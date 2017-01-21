From Ballers to prep standouts

Talk about your super teams. They are all battling each other now, but a few years ago many of the area’s top high school basketball players were on the same team.

Josh Prizina (Spanish Springs), Marcus Loadholt (Spanish Springs), Bryce DeLong (Spanish Springs), Dillon Voyles (Galena), Kyle Rose (Reno), Drew Rippingham (Reno), Thomas Beach (Reno), Brevon Bansuelo (Bishop Manogue), Moses Wood (Galena), Dalton Smith (McQueen) and Jaydon Gold (McQueen) all played for the Reno Ballers club team. Tez Allen and Jayden DeJoseph, both from Carson, also played with the Ballers in grammar school. And Moises Aparacio from Manogue also played on the Ballers

Sean Rose was one of the main coaches for the Ballers traveling teams, starting when his son Kyle, now a senior on the Reno High varsity, was in the third grade.

In addition to Sean Rose, the coaches were Jim Rippingham, Craig Smith, Dave Saarem and Lance Semenko.

The Ballers had more than 50 boys on the club four years ago, then the top players from there were on the traveling teams, either Blue or Gold, and made frequent trips to Northern California for tournaments.

To play for the Ballers was free for kids, and the club used the Boys & Girls gym for practices. All players got games and practice uniforms and overnight trips to tournaments.

The Ballers schedule basically followed the school year, starting in September and ending after Memorial Day in May.

Sean Rose said the Ballers went from losing games by 60 points in the early days, to winning those tournaments in Northern California.

“They played 50 games a year. When you play 50 games together, it creates good team chemistry,” Sean Rose said. “We played 16 tournaments and won 11 of them.”

They also made connections on the Ballers that they still have today, even though they play for different high schools.

Rippingham and Kyle Rose have been good friends since the fourth grade.

Voyles and Loadholt are good friends and still play on the same club team, the Wolverines, when the high school season is over.

Back in grade and middle school, Voyles had been playing with the next grade up, but Sean Rose convinced him to play with his own seventh grade classmates.

Loadholt said it’s fun going against his former Ballers teammates now in high school games.

“It’s definitely cool. You can talk crap, you can do all that stuff, but at the end of the game, you guys are all boys,” he said. “You were teammates with these guys, you know how they play, and it’s good to see how much they’ve improved in their games.”