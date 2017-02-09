Friday holds big stakes for Brevard high school teams

Four Brevard County high soccer teams have a shot at appearances in state finals, while seven boys basketball teams have earned playoff spots and will play for district titles, all on Friday.
First, seven local girls basketball teams play regional playoff games tonight. Winners will play again on Tuesday.
Melbourne and Merritt Island are particularly busy. The Bulldogs have a boys soccer team in Friday’s Class 4A state semifinal, and both the boys and girls basketball teams remain alive.
Mustangs are playing for state title appearances in both boys and girls soccer. Each of the remaining soccer teams, including 2A boys West Shore, have previously won state championships.
Meanwhile, Brevard wrestlers will compete for the Cape Coast Conference championship this weekend at Bayside High.
The full postseason schedule through Saturday is below. Follow floridatoday.com for updates.
Van Meir takes mix of experience on to EFSC soccer
TONIGHT
Girls basketball regional playoffs
Class 8A
Lake Minneola at Melbourne, 7
Class 7A
Oakland Park Northeast at Heritage, 7
Class 6A
Bishop Moore at Rockledge, 7
Palm Bay at Leesburg, 7
Class 5A
Avon Park at Melbourne Central Catholic, 7
Astronaut at McKeel, 7
Class 2A
City of Life Christian at Covenant Christian, 7
FRIDAY
Girls state soccer semifinal
Class 3A: Merritt Island at Plantation American Heritage, 7 p.m.
Boys state soccer semifinals
Class 4A: Fleming Island at Melbourne, 7
Class 3A: Merritt Island at Immokalee, 7
Class 2A: Bishop Kenny at West Shore, 7
Boys basketball district tournaments
District 6-8A final at Celebration
St. Cloud/Hagerty winner vs. Melbourne, 7
District 13-7A semifinal at Okeechobee
Heritage vs. Okeechobee, 7
District 14-6A final at Rockledge
Rockledge vs. Titusville, 7
District 7-5A final at Cocoa
Melbourne CC vs. Holy Trinity, 7
District 6-2A final at Florida Prep
Merritt Island Christian vs. Florida Prep, 7
Cape Coast Conference wrestling at Bayside
SATURDAY
District 13-7A boys basketball final at Okeechobee, 7
Cape Coast Conference wrestling at Bayside
High school sports | floridatoday.com/sports/high-school-sports/