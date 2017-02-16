Friday lookahead: Several top Des Moines-area wrestlers to lock up

A day filled with state quarterfinals and semifinals is sure to have quality wrestling. Let us sort through the brackets for you and pick out some of the best.

Here are three must-see matches in Class 3A on Friday. The quarterfinals are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at Wells Fargo Arena.

106 pounds

Cullan Schriever (Mason City) vs. Nick Oldham (W.D.M. Valley)

These two lightweights have clashed in the championship matches of two massive tournaments. And Schriever, the undefeated freshman, won both times.

Oldham (31-4) is ranked second and was given a rough draw next to the only wrestler to beat him at 106 this season. He is last year’s runner-up and competed at 113 for almost half of the current campaign.

Schriever (26-0) has just been too smooth at the Keith Young Invitational and the CIML Invitational. Decisions by 6-2 and 6-1 make him the guy to beat in a showdown to start the 3A quarterfinals.

113 pounds

Kyle Biscoglia (Waukee) vs. Kobey Pritchard (Indianola)

Biscoglia won 106 last year and Pritchard (41-4) made it to the semifinals. Now, they’re matched up for an early quarterfinal with Fort Dodge’s top-ranked Drew Bennett likely waiting in the semifinals. It’s No. 2 vs. No. 3 early in the tournament.

The Waukee junior pinned Pritchard in their only meeting this season at Urbandale’s Ed Winger Classic. Yet Indianola’s one-legged star is streaking, having pinned his last nine straight opponents, including Dubuque Hempstead’s Hunter Foht in Thursday’s first round.

145 pounds

Zach Barnes (Southeast Polk) vs. Caleb Conway (Marion)

This is essential viewing for what these two seniors have done all season, not just for their Thursday performances. The top-ranked Barnes (40-3) plowed through his first-round match with a 22-7 technical fall, continuing his team’s run of bonus points to start the tournament. Conway (45-0) was dragged into a 1-0 decision by Waukee’s Brock Parker, with a tense finish forcing the third-ranked wrestler to go the distance. Valley’s defending champion Grant Stotts was locked in a tough Thursday match too, so the winner here could become a favorite on Friday night and Saturday.

Thursday’s must-see match selections



126 pounds: McGwire Midkiff (C.B. Thomas Jefferson) pinned Shadrach Zarwie (D.M. North/Hoover), 1:51

138 pounds: Harlan Steffensmeier (Fort Madison) tech. fall Bryce Murano (Dallas Center-Grimes), 19-4

195 pounds: Jacob Dykes (Iowa City High) dec. Connor Corbin (W.D.M. Valley), 2-1 (OT)

