Friday, March 3 high school basketball results

Girls basketball



Ann Arbor Greenhills 37, Wixom St. Catherine 29: Lizzy Turek paced Wixom (14-9) with 10 points.

Athens 44, Climax-Scotts 23: Noelle Fuller had 15 points, seven rebounds, four steals and two blocks for Athens (16-7). Jillayne Wheeler had 15 points and five rebounds. Brenna Tutt scored 11 points for Climax-Scotts (13-9).

Birmingham Detroit Country Day 78, Clawson 23: Kaela Webb led Country Day (21-1) with 24 points. Jasmine Powell added 14 points, and Destiny Pitts also chipped in 12 points.

Dearborn 57, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 49: Harper Vandenbosch led Dearborn (18-4) with 15 points, while Nasreen Kobeissi also added 11 points. Hiba Daifi paced Crestwood (13-9) with 15 points.

Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 55, Roseville 27: Zaria Bridgewater led Dearborn (18-5) with 15 points. Lauren Whitford added 14 points, and Jada Williams also chipped in 10 points. Haley Clum paced Roseville with eight points.

Detroit Edison 82, Madison Heights Madison 28: Rickea Jackson led Edison (17-5) with 19 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Ashley Primas added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Keairra Jennings also chipped in 11 points.

Farmington Hills Mercy 32, North Farmington 30: Jess Mruzik led Mercy (20-3) with nine points. Kierra Crockett paced North Farmington (16-6) with 13 points and seven rebounds, while Sam Cherney also added seven points, seven rebounds and six blocks.

Grosse Pointe North 63, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 48: Katie Snow led North (12-10) with 24 points. Julia Ayrault had 17 points, eight rebounds and nine steals. Lashana Young scored 11 points for Lakeview (21-2).

Hartland 46, Howell 24: Lexey Tobel scored 16 points for Hartland (22-1). Leah Weslock scored 16 points for Howell (18-4).

Macomb Dakota 53, Romeo 33: Emily Langolf scored 14 points for Macomb (17-6). Taylor Williams also scored 14 points, and Tara Bieniewicz chipped in 13 points. Amber Flynn paced Romeo (14-9) with 13 points.

Novi 46, Canton 40: Ellie Mackay led Novi with 20 points, while Cara Ninkovich also added 13 points.

Southfield Christian 46, Macomb Christian 8: Allison Sullivan led Southfield (7-13) with 12 points. Maranda Sailor also added 10 points.

Warren Cousino 68, Sterling Heights 45: Maria Berishaj had 16 points and five rebounds for Sterling Heights (9-14). Tatyana Hardwick had nine points and 17 rebounds. Cousino improves to 22-2.

Wayne Memorial 62, Romulus 27: Jeanae Terry scored 19 points for Wayne. Camree’ Clegg also scored 19 points. Kennedi Fuwylie paced Romulus (9-13) with nine points.

Western Michigan Christian 53, Kent City 45: Kent City (17-5) was paced by Kaitlyn Geers’ 19 points.

Wyandotte Roosevelt 36, Trenton 29 (OT): Therese Hebda paced Trenton with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 58, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 54: Adrienne Anderson scored 20 points for Arbor Prep (23-0). Lasha Petree added 15 points and nine rebounds. Rozhane Wells also chipped in 10 points. Kamaria McDaniel paced Robichaud with 34 points.

Boys basketball



Detroit Douglass 60, Mt. Clemons 33: Kelly Broadus led Douglass (14-6) with 20 points. Jarnard Smith Jr. scored 15 points, and Carlos Byars-Walker also added 13 points. Jordan Cotton paced Mt. Clemons with 10 points.

Detroit Loyola 71, Grosse Pointe North 64: Myron Gardner led Loyola (11-8) with 19 points and nine rebounds. Cameron Hudson scored 12 points, and Jaylen Hill also scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Steven Lerick paced North with 24 points.

Detroit University Prep 61, Detroit Jalen Rose 48: Tavis Smith scored 16 points for University Prep (16-4). Derrick Bryant Jr. and Terrence Bowens each added 12 points. Roger Billups scored 12 points for Jalen Rose (7-13).

Royal Oak Shrine 58, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 55: Micah McLain scored 17 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished six assists for Parkway Christian (15-5). Kyle Hensley added 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Luke Stricker also added 14 points.