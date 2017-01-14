Friday, Jan. 13 Michigan high school basketball scores

Boys Basketball

Allen Park 55, Wyandotte 39: Donovan Ebo had 19 points, and Nick Wayman had 10 points for Allen Park. Additionally, Brandon McPhall had 11 points in the loss for Wyandotte.

Almont 40, Imlay City 33: Eric Conn led Almont (5-2, 3-0 BWAC) with 12 points. Griffin Schimer paced Imlay City (2-5, 1-2 BWAC) with 14 points.

Armada 71, Capac 58: Mitch Ruczynski scored 16 points for Armada (3-5, 1-2 BWAC). Adam Job added 12 points. Jimmy Schroeder paced Capac (3-4, 1-2 BWAC) with 18 points.

Battle Creek Central 58, Matawan 46: Demetrius Craig led all scorers with 22 points for Battle Creek Central (7-2). Denzell Banks added 15 points. Juan Warren also chipped in 12 points and 17 rebounds.

Benton Harbor 49, Stevensville Lakeshore 44 F/OT: Max Gaishin paced Lakeshore with 18 points, and Luke Meyer added 12 points.

Big Rapids 86, Stanton Central Montcalm 58: Demitri Martin led all scorers with 35 points and 12 rebounds for Big Rapids (6-0). Braeden Childress also added 19 points. Austin Proctor paced Montcalm (2-5) with 23 points and six rebounds.

Brown City 41, Sandusky 38: Calvin Cook led Brown City with 11 points. Andrew Geiger added 10 points and 11 rebounds, and Anthony Ford also added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Dearborn Heights Annapolis 69, Livonia Clarenceville 20: Alex Ismail put up 15 points and pulled down six rebounds, while Cam’Ron Johnson added 13 points for Annapolis (4-3, 1-1 Western Wayne Red).

Detroit Community 47, Taylor Prep 43: DeMario Turner led Community (4-4, 2-0 Michigan Metro) with 18 points.

Detroit Denby 57, Detroit Delta Prep 44: Tonato Tutt led Denby (4-3, 4-0 PSL Div. 2 East) with 12 points. Jovan Golson also added 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Ronald Hooten paced Delta Prep with 13 points.

Detroit Douglass 50, Detroit Cody 40: Kelly Broadus had 20 points, while Jarnard Smith had 15 points and Robert Hurst recorded 10 for Douglass (6-3, 3-1 PSL Div. 2 West). Additionally, in the loss for Cody (8-1, 3-1 PSL Div. 1 West), Will Palmer finished with 10 points.

Detroit Henry Ford 72, Detroit Western 69: Antonio Green led Henry Ford (6-3, 3-1 PSL Div. 2 West) with 21 points. Deontae Ulmer added 18 points. Anthony Roberts led all scorers with 25 points for Western (3-4, 2-2 PSL Div. 1 West), and Ravon Simpson added 23 points.

Detroit King 41, Detroit Edison 37: Jesse Scarber had 14 points and seven steals, while Treveon Orr finished with six points and 13 boards for King (7-1, 3-0 PSL Div. 1 East). Kemon Bassett also contributed 11 points for King.

Detroit Osborn 75, Detroit East English Village 69: Ken Holloway scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Osborn (4-4). Armonee Felder added 15 points, and James Lloyd also added 15 points. Greg Elliot led East English with 23 points. Taric Shepherd also added 14 points.

Detroit Southeastern 44, Detroit Davis Aerospace 42: Marcel Wilkins led Southeastern (6-4) with 15 points. Jaleel Perkins added eight points and 10 assists. Additionally, Edwen Stewart led all scorers with 27 points for Davis Aerospace.

Detroit University Prep Science & Math 47, Melvindale ABT 46: Cyir Riley scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds for University Prep Science & Math (3-4). Michael Bryant added 13 points and seven rebounds.

East Kentwood 73, Caledonia 54

Farmington 67, Birmingham Seaholm 57: Jordan Graham led Farmington (5-3) with 29 points. Jay Kirby added 14 points. Brady Flynn paced Seaholm (5-3) with 20 points, and Cooper Mixon added 18 points.

Flint Kearsley 63, Ortonville Brandon 60: Jack Vollmar led Kearsley with 15 points off the bench, and Taevon Harris chipped in 13 points. Kendell Parsons led Brandon with 17 points, and Nolan Tews added 11 points and 15 rebounds.

Grayling 86, East Jordan 56

Grosse Pointe North 47, Roseville 23: Steven Levick scored 18 points, and Dillon Webb added 14 points to lead North (5-3, 3-0 MAC White).

Grosse Pointe South 58, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 55: Brennan Buszka led South (5-4, 1-2 MAC Red) with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Zane Draper added 12 points. Josh Adams also chipped in nine points, including the two go-ahead free throws with three seconds left in the game. Dimitri Alderson paced Chippewa Valley with 12 points.

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 52, Novi Franklin Road Christian 30: Jackson Walkowiak recorded 17 points for Liggett (3-6, 1-2 MIAC).

Hamtramck 61, Pontiac Academy of Excellence 45: Jermaine Byas scored 18 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished five assists for Hamtramck (5-2). Judas Simmons added 17 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Holly 65, Fenton 51: Austin Harless led Holly with 22 points. Greg Lukas paced Fenton (3-4) with 12 points.

Kalamazoo Central 76, Gull Lake 43: Isaiah Livers finished with 20 points for Kalamazoo Central.

Macomb Dakota 79, Utica Eisenhower 37: Thomas Kithier recorded 20 points and 10 boards, while Jermaine Jackson Jr. finished with 19 points, six boards, five assists and five steals for Dakota (6-3, 3-0 MAC Red). Also, Jack Ballantyne finished with 10 points and 15 rebounds, while Dante Candela had eight points for Eisenhower (4-4, 0-3 MAC Red).

Marlette 61, Harbor Beach 40: Isaac Dale led Marlette with 15 points and eight rebounds. Bryce George added 12 points and nine rebounds.

Muskegon Mona Shores 70, Fruitport 30: Ke’Vonte’a Pegues led Mona Shores with 17 points.

Niles Brandywine 62, Parchment 42

Okemos 81, Jackson 61: Jordan Henry had 25 points, and Vail Hartman finished with 17 points for Okemos. Additionally, Rarshiem Owens finished with 14 points for Jackson.

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 64, Dearborn Divine Child 45: C.J. Wilson led St. Mary’s (7-1, 2-0 Catholic Central) with 25 points. Caden Prieskorn added 17 points, and Tyler Markray also chipped in 12 points. Quinn Blair paced Divine Child with 17 points.

Peck 52, Mayville 23: Dylan Dankenbring provided 15 points, while Kody LaFleur posted 11 points for Peck (5-4).

Plymouth 62, Livonia Churchill 48: Tariq Woody scored 18 points, and grabbed 15 rebounds for Plymouth (5-4, 2-1 KLAA South). Anthony Crump added 16 points. Trajan Stinson paced Churchill (2-6, 0-3 KLAA South) with 11 points. Alan Hammett also added 11 points.

Plymouth Christian 63, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 21: Matt Malcolm led Plymouth Christian with 17 points.

Redford Union 53, Garden City 49: Christian Montgomery led Redford Union (6-2) with 18 points. Eric McCarter added 11 points. Jacob Sadowski paced Garden City with 12 points.

River Rouge 79, Ecorse 31: Darian Owens-White had 24 points and 11 assists, while Delantae Peterson contributed 15 points and 13 boards for River Rouge (9-0).

Riverview Gabriel Richard 57, Chesterfield Austin Catholic 15: Garrett Balazsi had 13 points for Gabriel Richard (7-0, 2-0 Catholic East), while Austin’s Santiago Cardenas finished with 11 points.

Romulus 82, Dearborn Edsel Ford 56: Darius Lundy had 24 points, and Jaren English had 18 points for Romulus (6-2, 2-0 Western Wayne Blue). Also, Edsel Ford’s Jalal Baydoun finished with 22 points.

Southgate Anderson 60, Trenton 58: Jace Matkin scored 16 points for Anderson (6-1, 2-0 Downriver). James Bowman added 13 points, and Deven Fields chipped in 12 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Ryan Barker paced Trenton (4-2, 1-1 Downriver) with 28 points.

Spring Lake 51, Sparta 43: Justin Bradford paced Sparta with 16 points, five steals and four rebounds. Logan Armock also added 13 points.

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 75, Westland Lutheran 64: Kyle Hensley led Parkway Christian with 30 points and 17 rebounds. Micah McLain added 21 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, while Luke Stricker chipped in 17 points and five steals.

Warren Michigan Collegiate 53, Detroit University Prep 42: Jordan Davis had 13 points and 20 rebounds, while Antonio Simely had 10 points and 20 boards for Michigan Collegiate (8-2, 3-0 Charter School).

Wayne Memorial 53, Canton 52: Rashad Williams led Wayne Memorial (7-1) with 17 points. Keion Epps also added 18 points, 14 rebounds, six blocks and four steals.

Woodhaven 62, Gibraltar Carlson 31: Josh Warren had 17 points, and Weshaun Warren finished with 16 points for Woodhaven (4-3, 2-0 Downriver).

Girls Basketball



Almont 35, Imlay City 16: Abby Schefka paced Imlay with 10 points.

Ann Arbor Greenhills 31, Oakland Christian 19: SO

Ann Arbor Huron 43, Ann Arbor Pioneer 39: Asaria Turman paced Pioneer with 16 points.

Athens 39, Homer 27: Noelle Fuller led Athens (7-2, 4-1 Big 8) with 16 points. Jillayne Wheeler also added 15 points. Homer slips to 7-2 and 3-2 in the Big 8.

Belleville 64, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 39: Katelyn Sherwood led Belleville (7-2, 3-0 WWAC) with 20 points, six assists and six steals. Victoria Perez added 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Big Rapids 55, Stanton Central Montcalm 42: Kiara Wernette paced Montcalm with 10 points.

Birmingham Groves 56, Pontiac 33: Sha Carter had 20 points and 14 rebounds, while Emilie Felix finished with 14 points and Lauren Palmer added 10 points for Groves (8-2, 3-0 OAA Gold). Also, in the loss for Pontiac (3-6, 1-2 OAA Gold), Braylon Benion finished with 16 points.

Birmingham Seaholm 42, Troy Athens 29: Dana Hoerman had 15 points, and Wendy Wilkinson finished with 11 points for Seaholm. Additionally, Maddie Crum finished with seven points in the loss for Athens (3-6, 1-2 OAA Blue).

Clarkston 53, Rochester Adams 51 F/OT: Maddy Beck scored 26 points for Clarkston. Maggie Rogers scored 18 points for Adams (3-4, 0-2 OAA Red), and Ryian Owusu added 16 points.

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 28, Fraser 24 F/OT: Gina Liss led Chippewa Valley (3-5) with 13 points. Ivy Velazquez also added seven points and eight rebounds.

Dearborn 60, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 48: Harper Vandenbosch scored 15 points for Dearborn (7-2, 1-1 WWAC Blue). Kamaria McDaniel led all scorers with 28 points for Robichaud (5-3, 1-1 WWAC Blue).

Dearborn Fordson 76, Redford Thurston 36: Kiki Darwiche led Fordson (6-4, 2-0 WWAC) with 31 points. Rana Elhusseini recorded a triple-double with 13 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds. Navoia Jackson paced Thurston with 13 points.

Detroit Community 57, Taylor Prep 13: Alana Jackson scored 18 points plus recorded 14 rebounds and six assists for Community (2-0). Takeya Moody added 14 points and 10 assists. Aron Floyd also chipped in 12 points.

Detroit Old Redford 65, Southfield Bradford 45: Jazzmyn Long scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Old Redford (6-1).

Fenton 47, Holly 32: Paige Reid paced Holly with 16 points.

Garden City 27, Redford Union 11: Aleea Montgomery led Garden City (3-6, 1-1 WWAC) with 11 points.

Harbor Springs Harbor Light Christian 61, Mackinaw City 42: Samantha Somers scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Mackinaw City (5-4), while Kameryn Hartman and Haley Jones each contributed 12 points.

Hartland 43, Brighton 36: Whitney Sollom led Hartland (8-1, 3-0 KLAA West) with 19 points. Julianna Pietila paced Brighton (7-2, 2-1 KLAA West) with 19 points.

Kent City 45, Morley Stanwood 30: Kaitlyn Geers led all scorers with 19 points for Kent City (7-2, 4-0).

Macomb Dakota 43, Romeo 26: Cameron Grant led Dakota (7-2, 2-1 MAC Red) with 19 points. Tara Bieniewicz also added 11 points. Olivia Medaugh paced Romeo (7-3, 1-3 MAC Red) with 11 points.

Macomb Lutheran North 38, Warren Regina 37: Abby Dubak hit the game-winning three-pointer with nine seconds left. Ashleigh Thomas led North (7-3) with 18 points, and Hannah Milligan also added 11 points. Jessie Munson paced Regina (2-7) with 14 points.

Madison Heights Madison 54, St. Clair 46: Michelle Vaughn led Madison (4-5, 2-1 MAC Silver) with 22 points. Julianna Cataldo paced St. Clair (5-3, 3-1 MAC Silver) with 14 points.

Milford 56, Grand Blanc 48 F/2OT: Mallory Barrett led Milford (3-5) with 30 points, and Abby Knapp added 11 points.

Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 57, Blanchard Montabella 29

Muskegon Mona Shores 68, Fruitport 31: Jordan Walker led Mona Shores (8-2) with 29 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and four steals. Walker became the school’s all-time leader in points with 1,365 career points. Alyza Winston added 21 points.

Niles Brandywine 50, Parchment 30

Novi 53, South Lyon 21: Ellie Mackay led all scorers with 25 points for Novi.

Novi Franklin Road Christian 72, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 18: Reagan Mumford had 26 points and six boards, while Chanelle Lochrie had 19 points and six steals for Franklin Road (7-1, 2-0 MIAC Blue). Also, Rachel Bause posted 12 points and nine rebounds for Franklin Road.

Oak Park 46, Auburn Hills Avondale 45: Kiya Wilson led Oak Park with 23 points. Grace Schwerin paced Avondale (7-2, 2-1 OAA Blue) with 13 points.

Onaway 58, Johannesburg-Lewiston 53: Taylor Ehrke finished with a double-double stat line, recording 14 points and 16 boards, for Onaway (1-4). Also, Zednay Box added 12 points, and Kennedy Crawford chipped in 10.

Plymouth 47, Livonia Churchill 44: Chantal LeDoux scored 21 points for Plymouth (3-6, 2-1 KLAA South). Gabby Chouinard added 13 points. Macey Reese paced Churchill (2-6, 1-2 KLAA South) with 11 points, and Annie Yost added 11 points.

Roseville 57, St. Clair Shores South Lake 28: Chantae Parker had 16 points, 10 steals and six assists, while Nija Collier finished with 12 points, six steals and nine rebounds for Roseville (5-5, 3-1 MAC Silver). Additionally, in the loss for South Lake (1-9, 0-3 MAC Silver), Faith Terry scored 15 points.

Royal Oak Shrine 31, Clarkston Everest 28: Grace Murray had 11 points, and Liz Mantha had six for Shrine (7-2).

Shelby 56, Montague 46: Jenny Beckman led Shelby with 25 points.

Southfield A&T 54, North Farmington 45: Deja Church led A&T (8-2, 2-0 OAA Red) with 21 points. D’layna Holliman added 13 points. Kierra Crockett paced North Farmington (8-3, 1-1 OAA Red) with 22 points, while Sam Cherney added 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Spring Lake 44, Sparta 33

Stevensville Lakeshore 71, Benton Harbor 15: Cassie Pallett led Lakeshore with 21 points. Sarah Dubbert also added 16 points and 10 steals. Lakeshore forced 50 turnovers in the game, including 29 off steals.

Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes 65, Allen Park Cabrini 59: Kayla Sanders scored 20 points for Our Lady of the Lakes (6-3). Catherine Weddle added 13 points.

Watervliet 48, Hartford 44: Logan Mizwicki led Watervliet (7-3) with 14 points and 15 rebounds.

Wayne Memorial 46, Canton 43

Westland John Glenn 53, Livonia Franklin 21: Brooke Garbarino paced Franklin (0-8, 0-3 KLAA South) with 10 points. Jasmine Edwards led all scorers with 26 points for John Glenn (3-6, 1-2 KLAA South). Sharon Woodard added 11 points, and Carley Loving chipped in 10 points.

Wixom St. Catherine of Siena 57, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 36: Grace Gulowski led St. Catherine of Siena (6-3) with 17 points.

Woodhaven 55, Gibraltar Carlson 34: Bailey Mruzik paced Carlson with 12 points.

