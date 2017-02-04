Friday, Feb. 3 Michigan high school basketball scores

Scores, stats from across the state of Michigan in boys and girls hoops

Boys Basketball



Ann Arbor Pioneer 57, Bedford 56: Deric Murray led Piooner with 18 points and four rebounds. Jordan Currie also added nine points and 15 rebounds.

Armada 66, Yale 50: Mitch Ruczynski led Armada (6-7, 4-4 BWAC) with 19 points. Adam Job scored 12 points. Dylan Szafranski chipped in 11 points and seven steals, and Drew Davis also added 10 points. Mark Donnellon paced Yale (6-7, 4-3 BWAC) with 14 points.

Belleville 83, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 38: Gabe Brown led Belleville (11-2, 6-1 WWAC Blue) with 30 points. Davion Williams scored 14 points. Kamare Carey added nine points and nine assists, and Matt Bradley also chipped in 10 points. Malik Rogers paced Crestwood (10-4, 3-4 WWAC Blue) with 15 points.

Bellevue 73, Climax-Scotts 26: Gino Costello led Bellevue (11-1, 8-1 SCAA) with 15 points and eight assists.

Berrien Springs 60, Parchment 52

Birmingham Seaholm 45, Oxford 33: Graham Girdler led Seaholm (6-6, 2-3 OAA Blue) with 18 points. Cooper Mixon also added 10 points. Ray Levine paced Oxford (11-2, 3-2 OAA Blue) with 14 points.

Breckenridge 65, Vestaburg 46: Jack Staley led Breckenridge (10-1, 7-1 MSAC) with 26 points. Carter Staley also added 15 points. Seth Stratton paced Vestaburg (5-5, 5-3 MSAC) with 19 points, five rebounds and three steals. Noah Johnston also added 14 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and three steals.

Brown City 58, Harbor Beach 40: Calvin Cook led Brown City with 21 points. Andrew Geiger also added 14 points and eight rebounds. Ryan Siemen paced Harbor Beach with 20 points.

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 63, Chesterfield Township Austin Catholic 25: Trevor Myers led Clarkston (9-4, 7-1 Catholic East) with 15 points, and Michael Nardone also added 11 points. Alex Radwick paced Austin (0-11, 0-8 with nine points.

Clinton Township Clintondale 62, Warren Lincoln 58: Richard Washington scored 16 points for Clintondale (4-11) while Ryan Petty added 12. Jaylen Passmore scored 21 points in the loss for Lincoln (7-8).

Dearborn Divine Child 64, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 42: Jordan Jones led Divine Child with 16 points. Ryan Michael and Sam Siepker each scored 10 points for Bishop Foley.

Dearborn Fordson 47, Redford Thurston 44: Yousuf Farhat led Fordson (5-10) with 21 points. Hamze Elzayat added 15 points. Karlos Berry paced Thurston (5-8) with 13 points.

Dearborn Heights Annapolis 61, Livonia Clarenceville 15: Alex Ismail led Annapolis (8-4, 5-2 WWAC Red) with 22 points and nine rebounds. Larry Rivers III also added 10 points, five steals and four assists.

Dearborn Heights Robichaud 67, Dearborn 62: Shannon Woods led Robichaud (10-2, 6-1 WWAC Red) with 30 points and six assists. Daryl Lockhart also added 22 points and five rebounds. Hassan Beydoun paced Dearborn with 18 points.

Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 70, Taylor Trillium Academy 23: Trevion Williams filled the stat sheet with 35 points, 23 rebounds and five assist for Henry Ford (9-5). Jaylin Styles added eight points and 10 assist. Daiveon Kennedy scored nine points in the loss for Trillium (0-10).

Detroit Cass Tech 50, Detroit Henry Ford 45: Leonard Silas scored 19 points, five assist and five steals for Cass Tech (12-3). Jalen Tobias added 10 points and eight rebounds. Malik Harris scored 14 points for Henry Ford (8-8).

Detroit Davis Aerospace 55, Detroit Central 31: Grady Burton led Aerospace (6-4) with 18 points. Marquise Hudson added 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Edmen Stewart also chipped in 11 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Tre’Von Hill led Central (4-12) with 23 points and 10 rebounds. DeMario Bell also added 13 rebounds and seven blocks.

Detroit Martin Luther King 66, Detroit East English Village 60: Jessie Scarber led with 17 points and 10 assist for King (11-3). John Massey Jr. added 12 points and 10 rebounds while Drayvon Taylor scored 10.

Detroit Northwestern 91, Detroit Cody 81: Steve Pearson led Northwestern (11-2, 11-0 PSL West) with 30 points. Kylin Shipp added 25 points. Deshawn Hardnet also chipped in 20 points. William Palmer led Cody (10-5, 5-5 PSL West) with 26 points. Kyle Jones also added 16 points.

Detroit Pershing 73, Detroit Edison 71 F/OT: Ron Hill hit a three to win the game for Pershing (4-11). D’Juan Field led with 24 points while Patrick Hatchet added 15 points. Deontate Johsnon scored 18 points in loss for DEPSA.

Detroit Southeastern 73, Detroit Denby 49: Cody Currie led Southeastern (9-7, 5-5 PSL East) with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Marcel Wilkins added 17 points, and Davon Pippen also chipped in 13 points. Tonato Tutt paced Denby (6-4 PSL East) with 16 points.

Ecorse 53, Melvindale ABT 51: Kaleb Maddox led with 19 points for Ecorse (4-9) while Kyron Terrell added 16. Elijah Smith led with 22 points and 19 rebounds in the loss for Melvindale (2-8).

Flushing 66, Fenton 43

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 67, Sparta 51: Justin Bradford and Ben Wilcox each scored 14 points for Sparta.

Grandville 52, East Kentwood 51

Grant 57, Stanton Central Montcalm 54: Carter Chase led Grant with 24 points. Gunther Ebels paced Stanton with 18 points.

Grosse Pointe North 72, Warren Mott 57: North (10-4, 8-1 MAC White) was led by Dillon Webb with 21 points. Steven Levick added 20 points, and Sheldon Cage also chipped in 13 points. Jaalon Brown paced Mott with 17 points, and Tyler Gillery also scored 16 points.

Grosse Pointe South 61, L’Anse Creuse North 53: Zane Drapper scored 18 points for Gross Pointe (8-3) while Brandon Buszka added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Julian Harral scored 11 points.

Hamtramck 54, Detroit University Prep Science & Math 37: Jermaine Byas led Hamtramck (10-3) with 15 points, nine steals and four assists. Charles Shannon added nine points, six rebounds, seven steals and five assists. Cyir Riley paced Detroit with 15 points.

Hazel Park 58, Troy Athens 53: David Hearns led Hazel Park (10-2, 5-0 OAA White) with 14 points. Khari Adams also chipped in 14 points. Brendt Stephens led Troy Athens (6-7, 1-3 OAA White) with 10 points. Jacob Brantley also added 10 points.

Hillsdale 75, Ida 40

Imlay City 67, Richmond 55: Griffin Schirmer led Imlay City (7-6, 6-2) with 25 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Chase Churchill led Richmond (10-2, 7-1) with 22 points, and Anthony Tavano also added 20 points.

Lansing Sexton 69, Jackson 59: Marquise Robinson and Shonte Suddeth each scored 17 points for Jackson.

Macomb Dakota 88, Sterling Heights Stevenson 50: Jermaine Jackson Jr. had a monster game with 31 points, six assist and two steals for Dakota (12-3). Jack Valentine scored 18 points and 15 rebounds while Thomas Kithier added 14 points and nine rebounds. Brandon Michrina scored 17 points for Stevenson (5-8).

Marlette 61, Ubly 46: Isaac Dale led Marlette with 17 points. Barret George also added 16 points.

Martin 62, Eau Claire 54: Tanner Curry led Martin (8-5, 5-1) with 27 points, 18 rebounds and five assists. Carter Hilton also added 21 points.

New Haven 77, East Detroit 38: Romeo Weems led New Haven (13-1, 9-0 MAC Blue) with 25 points, 12 rebounds and seven steals. Tavares Oliver added 15 points, and Ashton Sherrell also chipped in 10 points and 11 rebounds.

North Farmington 80, Bloomfield Hills 66: Amari Hardy put up 35 points for Farmington (6-7). Nate Brooks added 17 points while Kevin Edwards scored 12. Tyler Canfield scored 20 points in the loss for Bloomfield (8-5) while Josh Jones added 17.

North Muskegon 55, Shelby 41: Spencer Brown paced Shelby with 21 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks.

Okemos 55, Grand Ledge 44: Jordan Henry scored 16 points for Okemos (10-3). Nick Goedel scored 12 points in the loss for Grand Ledge (6-7).

Onaway 65, Central Lake 55: Keyton Brewer led with 27 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks for Onaway (5-6). Trevor Wregglesworth scored 11 points and eight rebounds.

Ortonville Brandon 57, Linden 51: Isaac DeJose led Brandon with 16 points. Nolan Tews added 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Ethan Hunt also chipped in 10 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and five steals. Aaron Sarkon paced Linden with 17 points, and Cole Sarkon also added 13 points.

Peck 61, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 49: Dylan Dankenbring led Peck (8-6, 6-3 NCTL) with 25 points and 18 rebounds. Kody LaFleur also added 10 points. Tony Nugent led Carsonville with 22 points.

Plymouth 73, Livonia Churchill 51: Tariq Woody led with 22 points and 13 rebounds for Plymouth (7-7). Joe Robb scored 11 while Zach Beatle added 10. Evan Cummins scored nine points in the loss for Churchill (2-12).

Quincy 54, Athens 34: William Dunn led Quincy (10-3, 7-1 Big 8) with 19 points and seven rebounds. Nathan Karney added 10 points, eight assists, five rebounds and five steals.

Redford Union 44, Garden City 29: Eric McCarter led Redford Union with 13 points. Cameron Walter paced Garden City with nine points.

River Rouge 57, Detroit Voyager 17: Draquan Bell put up 20 points and six rebounds for Rouge. Darian Owens-White scored 17 points and seven assist.

Romulus 91, Dearborn Edsel Ford 52: Jaren English scored 17 points for Romulus (10-2). Kaevon Merriweather scored 15 points. Jalal Baydoun scored 17 points for Edsel Ford (3-9).

St Clair Shores Lake Shore 55, Port Huron Northern 42: Ricky Dixon led Lake Shore (13-2, 9-0 MAC Gold) with 20 points. Cortez Jackson also added 10 points. Nick Tremble paced Port Huron with 13 points.

Salem 61, South Lyon East 47: Shawn Srivistava and Camren Barden each scored 12 points for Salem. Chris Kaminski paced South Lyon East with 17 points.

Southfield Christian 69, Oakland Christian 37: Bryce Washington led Southfield (10-2, 8-0) with 19 points, and Brock Washington also added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Seth Williams paced Oakland with 11 points.

Stoney Creek 45, Birmingham Groves 43: Mike Melaragni led with 12 points for Stoney Creek (11-3) while Nate Davis added 10. Charles Jones scored 13 points for Groves (7-6) while Marcus Pittman added 13.

Taylor Kennedy 69, Taylor Truman 64: Deontae Wilson led Kennedy (5-7, 5-3 Downriver) with 34 points. Chris Dobessi also added 20 points. Ramoy Anglin paced Truman (5-8, 2-6 Downriver) with 14 points.

Troy 58, Pontiac 23: Jason Dietz led Troy (10-2, 3-1 OAA White) with 15 points. Leon Ayers also added 13 points.

Utica Eisenhower 66, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 60: Brandon Munn led Eisenhower (7-7, 3-6 MAC Red) with 18 points. Chris Mickovski and Matt Donahue each scored 13 points. D’lano Woods paced Chippewa Valley (4-10, 2-7 MAC Red) with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Utica Ford II 61, Roseville 34: Alex Iafrate led Utica Ford II (8-6, 7-2 MAC White) with 19 points. Donnie Schuster also added 14 points. Austin Lorentzen paced Roseville with 11 points.

Warren De La Salle 71, Detroit Novi Catholic Central 50: Luke Pfromm led Warren (8-7, 4-3 Catholic Central League) with 30 points. Kole Gjonaj also added 13 points. Gio Genrich paced CC (9-6, 3-4 Catholic Central League) with 15 points.

Wayne Memorial 60, Canton 58 F/OT: Terrence Williams led Wayne (11-2, 7-1 KLAA South) with 15 points. Napier Bryant also added 12 points. Vinson Sigmon paced Canton (8-6, 5-3) with 20 points. B. Artis White also chipped in 13 points.

West Bloomfield 57, Southfield A&T 55: Kevin McAdoo led with 19 points, eight assist and six rebounds for West Bloomfield (9-5). Tre Mosley scored 12 points while Tyler Davis added 11. Michael Flowers scored 20 points for Southfield (4-7) while Brandon Rucker added 14.

Westland John Glenn 67, Livonia Franklin 40: Christian Agnew led Glenn with 27 points. Joe Moon IV added 13 points, and Khalil Wright also chipped in 10 points.

Woodhaven 55, Trenton 39: Joshua Warren led Woodhaven (9-4, 7-1 Downriver) with 20 points and 10 assists. Weshawn Warren also added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Robert Barker paced Trenton with 15 points.

Girls Basketball



Allen Park 46, Lincoln Park 12: Chloe Bateman led Allen Park (10-4, 7-3 Downriver) with 12 points.

Allen Park Cabrini 42, Wixom St. Catherine of Siena 37: Grace Gulowksi paced Wixom (8-6) with 13 points.

Ann Arbor Pioneer 44, Bedford 30: Asaria Turman led Pioneer (10-4) with 15 points.

Bellevue 56, Climax-Scotts 40: Gabby Costello led Bellevue (12-4, 9-3 SCAA) with 13 points, 20 rebounds and six steals. Bailey Whitcomb added 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Modaina Angus also chipped 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Berrien Springs 45, Parchment 36

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 47, Belleville 40: Miya Barakat led with 21 points for Crestwood (9-5) while Alicia Ortiz added 11. Victoria Perez scored 22 points for Bellville (10-4) in the loss.

Dearborn Heights Robichaud 62, Dearborn 57: Kamaria McDaniel scored 27 points and 10 rebounds for Robichaud (9-5). Kayla Brown scored 15 points while Tierra Fisher added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Isabelle Clark scored 18 points in the loss for Dearborn (10-4) while Harper Vandenbosch added 15.

Farmington Hills Mercy 50, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 34: Chloe Godbold led Mercy (13-2, 11-1 Catholic Central Division) with 14 points, and Jenna Schluter also added 11 points. Mary Jenkins paced Ann Arbor (8-5, 7-4 Catholic Central Division) with 10 points.

Gibraltar Carlson 47, Southgate Anderson 41: Bailey Mruzik led Carlson (5-5 Downriver) with 15 points. Rebecca Zilka also added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Julia Bogart paced Anderson with 15 points.

Grand Blanc 40, Milford 37: Abby Knapp paced Milford with 13 points. Mallory Barrett also added seven points and 11 rebounds.

Grant 52, Stanton Central Montcalm 47 F/OT: Libby Ledford paced Stanton with 13 points.

Hartland 41, Brighton 30: Graysen Cockerham led Hartland (13-1, 8-0 KLAA West) with 15 points. Whitney Sollom also added 14 points. Sophia Eziekan paced Brighton (10-4, 5-3 KLAA West) with 16 points.

Kent City 43, White Cloud 30: Kaitlyn Geers led Kent City (12-3, 7-0) in scoring with 14 points. Teanna McCuaig also added 12 points.

Lansing Christian 53, Maple Valley 20

Lapeer 55, Davison 46: Sam Thick led Lapeer with 15 points, and Lisa West also added 14 points.

Macomb Lutheran North 49, Dearborn Divine Child 40: Ashley Thomas scored 16 points for North (8-6). Hannah Milligan added 15 points. Elena Welker scored 11 points for Divine Child (6-9).

Muskegon Mona Shores 72, Muskegon 47: Miss Basketball candidate Jordan Walker led Mona Shores (12-3, 6-1 OK Black) with a monstrous 39 points (11/12 FT), 12 rebounds, six steals and three assists. Alyza Winston also added 16 points, four assists and three rebounds. Muskegon was paced by Tierra Williams with 11 points and seven rebounds.

Northville 65, Livonia Stevenson 27: Brook Adams led Northville (13-1, 6-0 KLAA Central) with 12 points.

Novi 39, South Lyon 25: Cara Ninkovich led Novi with 12 points.

Novi Detroit Catholic Central 60, Sparta 16

Oakland Christian 30, Southfield Christian 24: Madison Calone led Oakland with 14 points.

Plymouth 34, Livonia Churchill 20: Chantal LeDoux led Plymouth (6-8, 5-3 KLAA South) with 11 points, while Mikayla Rose also added 10 points.

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 44, Chandler Park Academy 32: Sarah Stewart scored 11 points for Prep (7-8) while Ceila Gaynor added 10. Anyan Kennedy scored 13 points for Chandler Park (9-7).

Redford Union 37, Garden City 30: Johnnia Steele led Redford Union with 22 points.

River Rouge 41, Detroit Consortium 27: Asia Turner led Rouge with 12 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. Tyesha Currie added 13 rebounds, and Curtisey Williams also chipped in six points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals. Angel Gainey paced Consortium (6-4) with 15 points.

Romulus 45, Dearborn Edsel Ford 39: Kenndi Fulwylie led with 16 points for Romulus (10-2). Allia Hamood scored 17 points for Edsel Ford (2-11).

St. Joseph 45, Stevensville Lakeshore 37: Sarah Dubbert led Lakeshore with 20 points, and Taylor Wagner also added 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes 64, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook 32: Tiffany Fenerius led Waterford (12-3, 10-0 Catholic North) with 22 points. Isabelle Kline also added 16 points, and Sophia Hadash chipped in 11 points. Lexi Dietz paced Cranbrook with 20 points.

Watervliet 54, Saugatuck 42: Logan Mizwicki led Watervliet with 19 points, six rebounds and four steals.

Woodhaven 48, Trenton 45: Therese Hebda paced Trenton with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Ypsilanti Community 49, Dexter 20: Sandra Guilford led Ypsilanti (14-0) with 17 points.