Friday, Jan. 20 high school basketball results

Boys basketball



Ann Arbor Pioneer 64, Monroe 19: Deric Murray led Pioneer with 11 points. Drew Lowder added 10 points, seven steals and five assists. Mo Soumaoro also chipped in 10 points.

Armada 63, Croswell-Lexington 43: Adam Job led Armada (5-5, 3-2 BWAC) with 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Auburn Hills Avondale 74, Troy Athens 65: Dre Allen had 26 points, while Martone Cole finished with 15 points and Vyshonn Munson recorded 13 points for Avondale (6-2, 2-0 OAA White). Taylor McCaskill had 18 points for Athens (5-5, 1-1). Clark Joslin chipped in 17 points and Hunter Nelson added 15 points.

Bellevue 64, Colon 34: Dawson Morgan led Bellevue (6-1, 5-1 SCAA) with 17 points. Wyatt Waterbury and Gavin Jex each added 10 points.

Birmingham Groves 66, Rochester 45: Drew Sheckell had 26 points and 14 rebounds, while Marcus Pittman added 10 points for Groves (6-4, 2-0 OAA Blue). Hunter Schattler finished with 10 points for Rochester (5-5, 0-2).

Canton 53, Plymouth 49: Vinson Sigmon led Canton (7-4, 4-1 KLAA South) with 21 points. Tariq Woody scored 21 points for Plymouth (5-6, 2-3), and Connor Bush also chipped in 13 points.

Clinton Township Clintondale 74, St. Clair Shores South Lake 68 (OT): Richard Washington led Clintondale (2-9, 1-4 MAC Silver) with 24 points. Ryan Petty added 23 points. Amier Gilmore paced South Lake (4-6, 3-1) with 19 points.

Dearborn Fordson 38, Dearborn Edsel Ford 34: Yousuf Farhat scored 12 points, while Robert Tatum had 11 points for Fordson (4-8, 1-3 Western Wayne Blue). Abdullah Bushamie finished with 11 points for Edsel Ford (2-8, 0-3).

Dearborn Heights Robichaud 55, Redford Union 43: Jasir Poole led Robichaud (7-2) with 16 points and six assists. Rayvon Williamson also added 10 points and six rebounds. Jake Gayton paced Union with 11 points.

Detroit Cass Tech 76, Detroit Mumford 58: Chris Murry led Cass Tech (9-3, 4-2 PSL) with 20 points and five rebounds and four steals. Tyson Acuff added 10 points, nine assists and four steals. Randy Gilbert also chipped in 13 points. Ashaunti Dillon paced Mumford with 18 points.

Detroit CMA 43, Detroit Central 29: Jalen Young had 20 points, and Jorden Peterson added 16 points and six boards and six assists for CMA (5-4, 3-3 PSL).

Detroit Cody 88, Detroit Westside 43: Charles Burnette led Cody (9-2) with 17 points. Malik Fredrick also added 15 points, and Marquise Burnette also chipped in 13 points. Aaron Johnson paced Westside with 11 points.

Detroit Douglass 59, Detroit Southeastern 34: Kelly Broadus led Douglass (8-3) with 23 points and six steals. Jarnard Smith Jr. added 20 points, and Carlos Walker also chipped in 10 points. Cody Currie paced Southeastern with 11 points.

Detroit East English Village 81, Detroit Pershing 59: Gregory Elliot and David DeJulius each recorded 26 points for East English (9-1, 5-1 PSL).

Detroit Edison 80, Detroit Henry Ford 68: Gary Soloman led Edison (4-6) with 26 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Pierre Mitchell added 17 points and eight assists, and Dreyon O’Neal also chipped in 15 points and 11 rebounds. Dante Ulmer paced Henry Ford (6-6) with 16 points.

Detroit Henry Ford Academy SCS 62, Hamtramck 51: Trevion Williams had 23 points, 30 rebounds and eight assists, while Anthony Wright contributed 12 points and 10 boards for Henry Ford SCS (5-3, 3-0 Metro). Hamtramck was led by Jermaine Byas, who finished with 18 points, and DeAndre Williams, who finished with 14 points.

Detroit King 69, Detroit Osborn 59: Jesse Scarber scored 15 points to go along with seven assists and seven steals for King (9-2, 4-1 PSL). Kemon Bassett added 14 points, and Treveon Orr also chipped in 11 points and eight rebounds.

Detroit Northwestern 71, Detroit Delta Prep 49: Kylan Ship led Northwestern (7-2) with 18 points. Deshaun Hardnet also scored 17 points.

Detroit Old Redford 96, Romulus Summit 80: Rocket Watts had 31 points and 10 assists, while Jawan Snoddy added 24 points for Old Redford (5-4, 3-2 Charter). In the loss for Summit, Keyon Wright recorded a team-high 27 points, while Trevon White finished with 17 points.

Detroit University Prep 76, Dearborn Star International 28: Tavis Smith scored 20 points and pocketed 10 steals for University Prep (8-3, 4-1 CSL). Derrick Bryant Jr. added 12 points and seven assists. Bryan Smith paced Star International (2-7, 0-5 CSL) with 12 points.

Detroit Western 53, Detroit Renaissance 52: Anthony Roberts led Western (5-5) with 23 points. Loren Bowman also added 13 points. Carrington McCaskill paced Renaissance with 17 points.

Farmington 58, Ferndale 46: Jordan Graham scored 25 points for Farmington (7-3, 2-0 OAA Gold). Ray Bryant also added 11 points. Deondre Bonaparte paced Ferndale (1-7, 0-1) with 15 points.

Fenton 66, Linden 43: Drew Miller led Fenton with 14 points, and Addison McIntosh also added 13 points.

Grayling 74, Elk Rapids 70 (OT): Troy Summers led Grayling with 23 points and 19 rebounds. Justin Nicholas added 17 points, and Spencer White chipped in 15 points.

Grosse Pointe South 69, Utica Eisenhower 50: Zane Draper led South (7-4, 3-2 MAC Red) with 19 points. Brennen Buszka added 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Henry Wilson also chipped in 10 points.

Hazel Park 66, Troy 61: Devion Pettis had 17 points, David Hearns had 15 points and Carl Bow chipped in 10 points for Hazel Park (7-2, 2-0 OAA White). Jason Dietz finished with a game-high 23 points in the loss for Troy (7-2, 0-1). Leon Ayers chipped in 13 points, and Isaiah Smith added 10 points.

Kalamazoo Central 93, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 51: Jeremiah Simpson led Central (8-1) with 15 points and seven rebounds. Isaiah Livers added 14 points and 13 rebounds. Bass Ollie grabbed 15 rebounds.

Lansing Everett 53, Jackson 49: Shonte Suddeth led Jackson with 28 points.

Livonia Stevenson 65, Plymouth Salem 54: Ian Knoph and Devin Dunn each recorded 15 points for Stevenson (9-1). Also, in the loss for Salem (5-6), Cameron Grace scored 19 points, and Cameron Barden contributed 11 points.

Macomb Dakota 96, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 68: Jermaine Jackson Jr. had a game-high 39 points to go along with three steals and two blocks for Dakota (9-3, 5-0 MAC Red). Jack Ballantyne had 20 points, 13 boards and six assists, while Thomas Kithier finished with 17 points, eight boards and three assists for Dakota. Daniel Longo finished with 21 points for North (5-5, 1-4).

New Haven 80, Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 35: Romeo Weems led New Haven (9-1, 5-0 MAC Blue) with 19 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and five blocks. Eric Williams Jr. added 16 points, five rebounds and four assists. A.J. Crawford also added 16 points.

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 64, Warren De La Salle 42: St. Mary’s (8-2, 2-1 Catholic) was led by C.J. Wilson, who finished with 21 points. Caden Prieskorn added 15 points for St. Mary’s, while Easton Sikorksi recorded 13 points for De La Salle (6-5, 2-2).

Quincy 55, Jonesville 37: Williams Dunn led Quincy with 17 points and six rebounds. Nathan Karney also added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Jake Wilson paced Jonesville with 19 points.

Reed City 75, Stanton Central Montcalm 67: Trent Sturgell led Reed City with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Zachary Bigelow paced Central Montcalm with 15 points and six rebounds.

River Rouge 69, Detroit Community 25: Dalenta Peterson led Rouge (11-0) with 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Riverview Richard 65, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 46: Eric Wiggington led Richard (9-0, 4-0 Catholic). Anthony Brown also added 13 points, and Tahj McGee chipped in 12 points. Daniel Everhart paced Cardinal Mooney (3-7, 2-3) with 21 points.

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 64, Birmingham Seaholm 44: Nate Davis finished with 14 points, while Dean Tanner added 13 points for Stoney Creek (7-3, 1-1 OAA Blue). Also, Cooper Mixon posted 13 points, and Zach Ziegler chipped in 10 points for Seaholm (5-4, 0-2).

Romulus 55, Belleville 54: Dylan Price led Romulus (8-2, 4-0 WWAC) with 13 points. Garen English also added 10 points and 10 rebounds, while Braeden Mordan also chipped in 12 points. Devon Alberson paced Belleville (8-2, 3-1) with 12 points.

Roseville 50, Utica 48: Josh Williamson scored 16 points for Roseville (4-5). Austin Lorentzen also added 11 points. Omaure Miller paced Utica with 17 points.

Southfield A&T 59, Clarkston 50: Michael Flowers led Southfield A&T (3-6) with 15 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Southfield Christian 84, Novi Franklin Road Christian 41: Bryce Washington led Southfield Christian (6-2) with 26 points, while Harlond Beverly followed with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Brock Washington also chipped in 13 points. Maxwell Holleman led Franklin Road with 15 points.

Sparta 61, Grand Rapids West Catholic 59: Bryce Davis sank the go-ahead bucket with less than 10 seconds left in regulation. Ben Wilcox led Sparta in scoring with 15 points, and Justin Bradford added 14 points.

St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 80, Port Huron 49: Cortez Jackson recorded 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals for Lake Shore (9-2, 5-0). Jaylen Dixon had 17 points, while Mark Hill posted 11 points and eight steals for Lake Shore. Gerald LeFlore scored 12 points for Port Huron.

Sterling Heights 70, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 57: Sean Kama had 26 points, while Trenell Payne and Malot Dushaj each recorded 14 points for Sterling Heights (8-1, 3-1 MAC Silver). Skailer Hage finished with 15 points in the loss for Lakeview (1-8, 1-3).

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 62, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 58: Luke Stricker led all scorers with 26 points for Parkway Christian (6-2). Kyle Hensley also added 19 points and 16 rebounds.

Taylor Kennedy 65, Trenton 62 (OT): Renaudd Broaden had 20 points, and Nathan Braley finished with 13 points for Kennedy (2-6, 2-2 Downriver). Trevor Towe led Trenton (5-3, 2-2) scorers with 15 points.

Ubly 58, Brown City 45: Matt Maikrczyk led Ubly with 20 points. Anthony Sweeney and Ryan Sweeney each added 11 points. Andrew Geiger paced Brown City with 17 points and 15 rebounds.

Utica Ford 54, Grosse Pointe North 54: Alex Iafrate recorded 14 points, while Mario Djeljaj finished with 10 points for Ford (5-4, 4-0 MAC White). Steven Levick finished with 15 points for North (5-4, 4-1).

Vestaburg 61, Coleman 22: Noah Johnston led Vestaburg (3-4) with 20 points and nine rebounds. Chris Keeler added 17 points, six rebounds and six steals.

Warren Michigan Collegiate 63, Harper Woods Chandler Park 53: Emari Barnes scored 18 points, all on three-pointers, for Michigan Collegiate (11-2, 5-0 CSC). Antonio Simely added 16 points and 13 rebounds, and Jordan Davis also added 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Warren Mott 77, Romeo 69: Charles Johnson Jr. led Mott (5-4, 3-2 MAC White) with 27 points. Howard Turner also added 16 points. Jordan Robbins paced Romeo (3-7, 2-3) with 16 points.

Westland Glenn 69, Wayne Memorial 65: Daijon Parker had 19 points, Joe Moon IV had 17 points and Christian Agnew finished with 14 points for Glenn. Rashad Williams finished with 30 points for Wayne Memorial.

Woodhaven 68, Allen Park 47: Weshaun Warren led Woodhaven (6-3, 4-0 Downriver) with 15 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks. Marcus Brown also added 10 points.

Girls basketball



Ann Arbor Pioneer 56, Monroe 24: Asaria Turman led all scorers with 21 points for Pioneer (6-4). Laura Stroud also added 13 points.

Bellevue 68, Colon 22: Bailey Whitcomb led Bellevue (9-3) with 26 points and seven steals, while Gabby Costello added eight points, 10 rebounds and seven steals.

Canton 61, Plymouth 30: Erin Hult led Canton (8-3, 4-1 KLAA South) with 15 points. Madison Wolfbauer added 10 points. Chantal LeDoux paced Plymouth (4-7, 3-2) with 11 points.

Dearborn Divine Child 42, Bloomfield Hills Marian 41: Allie Filiatraut hit the game-winning free throw with 2.1 seconds left in regulation. Elena Walker led Divine Child with 11 points.

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 81, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 78: Demi Rodriguez finished with 32 points, while Mya Barakat had 27 points and 17 boards for Crestwood (7-3). Kamaria McDaniel had 33 points, and Kayla Brown finished with 31 points for Robichaud (7-3).

Dearborn Henry Ford 59, Southfield Bradford 11: Lauren Whitford had 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Hattie Murphy recorded 10 points and eight boards for Henry Ford (7-4, 5-0 Charter). Jada Williams finished with 12 points and seven boards for Ford.

Detroit Voyageur 60, Detroit University 20: Angel Gainey had 16 points, eight boards and eight assists, while Amber Rainey recorded 14 points and five steals for Voyageur (7-1). Brishonna Weeks scored 13 points, while contributing five boards and five assists.

Farmington Hills Mercy 58, Warren Regina 23: Katie Coe led Mercy (9-2, 7-1 Catholic) with 10 points.

Fenton 50, Linden 37: Fenton had 10 players score, and Emma Evo led the attack with nine points and seven rebounds.

Garden City 52, Livonia Clarenceville 13: Aleea Montgomery led Garden City (5-6) with 14 points. Myla Hoskins-King paced Clarenceville (1-9) with eight points.

Gibraltar Carlson 44, Lincoln Park 33: Rebecca Zilka scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Carlson (5-6). Bailey Mruzik also added 14 points.

Hartland 29, Grand Blanc 22: Michelle Moraitis led Hartland (10-1, 6-0 KLAA West) with nine points.

Holly 45, Ortonville Brandon 40: Becca Fugate led Holly with 21 points, and Paige Reid added 15 points.

Imlay City 61, Yale 56: Griffin Schirmer led all scorers with 30 points for Imlay City (4-5).

Ionia 41, Eaton Rapids 39: Jaylynn Williams led Ionia (6-5) with 18 points.

Kent City 76, Hesperia 31: Kaitlyn Geers and Teanna McCuaig led Kent City (8-2) in scoring with 20 points each.

Macomb Dakota 52, Grosse Pointe North 49: Cameron Grant led Dakota (8-3, 3-2 MAC Red) with 19 points. Taylor Williams also added 10 points. Julia Ayrault paced North (7-4, 3-3) with 19 points.

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 57, Muskegon Mona Shores 48: Delaney Bolles scored 22 points for Reeths-Puffer (8-2). Brooke Larabee also added 16 points. Mona Shores (9-3) was led by Jordan Walker, who put up 29 points, 11 rebounds, five steals and four assists.

Northville 55, Novi 44: Roan Haines scored 17 points, and Ellie Thallman had 10 points for Northville (10-1, 5-0 KLAA). Ellie Mackay finished with 25 points for Novi (8-3, 3-2).

Novi Franklin Road Christian 72, Detroit Public Safety 14: Rachel Bause led Franklin Road (8-2) with 19 points and nine rebounds. Danielle Fusco added 16 points and six assists, while Daria Boboc scored 14 points and seven rebounds. Reagan Mumford also chipped in 10 points and four rebounds.

Ogemaw Heights 48, Gaylord 43: Casey Korte scored 22 points for Gaylord.

Pinckney 55, Milford 50: Morgan Elliot led Pinckney (5-6) with 15 points. Shay Herbert also added 14 points. Mallory Barrett paced Milford (3-7) with 16 points, and Megan Wallace also added 12 points.

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 54, Auburn Hills Avondale 41: Sarah Stuart scored 17 points for Notre Dame Prep (4-7). Celia Gaynor also added 12 points. Keiori Lee scored 15 points for Avondale.

Redford Union 45, Redford Thurston 31: Johnnae Steele led Redford Union with 13 points.

Springport 51, Athens 25: Mackenzie Patterson had 20 points for Springport (9-1), while Rachael Beal recorded eight in the loss for Athens (7-3).

Stanton Central Montcalm 70, Reed City 36: Kiara Wernette led Central Montcalm with 15 points, and Kenzie Rutz added 11 points.

Stockbridge 46, Vermontville Maple Valley 29: Bekah Mater led Maple Valley with 13 points.

Watervliet 63, Bangor 34: Katie Schultz led Watervliet (9-3) with 17 points. Ariana Rowe also added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Wixom St. Catherine of Siena 39, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 28: Maryann Alexander led St. Catherine of Siena (7-4) with 11 points and 14 rebounds. Becca Wyeth also added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Woodhaven 61, Allen Park 43: Breanne Campbell led Woodhaven (7-3, 5-1 Downriver) with 24 points. Kennedy Johnson also added 17 points. Abbie Slate paced Allen Park (7-3, 4-2) with 14 points, and Gracen Kubik also added 10 points.

Wyandotte 65, Southgate Anderson 36: Katie Thorington had 20 points and Andrea Baker recorded 10 points for Wyandotte (8-2). Julia Bogart had 15 points for Anderson (3-8).

Yale 41, Imlay City 40: Kendall Sommer paced Imlay City with 13 points.