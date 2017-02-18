Friday, Feb. 17 high school basketball results

Boys basketball



Armada 52, Croswell-Lexington 42: Mitch Ruczynski led Armada (8-8) with 13 points. Adam Job also added 10 points. Luke Wilson paced Croswell-Lexington (5-12) with 13 points.

Auburn Hills Avondale 66, Troy Athens 50: Nick Cotton had 15 points, and Taylor McCaskill finished with 12 points for Athens (7-9, 3-4 OAA White). Dre Allen recorded 25 points, and Derrick Johnson finished with 10 points for Avondale.

Battle Creek Central 49, Matawan 38: Demetrius Craig led Central (14-3) with 13 points. Joshua Mann also added 10 points.

Belleville 69, Dearborn Edsel Ford 42: Gabe Brown led Belleville (15-2, 9-1 WWAC Blue) with 15 points. Jawan Griffin added 10 points, and Kamare Carey also chipped in eight points and eight assists. Robert Tatum paced Edsel Ford (2-14, 1-9) with 13 points.

Big Rapids 83, Stanton Central Montcalm 45: Demitri Martin scored a whopping 50 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Austin Proctor paced Central Montcalm (4-12) with 18 points.

Birmingham Groves 71, Rochester 58: Drew Scheckell had 22 points, and Marcus Pittman recorded 16 points for Groves (10-6, 5-2 OAA Blue). LaMarko Gulledge finished with a game-high 23 points for Rochester.

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 74, Warren Macomb Christian 26: Evan Akkashian led Roeper with 27 points. Ben Sepfiel also added 14 points. Marcus Oraha paced Macomb Christian with 14 points.

Brown City 62, Ubly 55: Calvin Cook led Brown City with 16 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Ryan Sweeny paced Ubly with 14 points.

Carson City 49, Vestaburg 35: Kaleb Barett led all scorers with 24 points. Garrett Gage also added 12 points. Noah Johnston paced Vestaburg (7-8) with 12 points and eight rebounds, while Chris Keeler also contributed 11 points and nine rebounds.

Dearborn 53, Redford Union 45: Mahdi Hamade led Dearborn (12-4, 8-2 WWAC Blue) with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Eric McCarter paced Redford Union (9-8, 5-5) with 14 points.

Dearborn Fordson 31, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 28: Yousuf Farhat recorded 10 points for Fordson (7-11, 4-6 WWAC Blue). Tavion Dowall had 13 points, and Malik Rogers scored 10 points for Crestwood (12-5, 5-5).

Dearborn Heights Robichaud 70, Livonia Clarenceville 15: Daryl Lockhart scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Robichaud (13-3, 9-1 WWAC Red). Jasir Poole added 10 points and six assists, and Elantre Austin also chipped in 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Detroit University Prep 64, Detroit Old Redford 46: Tabis Smith had 25 points and five steals, while Terrence Bowens scored 13 points and Derrick Bryant Jr. chipped in 12 points and seven assists for University Prep (15-3, 9-1 Charter School Conference), which won its second consecutive league championship. Rocket Watts scored a game-high 31 points for Old Redford (10-7, 6-4).

Farmington 74, Ferndale 51: Jordan Graham had 39 points, and Jay Kirby had 18 points for Farmington (13-4, 5-1 OAA Gold). Deondre Bonaparte finished with 15 points, and Teonta McKeithen added 14 points for Ferndale (3-12, 1-4).

Fenton 69, Holly 61: A.J. LePage led Fenton with 18 points.

Hamtramck 60, Westland Lutheran 59: Jermaine Byas led Hamtramck (15-4) with 16 points and seven assists. Cameron Bell also added 10 points. Z. Burke scored 27 points for Westland (12-4).

Imlay City 53, Yale 38: Griffin Schirmer led Imlay City (9-7) with 19 points. Noah Galbraith also added 17 points.

Jackson 71, Okemos 58: Jona Robinson led Jackson with 14 points. Marquise Robinson also added 13 points.

Marlette 54, Memphis 40: Barret George led Marlette with 15 points and nine rebounds.

Martin 51, Decatur 32: Tanner Curry led Martin (10-7) with 20 points.

Muskegon Mona Shores 61, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 43: Jarvis Walker led Mona Shores with 21 points.

North Farmington 70, West Bloomfield 66: Amauri Hardy led North Farmington (8-8, 4-3 OAA Red) with 34 points. Nate Brooks also added 26 points. Kevin McAdoo paced West Bloomfield (11-6, 5-2) with 19 points, and Tyler Davis also chipped in 15 points.

Novi 63, Plymouth 51: Trendon Hankerson led Novi (14-4) with 17 points. Travon Maddox also added 14 points. Tariq Woody paced Plymouth (7-10) with 18 points.

Onaway 73, Mancelona 34: Keaton Brewer recorded a game-high 36 points to go along with nine rebounds for Onaway.

Peck 67, Mayville 49: Zac Dudley scored 18 points for Peck (9-8). Kody LaFleur also added 17 points. Jeffrey Frost paced Mayville with 17 points, and Jared Hoag also chipped in 12 points.

Quincy 62, Concord 44: William Dunn led Quincy (13-4, 10-1 Big 8) with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Nathan Karney also added 16 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Se’Taveus Johnson paced concord with 15 points.

Southfield Christian 74, Novi Franklin Road Christian 32: Bryce Washington led Southfield (13-3) with 22 points. Harlond Beverly scored 13 points, and Brock Washington added 12 points. Rahmon Scruggs paced Novi with 14 points.

Sparta 56, Grand Rapids West Catholic 47: Justin Bradford led all scorers with 23 points for Sparta. Bryce Davis also added 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 74, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 72: Luke Stricker led Sterling Heights (11-4) with 34 points. Kyle Hensley also added 26 points and 16 rebounds. Micah Mclain messed around and had a triple-double, 10 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds.

Walled Lake Central 74, Pinckney 57: Houston Tucker led Walled Lake (12-5) with 27 points. Dylan Hudspeth also added 18 points. Evan Fackler paced Pinckney (11-7) with 19 points.

Warren Michigan Collegiate 73, Harper Woods Chandler Park 47: Ty Lawrence led Warren (16-3) with 16 points. Jordan Davis scored 15 points. Antonio Simely added 12 points, and Jaylen Branch also chipped in 10 points. Josh Diggs and Tal Williams paced Chandler Park (11-5) with 10 points each.

Watervliet 54, Hartford 35: Sheldon Tobar led Watervliet with 19 points.

Wayne Memorial 68, Plymouth Salem 54: Isiah Lewis led Wayne (14-3) with 20 points. Rashad Williams also scored 11 points and dished 10 assists. Trevez Nyx also added 12 points. Kyle Winsrey paced Salem (7-10) with 11 points.

Westland Glenn 75, Northville 57: Christian Agnew led Glenn with 19 points. Daijon Parker also added 16 points and 11 rebounds. Phil Jovanoski paced Northville with 16 points.

Woodhaven 56, Taylor Truman 20: Weshawn Warren led Woodhaven (13-4, 12-1 Downriver) with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Joshua Warren also added 12 points and eight assists.

Girls basketball



Ann Arbor Huron 45, Ann Arbor Pioneer 39: Lakeia Harris paced Pioneer with 10 points.

Belleville 74, Dearborn Edsel Ford 39: Victoria Perez led Belleville (14-4, 8-2 WWAC Red) with a monster triple-double, 31 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals.

Bellevue 53, Colon 35: Bailey Whitcomb led Bellevue (14-4) with 19 points, nine rebounds and seven steals. Casie Shannon also added 11 points.

Big Rapids 52, Stanton Central Montcalm 42: Libby Ledford paced Central Montcalm with 10 points.

Birmingham Seaholm 42, Auburn Hills Avondale 18: Dana Hoerman led Seaholm (9-10, 7-2 OAA Blue) with 14 points.

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 50, Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 38: Gina Liss led Chippewa Valley (9-10) with 13 points. Ivy Velazquez also added 12 points. Tiffani Burgess paced L’Anse Creuse (7-12) with 19 points.

Dearborn 60, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 52 (OT): Isabelle Clark led Dearborn (14-4, 7-3 WWAC Blue) with 23 points. Nasreen Kobeissi also added 13 points. Demi Rodriguez paced Crestwood with 20 points, and Alicia Ortiz also scored 17 points.

Dearborn Fordson 51, Redford Union 22: Johnnae Steele paced Redford Union with 10 points.

Dearborn Heights Robichaud 67, Romulus 25: Kamaria McDaniel had 31 points, and Kayla Brown finished with 20 points for Robichaud (11-7, 7-3 WWAC Blue).

Holly 55, Fenton 42: Becca Fugate led Fenton with 33 points, six steals and five rebounds. Emma Evo paced Fenton with 18 points and 15 rebounds.

Kent City 54, Morley Stanwood 41: Paige Mortensen scored 14 points for Kent City (15-4). Kaitlyn Geers also added 11 points.

Macomb Dakota 50, Grosse Pointe North 45: Tara Bieniewicz led Macomb (13-6) with 24 points. Emily Langolf also added 15 points and 11 assists. Katie Snow paced Grosse Pointe North with 18 points.

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 50, Rochester Adams 38: Sarah Beckett scored 13 points for Notre Dame Prep (8-10), and Destiney Sandle also added 10 points. Rylan Owusu paced Adams with 16 points.

Redford Thurston 48, Livonia Clarenceville 19: Myla Hoskins-King led Clarenceville with 11 points.

Wixom St. Catherine of Siena 39, Anchor Bay 36: Grace Gulowski led Wixom (11-8) with 14 points.

Wyandotte Roosevelt 56, Trenton 49: Therese Hebda and Sydney Voss each scored 10 points for Trenton (15-3).