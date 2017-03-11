Friday's Kentucky Prep Sports Roundup

Here’s a look at some scores and stats from spring sports action around Louisville on March 10, 2017.

BASEBALL

ST. XAVIER 10, DESALES 0

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An offensive explosion propelled the Tigers (1-0) to a season-opening win over the Colts (1-0). The Tigers were led by three hits and an RBI by Trey Sweeney. The Colts were unable to get on the board Friday night. Winning pitcher Connor Holden recorded ten strikeouts.

ST. XAVIER 304 21 – 10 8 0

DESALES 000 00 – 0 2 7

WP: Connor Holden (1-0) 5IP, 2H, 0R, 10K, 3BB

LP: Andrew Spurlock (0-1) 3IP, 4H, 9R, 2ER, 4K, 1BB

ST. XAVIER (1-0): Trey Sweeney (3-4, 1RBI), Cam Scheler (1-3, 2RBI)

DESALES (0-1): Jordan Lacy (1-2), Sam Newkirk (1-2)

OLDHAM CO. 5, WAGGENER 0

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Oldham Co. (2-0) won a second game in as many days with a shutout win over the host Wildcats (0-1). Mitchell Elwell picked up the win, allowing no runs and one hit, while throwing four strikeouts. Jacob Frankel pitched well in the loss for Waggener, allowing only one hit, no earned runs, and striking out nine batters in five innings. Chris Sing had the lone extra-base hit for the Wildcats, a double, while also driving in two runs.

WAGGENER 000 000 0 – 0 2 3

OLDHAM CO. 000 113 0 – 5 4 2

WP: Mitchell Elwell (1-0) 3IP, 1H, 0R, 4K, 1BB

LP: Jacob Frankel (0-1) 5IP, 1H, 0ER, 9K, 2BB

WAGGENER (0-1):

OLDHAM CO. (2-0): Chris Seng (1-2, 2B, 2RBI)

Boys Lacrosse

KCD 11 (Jared Frank 3g; Mitchell Dreher 3g; Bryce Wilder 2g; Justin Grissom 1g; Ashton Robinson 1g; Chase Baird 1g, Ben Gruld 11s), Manual 5 (Gant 2g; Ford 1g; Bissmeyer 1g; Fawver 1g, Doelling 7s).

ST. Xavier 8 (J. Mackin 3g; Anderson 2g; Bentley 1g; W. Hubbs 1g; Puffer 1g), Cathedral (Ind.) 5 (A’Hearn 2g; Kolb 1g; Krolewski 1g; Lacey 1g).

SOFTBALL

OLDHAM CO. 19, CARROLL CO. 7

OLDHAM CO. 313 304 5 – 19 20 2

CARROLL CO. 004 030 0 – 7 3 3

WP: Kalee Rose

LP: Andrea Searcy

OLDHAM CO. (2-0): DeLaney Sowell (3-5, 2 2B, 2RBI), Haley Springer (3-5, 2B, HR, 4RBI).

CARROLL CO. (0-1): Andrea Searcy (2-4, 1R)

BOYS TENNIS

SOUTH OLDHAM d. FRANKLIN CO. 6-0

Singles: 1. Cameron Mount d. Cameron Smith 8-1; 2. Nathan Anderson d. Palmer Drake 8-0; 3. Sean Bolen d. Carlin Cassidy 8-0; 4. Charles Churchill d. Zach Netherton 8-0

Doubles: 1. Tony Liu and Dillon Bezehertny d. Cameron Smith and Carlin Cassidy 8-0; 2. Ethan Cowgill and Rohan Bellary d. Palmer Drake and Zach Netherton 8-1