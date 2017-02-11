Friday, Feb. 10 high school basketball results

Boys basketball



Allen Park 55, Southgate Anderson 51: Antonio Mangiapane scored 23 points for Allen Park (9-5) while Donovan Ebo added 16. Jace Matkin scored 10 points for Anderson (7-8).

Allen Park Inter-city Baptist 58, Plymouth Christian 48: Nathaniel Pardo led Inter-city Baptist (4-11, 3-7 MIAC Blue) with 24 points. Mason Howell also scored 12 points. Matt Malcolm paced Plymouth (9-6, 6-4) with 19 points.

Almont 46, Imlay City 34: Chase Kapron led Almont (11-3) with 10 points. Noah Galbraith paced Imlay (7-7) with 11 points.

Armada 70, Capac 55: Adam Job led with 24 points for Armada (7-7) while Mitch Ruczyski scored 14 points and five rebounds. Andrew Sams led with 16 points for Capac (5-10).

Ashley 54, Vestaburg 52: Colin Dolloff led Ashley with 19 points. Noah Johnston scored 18 points, while Seth Stratton added 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Bellevue 66, Waldron 21: Wyatt Waterbury led Bellevue (12-1, 9-1 SCAA) with 19 points and eight assists. Gavin Jex also added 14 points and seven assists.

Brown City 49, Sandusky 41: Calvin Cook led Brown City with 15 points and eight rebounds. Anthony Ford added 12 points and eight rebounds, while Andre Geiger also scored 10 points. Sandusky was paced by Cody Hoag with 14 points.

Canton 53, Plymouth 49: B. Artis White scored 12 points for Canton (10-6, 7-3 KLAA South). Vinson Sigmon also added 11 points. Tariq Woody led all scorers with 19 points for Plymouth (7-9, 4-6).

Clawson 33, Madison Heights Lamphere 24: Kourtney Manley scored 11 points and 11 rebounds for Clawson (3-12). Cal Terry scored six points in the loss for Lamphere (3-12).

Dearborn Divine Child 72, Detroit Loyola 55: Quinn Blair led Divine Child with 21 points. Keith Johnson paced Loyola with 14 points.

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 69, Dearborn Edsel Ford 47: Malik Rogers led Crestwood (11-4) with 30 points. Asa Robertson added 15 points, and Jemail Saleh also chipped in 12 points. Jared Weigand paced Edsel Ford (2-13) with 13 points.

Dearborn Heights Robichaud 62, Garden City 56: Jasir Poole scored 21 points and dished six assists for Robichaud (11-3, 8-1 WWAC Red). Shannon Woods also added 20 points and eight rebounds. Cameron Walter paced Garden City with 16 points.

Detroit Cass Tech 81, Detroit Edison 70: Leonard Silas put up 13 points and eight assist for Cass (14-3). Jalen Tobias scored 13 points and seven rebounds. Michael Green added 12 points and 12 rebounds. Pierre Mitchell and Gary Solomon each scored 18 points in the loss for Edison.

Detroit Community 56, Hamtramck 45: Demario Turner scored 20 points and blocked six shots for Community (6-10, 3-5 Michigan Metro). Kejuan Sanders added 14 points and 12 rebounds. Keyon Smith also chipped in 11 points.

Detroit Cristo Rey 58, Austin Catholic 17: Samuel Stewart led with 16 points for Crystal Ray (7-8) while Daniel Worthy added 15. Alex Radwisk scored eight points in the loss for Austin Catholic (0-13).

Detroit Henry Ford Creative Studies 73, Detroit Jalen Rose Academy 55: Trevion Williams had a monster triple-double game with 28 points, 31 rebounds and 10 assist for Henry Ford (11-5). Jaylin Styles scored 15 points and seven assist while James Grigsby added 14 points. Anthony Ball scored 22 points for Jalen Rose (2-10) while Malik Cooper added 16 points.

Detroit Northwestern 61, Detroit Henry Ford 52: Kylan Shippe led Northwestern with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Steve Pearson added 17 points and 12 rebounds. Davonpaye Webb paced Henry Ford with 23 points, four assists and five rebounds.

Flint Kearsley 62, Fenton 55: Chandler Ford led Kearsley with 21 points. Drew Miller paced Fenton with 17 points.

Flushing 47, Ortonville-Brandon 45: Joe Kujat led Flushing with 26 points. Isaac DeJose paced Brandon with 10 points.

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 67, Novi Franklin Road Christian 47: Anthony George led Liggett (7-8, 5-4 MIAC Blue) with 30 points. Jackson Walkowiak also scored 25 points.

Harper Woods 54, Mount Clemens 48: Sergio Steven led Harper Woods (13-1) with 14 points. Jovon Horton added 13 points. Jordan Cotton paced Mount Clemens (8-5) with 16 points.

Jackson 58, Grand Ledge 52: Marquise and Jonathon Robinson each scored 16 points for Jackson.

Kalamazoo Central 83, Battle Creek Lakeview 58: Bass Ollie led Central (14-1) with 19 points.

Kingsley 69, Mesick 52: Dylan Reno led Kingsley with 26 points and 13 rebounds. Nathan Schaar also added 21 points and 10 rebounds. Isiac Riffle paced Mesick with 19 points.

Livonia Franklin 55, Livonia Churchill 51: Mark Mettie led Franklin (6-10, 2-8 KLAA South) with 19 points and nine rebounds. Keyon Brown added 17 points and five assists. Trajan Stinson paced Churchill (2-14, 0-10) with 17 points.

Livonia Stevenson 65, Salem 58: Devin Dunn led Stevenson with 16 points. Cameron Grace paced Salem (7-9) with 18 points, six rebounds and five assists. Camren Barden also added 16 points.

Macomb Dakota 79, Grosse Pointe South 54: Jermaine Jackson Jr. put up 25 points and six assist for Dakota (14-3). Thomas Kithier added 21 points and 14 rebounds while Jack Valentine scored 14 points and 12 rebounds. Julian Harrell led with 21 points in the loss for South (9-7).

Manton 71, Lake City 41: Jaden Perry led Manton (12-2) with 19 points.

Marlette 63, Harbor Beach 52: Barret George led Marlette with 16 points, and Bryce George added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Newaygo 50, Stanton Central Montcalm 44: Mitch Nichols paced Stanton with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Austin Proctor also added 14 points.

Onaway 63, Gaylord St. Mary 56: Keaton Brewer led with 24 points and 13 rebounds for Onaway (7-7). Cody Creuse scored 22 points and five rebounds.

Quincy 70, Springport 31: William Dunn led Quincy (11-4) with 17 points. Nathan Karney also added 14 points.

Riverview Richard 59, Clarkston Everett Catholic 46: Garrett Balezsi led with 12 points to help Richard (9-1) become Intersectional Catholic League champions. Tim Augustyniak scored 12 points. Tom Thibobeau scored 11 points in the loss for Everett Catholic (6-3 Catholic).

Romulus 67, Dearborn Fordson 39: Kaebon Merriweather led with 19 points for Romulus (12-2). Jaren English scored 14 points.

Spring Lake 66, Sparta 64 (OT): Justin Bradford paced Sparta with 20 points.

Taylor Kennedy 76, Wyandotte Roosevelt 58: Renaudd Broaden led with 23 points for Kennedy (6-8). Chris Dobessi added 16. Riley Stewart put up 12 points in the loss for Roosevelt (2-11).

Wayne Memorial 61, John Glenn 47: Wayne Memorial (13-3) earned the KLAA South championship behind Rashad Williams’ 23 points and nine rebounds. Trevez Knix added 11 points and seven rebounds. Joe Moon scored 10 points for Glenn (13-2) in the loss.

Westland Lutheran 70, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 62: Luke Stricker paced Parkway with 21 points, six steals and five rebounds, and Micah McLain also added 15 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Woodhaven 76, Lincoln Park 44: Weshaun Warren led Woodhaven (11-4, 10-1 Downriver) with 18 points. DeAndre Walker added 16 points, and Joshua Warren also chipped in 11 points and 11 assists. David Espita paced Lincoln Park with 14 points.

Girls basketball



Ann Arbor Pioneer 43, Ann Arbor Skyline 28: Laura Stroud led Pioneer with 15 points.

Belding 67, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 47: Haley Briemayer led Belding with 19 points. Kaycee Sluiter scored 22 points for NorthPointe, and Izzy Redfield also added 12 points.

Belleville 65, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 52: Janessa Franklin led Belleville (12-4) with 16 points and six assists. Katelyn Sherwood also scored 18 points, dished six assists, grabbed seven rebounds and pocketed four steals. Victoria Perez also added 14 points and 13 rebounds. Kamaria McDaniels paced Robichaud with 18 points. Kayla Stewart also added 16 points.

Canton 36, Plymouth 32: Brianna Finn led with 12 points for Canton (13-3). Chantal LeDoux paced Plymouth (7-9, 6-4 KLAA South) with 22 points.

Dearborn 61, Romulus 45: Isabelle Calrk led Dearborn (12-4, 5-3 WWAC Blue) with 16 points. Harper Vandenbosch added 15 points, and Layaill Mustafa also chipped in 13 points. Miyona Barden-Clark paced Romulus (6-9, 4-4) with 10 points.

Dearborn Fordson 61, Livonia Clarenceville 15: Kiki Darwiche led Fordson (12-5, 8-0 WWAC Red) with 14 points. Sarah Abdallah also added 10 points. Myla Haskins paced Livonia with 10 points.

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 56, Dearborn Edsel Ford 40: Maya Barakat led Crestwood (11-5) with 16 points and 16 rebounds. Hiba Daifi also added 14 points. Brooke Gaillard scored 13 points for Edsel Ford (7-9), and Allia Hamood also chipped in 11 points.

Dearborn Henry Ford 50, Harper Woods Chandler Park 35: Jada Williams led with 11 points and 18 rebounds to help Henry Ford (13-4) win the Charter School Conference championship. Destiny Billenger added 12 points. Diamond Williams scored six points for Chandler Park (9-9).

Detroit Community 23, Hamtramck 22: Shemia Warren hit two free throws in the final seconds to seal the victory for Community (4-5). Alana Jackson led with 18 rebounds, six steals and four blocks while Passion Hargrove put up 10 points.

Farmington Hills Mercy 54, St. Claire Shores South Lake 21: Brooke Madak led with 13 points for Mercy (15-2).

Fenton 62, Flint Kearsley 49: Chloe Idoni led all scorers with 29 points (10-for-13 shooting) and grabbed 15 rebounds for Fenton. Emma Evo also added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Zaria Mitchner ;ed Kearsley with 21 points.

Garden City 41, Redford Thurston 36: Aleea Montogmery scored 18 points for Garden City (7-9) while Alex Leleneiwski added 10. Brianna Burton led with 14 points in the loss for Thurston.

Gaylord 48, Petoskey 40: Casey Korte led Gaylord with 27 points and 13 rebounds. Isabell Anderson paced Petoskey with 14 points.

Gibraltar Carlson 61, Melvindale 28: Whitney Light paced Carlson with 10 points.

Gobles 42, Watervliet 40: Casie Gohr led Watervliet with 12 points.

Hartland 29, Grand Blanc 23: Lexey Tobel scored eight points for Hartland (15-1). Maija Gillum led with 10 points for Grand Blanc (6-10) in the loss.

Kent City 42, Lakeview 20: Kaitlyn Geers led Kent City (14-3, 8-0) with 19 points (9-for-10 free-throw shooting).

Lake Orion 50, Farmington Hills Harrison 39: Shannon Falter led Lake Orion (6-10, 3-5 OAA White) with 10 points. Lauryn Van Loon also added nine points. Olivia Perkins paced Farmington with 17 points.

Lapeer 49, Flint Powers 39: Samantha Thick led Lapeer with 13 points, while Ashleigh Garcia and Lisa West each also added 11 points. Rachel Phillpotts paced Flint with 11 points.

Muskegon Mona Shores 61, Fruitport 36: Jordan Walker and Alyza Winston each scored 15 points for Mona Shores (14-3, 7-1 OK Black).

Northville 50, Novi 41: Ellie Mackay paced Novi with 21 points, and Cara Ninkovich also added 12 points.

Redford Union 50, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 17: Johnnae Steele led Union with 15 points. Dannatural Mejia added 13 points.

Roseville 53, Warren Lincoln 27: Nija Collier scored 15 points and 15 rebounds for Roseville (12-5). Shantae Parker added 14 points and seven rebounds. Amari Davis scored eight points for Lincoln.

Royal Oak 42, Oxford 37: Mikea Williams led Royal Oak (12-5, 6-2 OAA White) with 12 points. Samantha Potter and Jessica Adams each added eight points and 10 rebounds. Maddie Morris paced Oxford (5-11, 2-5) with 14 points.

St Clair Shores Lakeview 56, Harrison Twp. L’Anse Creuse 40: Alicia Bullaro led Lakeview (16-1) with 12 points. Nicole Austin added 11 points and dished eight assists, and Lauren Wynn also scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Tiffany Burgess paced L’Anse Creuse with 20 points.

Shelby 73, Mason County Central 46: Jenny Beckman led Shelby with 20 points and eight assists.

Southfield A&T 63, North Farmington 42: Kierra Crockett paced North Farmington (12-5, 3-3 OAA Red) with 20 points and seven rebounds.

Stanton Central Montcalm 54, Newaygo 29: Libby Ledford scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Stanton. Hannah Putnam added 15 points and four rebounds, and Kenzie Rutz also chipped in 10 points and six rebounds.

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 51, Westland Lutheran 36: Lauren Turned scored 14 points for Sterling Heights (10-5, 8-1). Erica Mack added 11 points, and Taylor Hunt and Talli Guido each chipped in 10 points.

Swartz Creek 51, Holly 46: Rebecca Fugate led Holly with 31 points, six rebounds and six steals. Paige Reid also added 15 points and five rebounds.

Trenton 49, Taylor Truman 15: Therese Hebda led Trenton with 11 points and four assists.

Walled Lake Northern 46, Walled Lake Central 18: Grace Fredericks led Northern (5-11) with 13 points.