhat unlikely stars of the Onalaska girls cross country team. In the school’s first meet of the 2017 season, Kora, Lydia and Amalia Malacek finished second, fourth and fifth in the Johnson Invitational, leading Onalaska to a surprising victory in its home meet.