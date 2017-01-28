Friday, Jan. 27 high school basketball results

Boys basketball



Battle Creek Central 61, Battle Creek Lakeview 44: Juan Warren had 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Denzel Banks finished with 13 points and four assists for Central (10-2). Orlando Lee added 11 points and eight rebounds for Central.

Belleville 76, Dearborn Edsel Ford 25: Devin Alverson led Belleville (9-2, 4-1 WWAC Blue) with 26 points and nine rebounds. Davion Williams also added 12 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.

Bellevue 63, Camden-Frontier 27: Gavin Jex led Bellevue (9-1) with 14 points, and Carson Betz also added 12 points.

Canton 68, Livonia Franklin 24: Vinson Sigmon had 12 points for Canton (8-4, 5-1 KLAA South). Mark Mettie paced Franklin (5-7, 1-5) with 14 points.

Clio 49, Ortonville-Brandon 46: Dylan Antcliff led Clio with 17 points, and Kolton Langdon also added 15 points. Kendell Parson paced Brandon with 20 points.

Coopersville 57, Sparta 53: Nick Dekkenga led all scorers with 20 points for Coopersville. Justin Bradford paced Sparta with 15 points.

Dearborn Heights Annapolis 55, Garden City 49: Alex Ismail led Annapolis (7-3, 4-1 WWAC Red) with 22 points. Jalen Turner also added 10 points. Brad Russell paced Garden City (3-7, 1-4) with 18 points.

Dearborn Heights Robichaud 96, Livonia Clarenceville 18: Rayvon Williamson led Robichaud (8-2, 4-1 WWAC Red) with 20 points and six steals. Tyler Robinson added 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Jaylen Favors chipped in 14 points and eight rebounds.

Detroit Cass Tech 61, Detroit Western 51: Randy Gilbert had 16 points and eight boards, while Chris Murry also had 16 points and finished with five assists for Cass Tech (11-3, 6-1 PSL Div. 1 East). Also, Marcus Gibbs contributed 14 points and four steals. Ravon Simpson finished with 12 points for Western.

Related:

Powers North Central sets new state record with 66th straight victory

Detroit CMA 63, Detroit Cody 55: Clifford Barrow had 18 points, Jalen Young had 16 points and Jorden Peterson had 15 points for CMA (7-4, 5-3 PSL Div. 2 West). In the loss for Cody (7-3), Isiah Cunningham recorded 14 points.

Detroit Douglass 81, Detroit Denby 43: Robert Hurst led Douglass (11-3, 8-1 PSL Div. 2 East) with 24 points and 13 rebounds. Carlos Walker added 18 points, and Jarnard Smith Jr. also scored 18 points. Kelly Broadus also chipped in 15 points and dished off 10 assists. Tonato Tutt paced Denby with 15 points.

Detroit Henry Ford SCS 79, Melvindale ABT 63: Treveon Williams scored 22 points, grabbed 23 rebounds, pocketed 10 steals, and dished off eight assists for Henry Ford SCS (7-5, 5-1 Michigan Metro). Jalen Walker added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Sterling Talley also scored 19 points. Eli Smith paced Melvindale with 23 points.

Detroit Southeastern 69, Detroit Westside 32: Dekoven Phillips scored 12 points for Southeastern (8-6). Davon Pippen added 11 points, and Anthony Hudson also chipped in 11 points. Aaron Johnson paced West Side (0-14, 0-8 PSL East) with nine points.

Detroit University Prep 64, Southfield Bradford 46: Derrick Bryant led University Prep (10-3, 6-1 Charter Schools) with 17 points and seven assists. Tavis Smith added 14 points and five steals, Terrence Bowens also added 13 points and nine rebounds. John Brantley paced Bradford (7-5, 3-4) with 13 points.

East Lansing 67, Jackson 60: Shonte Suddeth led Jackson with 27 points, and Marquise Robinson also added 14 points.

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 42, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 41: Anthony George led Liggett (4-7, 2-3 MIAC) with 17 points. Jackson Walkowiak also added 10 points.

Imlay City 63, Armada 54: Noah Galbraith led the way with 16 points for Imlay City (5-6). Drew Davis finished with 16 points, and Adam Job dropped 14 for Armada (5-6).

Macomb Dakota 86, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 38: Jack Ballantyne led Dakota (10-3, 6-0 MAC Red) with 19 points, 17 rebounds and three assists. Jermaine Jackson Jr. scored 18 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Thomas Kithier chipped in 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists, and Jaylen Hall also added 12 points and five assists. Tommy Schuster paced Chippewa Valley with 12 points.

Maple City Glen Lake 56, Kingsley 40: Cade Peterson led Glen Lake with 16 points. Nathan Schaar paced Kingsley with 16 points.

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 56, Chesterfield Austin Catholic 20: J.T. Twigg had 10 points for Cardinal Mooney, who improved to 4-6 (3-3 Catholic). Santiago Cardenas dropped six points in the loss for Austin (0-8, 0-6).

Marlette 59, Brown City 46: Barrett George scored 18 points, and Bryce George also added 16 points for Marlette. Anthony Ford paced Brown City with 14 points.

Melvindale 73, Woodhaven 65: Weshawn Warren scored 28 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked five shots for Woodhaven (8-4, 5-1 Downriver). Josh Warren also added 24 points. Montrez Fuster led Melvindale (9-3, 6-0) with 27 points.

New Haven 83, Warren Fitzgerald 51: Romeo Weems led New Haven (11-1, 7-0 MAC Blue) with 25 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and four steals. Ashton Sherrell added 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Eric Williams Jr. also chipped in 14 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and six steals. Bryan Gordon paced Warren with 13 points.

Northville 60, South Lyon 31: Colin Latta scored 17 points, and Jake Justice compiled 15 points for Northville (7-5, 3-3 KLAA Central). South Lyon (4-8, 2-4) was led by Ben Call, who posted eight points.

Novi Detroit Catholic Central 70, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 56: Gio Genrich led Catholic Central (8-3, 3-2 Catholic) with 21 points. CJ Baird added 18 points, and Brandon Recto also chipped in 10 points. Caden Prieskorn led all scorers with 25 points for St. Mary’s (8-3, 2-2). C.J. Wilson also chipped in 18 points.

Okemos 67, Lansing Eastern 54: Jordan Henry and Luke Stagg each scored 15 points for Okemos (8-3). Skyler Wilson paced Lansing Eastern (3-9) with 25 points.

Pelston 64, Onaway 55: Keaton Brewer scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Onaway (3-6). Trevor Wregglesworth also added 16 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Portage Central 41, Stevensville Lakeshore 36: Colin Brushwyler paced Lakeshore with 12 points and seven rebounds. Max Gaishin also added 11 points.

Quincy 65, Reading 17: William Dunn led Quincy (8-3, 5-1 Big 8) with 15 points and six rebounds. Drew Deaton added 13 points. Kyle Locke chipped in 11 points and seven steals, and Nathan Karney also added 10 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Riverview Richard 48, Detroit Cristo Rey 42: Tim Augustyniak had 16 points, and Eric Wiggington finished with nine points for Gabriel Richard (11-0, 6-0 Catholic). Jaylen Woodley produced 11 points for Detroit Cristo Rey (3-7, 2-4).

Romulus 91, Redford Thurston 57: Braden Morgan scored 16 points for Romulus (10-2). Jaren English added 15 points. Malik Hill paced Redford with 20 points.

Southfield Christian 82, Plymouth Christian 38: Bryce Washington led Christian (8-2) with 17 points, and Harlond Beverly added 16 points.

Stanton Central Montcalm 61, Tri-County 33: Austin Proctor led all scorers with 22 points for Central Montcalm (3-7).

Taylor Kennedy 64, Southgate Anderson 57: Nathan Braley led Taylor (3-7, 3-3 Downriver) with 18 points. Mario Forbes also added 12 points. Jace Matkin paced Southgate (7-4, 4-3) with 17 points.

Utica Ford 72, Utica 61: Mario Djeljaj led Ford II (7-4, 6-0 MAC White) with 23 points. Donnie Schuster also added 20 points. Gabe Garbarino paced Utica (1-10, 0-6) with 14 points.

Walled Lake Central 65, Waterford Kettering 42: Houston Tucker led Central (8-4, 4-2 KLAA North) with 20 points. Runako Ziegler also added 15 points. Zach Bellz paced Kettering (0-10, 0-6) with 12 points.

Warren De La Salle 71, Birmingham Brother Rice 51: Luke Pfromm had a team-high 19 points for the Pilots (7-5, 3-2 Catholic). Ryan Anderson chipped in 11 points for De La Salle.

Warren Michigan Collegiate 72, Romulus Summit 56: Jaylen Branch led Michigan Collegiate (13-2, 7-0 Charter Schools) with 20 points. Ty Lawrence added 13 points, and Jordan Davis also chipped in 11 points. Keyon Wright paced Romulus (6-7, 2-5) with 20 points.

Warren Mott 60, Roseville 55: Charles Johnson Jr. scored 31 points (9 of 10 free throws) for Mott (6-5, 4-3 MAC White). Tyler Gillery also added 11 points. Martell Turner paced Roseville (4-7, 1-5) with 19 points.

Wayland Union 65, Ada Forest Hills Eastern 53: Taylor Mitchell paced Forest Hills with 16 points and four rebounds.

Wayne Memorial 67, Plymouth 64 (OT): Keion Epps led Memorial (9-2, 5-1 KLAA South) with 17 points. Rashad Williams also added 12 points. Anthony Crump scored 17 points for Plymouth (5-7, 2-4), and Tariq Woody also added 16 points.

Westland Glenn 86, Livonia Churchill 50: Joe Moon IV led Glenn (10-1, 5-1 KLAA South) with 26 points. Daijon Parker added 20 points, and Christian Agnew also added 14 points. Genesis Barnes paced Churchill with 14 points.

Girls basketball



Allen Park 59, Taylor Truman 43: Abbie Slate led Allen Park (9-3, 6-2 Downriver) with 10 points. Clare Latkovic also added 10 points. Orthea Cooper paced Truman (2-9, 1-5 Downriver) with 16 points.

Ann Arbor Pioneer 46, Saline 36: Laura Stroud led Pioneer (8-4) with 14 points.

Belleville 79, Dearborn Edsel Ford 20: Victoria Perez had 26 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, while Katelyn Sherwood had 21 points, seven assists and 10 steals for Belleville (9-3).

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 53, New Baltimore Anchor Bay 36: Gina Liss led Chippewa Valley (5-7, 3-3 MAC Blue) with 18 points. Ivy Velazquez also added 11 points. Alyssa Truba paced Anchor Bay with 13 points.

Dearborn Fordson 60, Redford Union 37: Rana Elhusseini compiled 18 points, and Kiki Darwiche posted 16 points for Fordson (9-4). Johnnie Steele led the way for Union (7-4) with 19 points.

Dearborn Heights Robichaud 57, Romulus 38: Kamaria McDaniels led Robichaud (7-5, 4-2 WWAC Blue) with 38 points and 10 rebounds. Kennedi Fulwylie paced Romulus (3-8, 2-4) with 15 points.

Detroit Voyageur 51, Taylor Prep 3: Angel Gainey led Voyageur (9-1) with 18 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and six steals. Lunden Turner also added 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Grosse Pointe North 39, Romeo 34: Julia Ayrault scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for North (8-5, 4-4 MAC Red). Amber Flinn paced Romeo (8-5, 2-5) with 11 points.

Hartland 56, Pinckney 27: Lexey Tobel recorded 19 points, and Whitney Sollom finished with 15 points for Hartland (11-1, 6-0 KLAA West). Also, in the loss for Pinckney (5-7, 2-4), Shay Herbert led the way with nine points.

Ionia 44, Portland 38: Jaylynn Williams led Ionia (7-6) with 26 points. Olivia Sandborn paced Portland with 11 points.

Kent City 65, Holton 52: Zara Weber scored 25 points for Kent City (12-2).

Muskegon Mona Shores 64, Grand Rapids Union 25: Jordan Walker led Mona Shores (11-3) with 22 points, eight steals, five rebounds and three assists in 16 minutes. Alyza Winston also added 20 points and four steals.

North Farmington 41, Oxford 32: Kierra Crockett had 17 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and five blocks, while Sam Cherney added 12 points for North Farmington (10-4, 2-2 OAA Red). Madelyn Morris had 17 points for Oxford (2-7, 0-3 OAA White).

Novi 56, Plymouth Salem 38: Ellie Mackay led Novi with 19 points, and Cara Ninkovich also added 10 points.

Novi Franklin Road 43, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 37: Rachel Bause had 11 points and nine boards, while Danielle Fusco recorded 10 points for Franklin Road (10-2). Daria Boboc chipped in eight points as well for Franklin Road.

Redford Thurston 43, Livonia Clarenceville 23: Myla Hoskins paced Clarenceville with 12 points.

Rochester Adams 43, Royal Oak 38: Ryian Owusu led Adams (4-7) with 13 points. Makayla Smith added 12 points. Jessica Adams paced Royal Oak with 12 points.

Roseville 47, Madison Heights Lamphere 22: Chantae Parker led Roseville (8-5, 6-1 MAC Silver) with 15 points. Nija Collier also added 11 points and 12 rebounds.

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 54, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 34: Lashana Young recorded a double-double with 19 points and 12 boards, while Alicia Bullaro added 15 points for Lakeview (14-0, 8-0 MAC Blue). Nicole Austin also finished with 10 dimes for Lakeview.

Stevensville Lakeshore 49, Portage Central 27: Sarah Dubbert led Lakeshore (11-2) with 20 points.

Trenton 58, Lincoln Park 7: Therese Hebda led Trenton (11-1, 7-1 Downriver) with 12 points, and Sydney Voss added nine points.

Tri-County 55, Stanton Central Montcalm 49: Nikki Wilkie, Kenzie Rutz and Kiara Wernette paced Central Montcalm with 11 points each.

Troy Athens 55, Hazel Park 31: Maddie Crum had 11 points and six boards, while Nicole Hughes recorded seven points for Athens (6-7). Additionally, Hazel Park was led by Trinity Benton, who finished with 12 points.

Warren Cousino 53, Macomb Dakota 41: Kierra Fletcher led Cousino (11-2) with 21 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and five steals. Cam Grant paced Dakota (9-4) with 15 points.

Watervliet 50, Delton Kellogg 43: Zoe Smith led Watervliet (10-3) with 12 points.

Wayne Memorial 60, Plymouth 50: Camree Clegg had 12 points for Wayne Memorial (9-2, 6-0 KLAA South). Additionally, in the loss for Plymouth (4-8, 3-3), Chantal Ledoux had 15 points, and Alexa Ebeling had 13 points.