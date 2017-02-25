Friday, Feb. 24 high school basketball results

Girls basketball



Ann Arbor Pioneer 42, Monroe 28: Emily Argersinger led Pioneer (14-6) with 19 points. Laura Stroud chipped in 14 points.

Belleville 64, Allen Park 23: Jannessa Franklin scored 18 points for Belleville (16-4). Katelyn Sherwood added 14 points. Abbie Slate scored 13 points for Allen Park (13-6).

Bellevue 40, Battle Creek St. Philip 25: Bailey Whitcomb scored 10 points for Bellevue (16-4).

Dearborn Henry Ford 55, University Ferndale 8: Destinee Billinger had 17 points, four rebounds, and nine steals for Dearborn Henry Ford Academy (16-4). Malika Washington had 14 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. University Ferndale is 4-14.

Fenton 63, Linden 40: Chloe Idoni logged 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Emma Evo also added 10 points and 12 rebounds, to lead Fenton to victory. Sterling DeGayner led all scorers with 25 points for Linden.

Holly 39, Ortonville Brandon 28: Rebecca Fugate scored 19 points, grabbed six boards and ripped four steals in the win for Holly. Paige Reid also added 10 points and five rebounds.

Kent City 70, Hesperia 33: Kaitlyn Geers scored 23 points for Kent City (16-4).

Macomb Lutheran North 39, Royal Oak Shrine 37: Megan Starky scored a three-pointer with under 2 minutes remaining to tie the game. Starky made a full-court shot with 10 seconds remaining to win the game for Lutheran North (13-7). Ashleigh Thomas scored 20 points. Grace Murray scored 12 points for Shrine (14-6).

Novi Franklin Road Christian 39, Plymouth Christian 22: Daria Boboc led Franklin Road (16-4) with 17 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks.

Riverview 35, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 26: Sam Dorn had 16 points and nine rebounds for Riverview, who improved to 7-13 overall.

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 55, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 41: Taylor Hunts paced Parkway with 11 points.

Southfield A&T 67, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 57: Deja Church scored 27 points for A&T (16-4). Alexis Johnson added 25 points. Kamaria McDaniel had 25 points and 10 rebounds for Robichaud (11-9).

Stanton Central Montcalm 46, Reed City 34: Kenzie Rutz scored 17 points, and grabbed 14 rebounds for Central Montcalm (15-5), while Hannah Putnam also added 11 points.

Stevensville Lakeshore 54, Niles 36: Sarah Dubbert scored 20 points in the win for Lakeshore. Taylor Wagner also added 14 points and nine rebounds.

Watervliet 47, Bangor 28: Logan Mizwicki led Watervliet with 11 points.

Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 74, Harper Woods Chandler Park 34: Adrienne Anderson led Arbor Prep (20-0) with 18 points. Cydney Williams added 16 points and nine rebounds. Rozhane Wells also chipped in 14 points.

Boys basketball



Allen Park Inter-city Baptist 79, Canton Prep 56: Nathaniel Pardo had 20 points for Inter-city Baptist (6-13). Dennis Lobb scored 11 points. Tony Legg scored 15 points for Prep (5-14). Will Lyles added 11 points.

Battle Creek Central 66, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 54: Juan Warren had 19 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks for Central (16-3). Demetrius Craig scored 15 points. D.J. Swift scored 25 points for Loy Norrix (2-16). Nick Luttrell scored 15 points.

Bellevue 70, Battle Creek St. Philip 57: Carson Betz led Bellevue (17-1) with 19 points and nine rebounds. Gino Costello also added 16 points, four steals and four assists.

Brownstown Woodhaven 68, Taylor Kennedy 48: DeAndre Walker scored 20 points for Woodhaven (15-4, 14-1 Downriver League). Joshua Warren had 16 points and eight assists. Nathan Braley scored 15 points for Kennedy (6-11, 6-8).

Clawson 48, Madison Heights Lamphere 44 (OT): Kourtney Manley scored 26 points for Clawson (4-15). Omari Johnson scored eight points. Brett Berger scored 18 points for Lamphere (4-14).

Coopersville 62, Sparta 56: Nick Dekkinga led all scorers with 24 points for Coopersville. Justin Bradford paced Sparta with 20 points.

Dearborn Edsel Ford 69, Livonia Clarenceville 23: Jalal Baydoun scored 24 points, and Andrew Taylor had 10 points for Edsel Ford (4-14, 1-9 Western Wayne). Torre Bowen finished with eight points for Clarenceville (0-18, 0-10).

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 71, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 52: Malik Rogers led Crestwood (14-5) with 29 points. Tavion Dowell also scored 16 points. Alex Ismail paced Annapolis (10-8) with 20 points. Larry Rivers also chipped in 14 points.

Detroit Cody 78, Detroit Leadership 68: Kyle Jones led Cody (12-6) with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Isiah Cunningham also added 20 points.

Detroit Cornerstone 90, Detroit Douglass 47: Jamal Cain led Cornerstone (12-5) with 27 points, 14 rebounds and six assists. Robert Carpenter IV added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Alante Coward and Davion Bradford each also chipped in 11 points. Jarrard Smith paced Douglass (12-6) with 16 points.

Detroit Voyageur 49, Detroit Henry Ford SCS 27: Elijah Belle led Voyageur (10-7) with 18 points. Lemuel Hult added 16 points. James Grigsby paced Henry Ford SCS with 10 points.

East Kentwood 50, Rockford 49: Freshman Jamoni Jones hit the game winner for East Kentwood.

Farmington 68, Farmington Hills Harrison 54: Jordan Graham led Farmington (15-4, 6-1 OAA Gold) with 28 points and 10 rebounds. Ray Bryant scored 16 points. Tyrell Jackson-Davis added 14 points. Jeremy Cooper scored 27 points for Harrison (5-13, 2-5).

Fenton 48, Linden 33: Drew Miller led Fenton in scoring with 14 points. Nick Wyrick added 12 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks.

Grosse Pointe North 63, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 59: Steven Levick led Grosse Pointe North (12-6) with 27 points and six rebounds. Dillon Webb added 20 points and eight rebounds. Jeremy Scott paced L’Anse Creuse North (9-9) with 15 points, and Tyrique Harris also added 13 points.

Imlay City 58, Armada 56: Jordan Lesniak led Imlay (11-7) with 14 points, and Noah Galbraith chipped in 13 points. Adam Job led Armada (8-10) with 18 points and seven rebounds. Mitchell Ruczynski also added 12 points on 4 of 4 shooting from three-point range.

Livonia Franklin 36, Lakeland 33: Mark Mettie led Franklin (8-11) with 15 points. Keyon Brown also added 11 points. Cass Phillips paced Lakeland (7-12) with 14 points.

Manton 57, Beal City 47: Wyatt Baker led Manton (14-3) with 19 points.

Marlette 49, Brown City 40: Barret George led Marlette with 12 points. Andrew Geiger led all scorers with 19 points for Brown City, and Calvin Cook also added 18 points.

Montague 57, Shelby 41: Spencer Brown paced Shelby with 18 points and five rebounds.

New Haven Merritt Academy 48, Austin Catholic 17: Matt Shather led Merritt (10-7) with 16 points.

North Farmington 57, Southfield A&T 54: Amauri Hardy had 27 points for North Farmington (10-8, 6-3 OAA Red). Nate Brooks scored 17 points. Karl Patrick added 13 points. Michael Flowers scored 32 points for A&T (9-9, 5-4).

Novi Detroit Catholic Central 77, Detroit Western 70: C.J. Baird led Catholic Central (12-6) with 31 points. Jack Morris added 13 points. Tray Jackson score 15 points for Western (8-12). Loren Bowman scored 14. Ravon Simpson added 10 points.

Oak Park 64, Troy Athens 60: Maliq Carr led Oak Park (10-8, 5-3 OAA White) with 20 points and eight rebounds. Roderick Gillison Jr. also added 17 points. Clark Joslin paced Athens (8-10, 3-5) with 18 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Brendt Stephens also chipped in 12 points.

Ortonville Brandon 57, Holly 52: Nolan Tews led Brandon with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Ethan Hunt added 14 points and seven assists, and Kendall Parsons also chipped in 14 points.

Oxford 43, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 40: Jimmy Claudio led Oxford with 16 points. Jeam Linares also added 10 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks.

Plymouth 55, Pinckney 52: Tariq Woody had 22 points and 17 rebounds for Plymouth (8-11). Joe Robb had 18 points and eight rebounds. Connor Chynoweth scored 13 points for Pinckney (10-8). Kolton Pavlicek added 12 points. Kyle O’Donohue added 11 points.

Plymouth Salem 67, Milford 65: Cameron Grace led Salem (8-11) with 17 points and eight rebounds. Camren Barden and Kyle Winfrey each also added 14 points.

Quincy 60, Jonesville 50: Nathan Karney led Quincy (14-4) with 18 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. William Dunn added 17 points and nine rebounds. Drew Deaton also chipped in 13 points and six rebounds. Jake Wilson paced Jonesville with 16 points. Joel Benn also scored 13 points.

Redford Thurston 65, Dearborn 49: Hakim Salam led Redford Thurston (7-11) with 13 points. Matteo Maisano also added 11 points. Mahdi Hamade paced Dearborn (12-6) with 15 points.

Roseville 55, Clinton Township Clintondale 51: Josh Williamson led Roseville (8-11) with 17 points. Lezell Judge also added 16 points. Ryan Teddy paced Clintondale with 16 points.

Stanton Central Montcalm 67, Reed City 59 (OT): Austin Proctor led all scorers with 30 points, eight rebounds and five steals. Trent Sturgell paced Reed City with 21 points and nine rebounds.

Sterling Heights 47, Warren Lincoln 38: Shawn Kama led all scorers with 11 points for Sterling Heights (14-4). Jaylen Passmore paced Lincoln (10-9) with 10 points.

Stevensville Lakeshore 59, Niles 32: Max Gaishin led Lakeshore with 20 points.

Troy 79, Auburn Hills Avondale 46: Isaiah Smith led Troy (14-4, 6-2 OAA White) with 19 points. Leon Ayers and Danny Sully each also added 15 points. Dre Allen paced Avondale (10-8, 3-5) with 14 points.

Utica Ford 65, Grosse Pointe South 43: Donnie Schuster led Ford (12-7) with 20 points. Alec Ivanovic also chipped in 11 points. Zane Draper and Brennan Buszka paced South (10-9) with 12 points.

Vestaburg 70, Coleman 39: Chris Keeler led Vestaburg (8-9) with 25 points and six rebounds.

Walled Lake Central 50, Walled Lake Western 45: Runako Ziegler had 30 points, seven rebounds and five steals for Central (14-5) during the KLAA championship game. Dylan Hudspeth scored 11 points. Delano Smith scored 13 points for Western (14-5).

Wayne Memorial 55, Westland Glenn 48: Terrence Williams led Memorial (17-3) with 13 points and seven rebounds. Keyon Epps scored 18 points, and grabbed 18 rebounds. Christian Agnew and Daijon Parker paced Glenn (15-4) with 15 points each.