Friday, Jan. 6 Michigan high school basketball results

Boys basketball



Bloomfield Hills 59, Dearborn Divine Child 57: Kiewuan Graham led Bloomfield (6-1) with 19 points and five steals. Justin Henry also added 11 points and four steals. Quinn Blair led Divine Child with 19 points. Liam Soraghan also added 18 points.

Brown City 60, Harbor Beach 37: Calvin Cook led all scorers with 21 points to go with seven rebounds. Andrew Geiger added 13 points and six rebounds. Harbor Beach was paced by James Schelke’s 12 points.

Canton 46, Monroe 41 (OT): Eian Barker had 17 points for Canton (4-3). Mikal Farris finished with 10 points for Monroe (1-5).

Detroit Cristo Rey 55, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 45: Shaun Pruitt led Cristo Rey (1-4) with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Sam Stewart added 12 points and six rebounds, and Jaylen Woodley also added 12 points. Daniel Everhart led all scorers with 25 points for Cardinal Mooney (1-4), and Nolan Julio also added 10 points.

Detroit University Prep 73, Dearborn Henry Ford 33: Tavis Smith scored 20 points and pocketed seven steals for University Prep (5-2, 1-0 Catholic). Derrick Bryant Jr. added 12 points and five steals. Martin Douglas led Henry Ford (1-7, 0-1) with 20 points.

Fenton 56, Flint Kearsley 45: AJ LePage led all scorers with 14 points for Fenton (3-2).

Flushing 72, Ortonville Brandon 44: Joe Kujat scored 20 points for Flushing (6-0, 3-0). Cal Endicott and Tyler Jamison both chipped in 11 points as well. Ethan Hunt paced Brandon with 11 points and six rebounds.

Gobles 61, Watervliet 39: Dan Cluster paced Watervliet with 14 points.

Grand Ledge 52, Jackson 48: Marquise Robinson paced Jackson with 15 points.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 67, Sparta 43: Jacob Polakovich scored 20 points for Catholic Central to lead all scorers. Jaylen Mayfield also added 13 points. Sparta was paced by Justin Bradford’s 12 points.

Holland West Ottawa 65, Lakeshore 34: Luke Meyer paced Lakeshore with 14 points.

Kimball New Life Christian 36, Chesterfield Township Austin Catholic 24: Tallon Palmateer had 10 points for New Life Christian (1-1). Jake Ryan and Ben Brown each scored eight points for Austin Catholic (0-2).

Livonia Franklin 68, Ferndale 54: Mark Mettie led Franklin (4-3) with 28 points and 16 rebounds. Keyon Brown added 17 points, and Ryan Celmer chipped in 12 points. Brian Pozolo paced Ferndale (1-5) with 14 points.

Macomb Dakota 78, Grosse Pointe South 62: Thomas Kithier led Dakota (4-3, 1-0 MAC Red) with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Jack Ballantyne added 20 points and 13 rebounds, and Jaylen Hall chipped in 11 points. Zach Draper paced South (4-2, 0-1 MAC Red) with 17 points.

Marlette 73, Ubly 47: Bryce George led Marlette with 15 points. Ethan McKenney and Barret George each also added 14 points.

Martin 74, Lawrence 39: Tanner Curry led Martin with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Carter Hilton added 17 points, and Cayden Curry chipped in 14 points and eight rebounds. Connor Walters-McDonald paced Lawrence with 15 points.

New Haven 75, Anchor Bay 53: Romeo Weems led New Haven (5-1, 1-0 MAC Blue) with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Ashton Sherrell added 14 points and six rebounds. Eric Williams Jr. also chipped in 12 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and five steals. Justin Schutz paced Anchor Bay with 13 points.

Newaygo 78, Stanton Central Montcalm 59: Austin Proctor paced Central Montcalm (2-4) with 18 points, and Gunther Ebels added 17 more. Newaygo out-rebounded Stanton, 41-24.

St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 50, Fraser 36: Cortez Jackson had 17 points for Lake Shore (5-2, 1-0 MAC). Connor Piccolo scored 13 for Fraser.

Shelby 58, Muskegon Oakridge 47: Spencer Brown led Shelby with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Tyler Schoouten also added 12 points and four assists.

Sterling Heights 68, Clinton Township Clintondale 66: Shawn Kama led Sterling Heights (6-0, 1-0 MAC Silver) with 23 points. Malot Dushaj added 13 points. Tyler Speed paced Clintondale with 20 points.

Troy 57, Birmingham Groves 54: Isaiah Smith led Troy (5-1) with 17 points. Jason Dietz added 15 points. Marcus Pittman led all scorers with 20 points for Groves (3-3)

Troy Athens 57, Pontiac 47: Brendt Stephens led Troy (5-3, 1-0 OAA White) with 13 points, and Jacob Brantley added 11 points. Cleontai Brown led Pontiac (3-4, 0-1 OAA White) with 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Kravion Williams added 10 points.

Warren De La Salle 47, Birmingham Brother Rice 44: Kole Gjonaj led Warren (5-2, 1-0 CCL) with 17 points, and Luke Pfromm also added 10 points.

Warren Lincoln 61, Lakeview 48: Deangelo White led Lincoln (5-1) with 20 points, and Kyle Ford added 13 points. Joe Sharrette scored 23 points for Lakeview (0-6), and Dale Stanley added 10 points.

Warren Michigan Collegiate 87, Detroit Old Redford 68: Jordan Davis finished with 22 points and 20 rebounds, while Ty Lawrence added 22 points and five assists, and Antonio Simely had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Warren (6-2, 1-0 Charter School Conference).

Warren Woods Tower 63, Port Huron 33: Jauron Vicks had 19 points and Jordan Harrison scored seven for Woods Tower (6-0, 1-0 MAC Gold). Port Huron is 3-3, 0-2.

Wayne Memorial 67, Plymouth 52: Rashad Williams led Wayne (5-1, 1-0 KLAA South) with 28 points. Isaiah Lewis added 14 points. Anthony Crump paced Plymouth (3-4, 0-1 KLAA South) with 13 points.

West Bloomfield 73, Waterford Mott 28: Tre Harvey had 16 points, Kevin McAdoo added 13 points, seven steals and six assists, and James Faulkner scored 11 for West Bloomfield (4-3). Mott is 2-4.

Girls basketball



Allen Park Cabrini 59, Riverview Gabriel Richard 31: Angelina Yglesias and Abigail Burke each scored 15 points for Cabrini (4-2, 1-1 Catholic League). Francesca Pizzo had eight points for Richard.

Battle Creek St. Philip 47, Bellevue 41: Bailey Whitcomb led Bellevue (7-1, 5-1 SCAA) with 14 points and seven rebounds.

Birmingham Seaholm 38, Troy 37 (OT): Dana Hoerman recorded a triple-double for Seaholm (1-7, 0-1 OAA Blue) scoring 14 points, grabbing 15 rebounds and blocking 11 shots.

Chelsea 47, Milford 36: Mallory Barrett led Milford (2-4) with 15 points.

Dearborn Fordson 51, Romulus 32: Rana Elhousseini scored 23 points for Fordson (5-3). Sarah Abdallah added 10 points.

Farmington Hills Mercy 43, Livonia Ladywood 30: Chloe Godbold had 17 points and three steals for Mercy (6-2, 4-1 Catholic League Central Division). Ladywood is 1-8 (0-5).

Fenton 57, Flint Kearsley 51: Chloe Idoni scored 17 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, dished three assists and blocked four shots. Aly Lenz also added 12 points.

Fowlerville 52, Ionia 39: Jaylynn Williams led Ionia (5-3) with 19 points.

Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 47, Hopkins 28: Izzy Redfield led NorthPointe (4-2) with 18 points, and Kaycee Sluiter added 15 points.

Jonesville 37, Athens 26: Korgn Playford had 13 points for Jonesville (5-2, 3-0 Big 8). Noelle Fuller finished with 14 points and five rebounds for Athens (5-2, 2-1).

Kent City 48, Lakeview 39: Kaitlyn Geers led Kent City (5-2) with 29 points, including 11 points in the final eight minutes.

Mackinaw City 60, Boyne Falls 10: Haley Jones led Mackinaw City (5-2, 4-0 NLC) with 21 points and six steals. Samantha Somers added 11 points and nine rebounds.

Macomb Dakota 66, Grosse Pointe South 25: Tara Bieniewicz led Macomb (6-2, 1-1 MAC Red) with 17 points. Emily Langolf added 13 points, and Cameron Grant chipped in 12 points.

Midland Dow 76, Lapeer 48: Molly Davis led all scorers with 20 points for Dow. Ellie Taylor and Nadia Atton each added 11 points. Ashleigh Garcia paced Lapeer with 12 points.

Millington 56, Caro 32: Hannah Hall led Millington (5-2, 4-1) with 21 points and eight rebounds.

Muskegon Mona Shores 46, Muskegon 36: Alyza Winston led Mona Shores with 18 points, and Jordan Walker added 17 points, seven steals, five rebounds and four assists.

Royal Oak 33, West Bloomfield 31: Jessica Adams had 15 points, including a game-winning shot at the buzzer, to lead Royal Oak (6-1, 1-0 OAA White). Jordan Elam scored seven points for West Bloomfield (4-5, 0-1).

Royal Oak Shrine 35, Wixom St. Catherine of Siena 15: Grace Murray led all scorers with nine points for Shrine (5-2). Wixom St. Catherine slips to 5-3.

Stanton Central Montcalm 51, Newaygo 23: Kiara Wernette led Stanton (7-1, 3-0) with 15 points and four steals. Hannah Putnam added 12 points, and Kenzie Rutz chipped in 11 points and eight rebounds.

Vermontville Maple Valley 52, Lake Odessa Lakewood 26: Britani Shilton led Maple Valley with 14 points.

Warren Cousino 44, Grosse Pointe North 35: Kerra Fletcher led all scorers with 30 points for Cousino. Julia Ayrault scored 19 points and 10 rebounds for North.

Waterford Mott 37, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 35: Myra Williams finished with eight points, including the game-winning shot at the buzzer, while Emily Spencer scored 16 for Mott (4-3). Notre Dame Prep is 2-5.

Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes 43, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 27: Tiffany Fenerius led Waterford (4-3, 3-0 Catholic) with 16 points, and Kayla Sanders added 12 points and 13 rebounds. Jillian Ramos paced Bishop Foley (5-1, 1-1) with 10 points.

Wayne Memorial 50, Plymouth 34: Camree Clegg led Wayne with 19 points. Jeanae Terry added 12 points.

Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 56, South Lyon East 20: Adrienne Anderson scored 13 points for Ypsilanti (10-0). Lasha Petree added 12 points, and Lauryn Carol also chipped in 11 points. South Lyon slips to 4-5.