Friday holds big stakes for Brevard high school teams

Four Brevard County high soccer teams have a shot at appearances in state finals, while seven boys basketball teams have earned playoff spots and will play for district titles, all on Friday.

First, seven local girls basketball teams play regional playoff games tonight. Winners will play again on Tuesday.

Melbourne and Merritt Island are particularly busy. The Bulldogs have a boys soccer team in Friday’s Class 4A state semifinal, and both the boys and girls basketball teams remain alive.

Mustangs are playing for state title appearances in both boys and girls soccer. Each of the remaining soccer teams, including 2A boys West Shore, have previously won state championships.

Meanwhile, Brevard wrestlers will compete for the Cape Coast Conference championship this weekend at Bayside High.

The full postseason schedule through Saturday is below. Follow floridatoday.com for updates.

TONIGHT

Girls basketball regional playoffs

Class 8A

Lake Minneola at Melbourne, 7

Class 7A

Oakland Park Northeast at Heritage, 7

Class 6A

Bishop Moore at Rockledge, 7

Palm Bay at Leesburg, 7

Class 5A

Avon Park at Melbourne Central Catholic, 7

Astronaut at McKeel, 7

Class 2A

City of Life Christian at Covenant Christian, 7

FRIDAY

Girls state soccer semifinal

Class 3A: Merritt Island at Plantation American Heritage, 7 p.m.

Boys state soccer semifinals

Class 4A: Fleming Island at Melbourne, 7

Class 3A: Merritt Island at Immokalee, 7

Class 2A: Bishop Kenny at West Shore, 7

Boys basketball district tournaments

District 6-8A final at Celebration

St. Cloud/Hagerty winner vs. Melbourne, 7

District 13-7A semifinal at Okeechobee

Heritage vs. Okeechobee, 7

District 14-6A final at Rockledge

Rockledge vs. Titusville, 7

District 7-5A final at Cocoa

Melbourne CC vs. Holy Trinity, 7

District 6-2A final at Florida Prep

Merritt Island Christian vs. Florida Prep, 7

Cape Coast Conference wrestling at Bayside

SATURDAY

District 13-7A boys basketball final at Okeechobee, 7

Cape Coast Conference wrestling at Bayside

