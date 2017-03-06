"Friendship Duals" features Ukraine Junior National Wrestling Team

Wrestling continues to take center stage in Salem nearly two weeks after the high school state championships.

The Ukraine Junior National Wrestling Team is touring Oregon this week and will compete against the Salem Area All-Stars at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Sprague High School.

A number of state placers are expected to participate in the “Friendship Duals” including North Salem’s Ian Carlos (6A state champion at 145 pounds), Sprague’s Daniel McClung (6A runner-up at 126), and Silverton’s Kaden Kuenzi (5A state champion at 106).

Rob Bronson, co-director of Athletes In Action Wrestling, was instrumental in making the tour possible. AIA is a worldwide sports ministry.

“For me it’s a dream come true,” said Bronson, a former assistant wrestling coach at Sprague. “I’ve been wanting to do this since we started with Athletes In Action. These guys from Ukraine are some of the best in the world and I wanted to bring them to Oregon.”

The Ukranian team features Andreii Dzhelep, a cadet (ages 15-16) world champion at 119 pounds.

In addition to Tuesday’s meet the Ukranian team will compete against the Mid-Valley All-Stars at West Albany High School (7 p.m. Wednesday), and the Roseburg Area All-Stars at Roseburg High (5 p.m. Sunday).

“It’s just a great opportunity to kind of ignite Oregon wrestling,” Bronson said.

The matches will feature freestyle wrestling, which is used in the Olympics, as opposed to collegiate-style wrestling that is implemented in high schools and colleges.

The “Friendship Duals” will include high school wrestlers from Sprague, which placed second in the 6A state tournament, North Salem, McNary, West Salem, Silverton, McMinnville and Forest Grove.

“What I’m excited about, not just for the Sprague kids but all the kids in the area, is that they get to see kids of the same age from different cultures,” Sprague wrestling coach Nolan Harris said. “They get to see how similar they are and they get to share an interest in wrestling.”

The Ukranians are staying with host families on their Oregon visit.

“Friendship Dual” wrestling

What: Wrestling meet featuring the Ukraine Junior National Team vs Salem Area All-Stars

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sprague High school

Admission: Free. Donations benefit the Sprague wrestling program.