From high school ALL-USA to NFL Draft: Adoree' Jackson, USC

As the NFL draft nears, USA TODAY High School Sports will look back at the high school careers and draft prospects for former American Family Insurance ALL-USA selections. Today’s installment features USC cornerback and return specialist Adoree’ Jackson.

PLAYER PROFILE:

Position: Cornerback, return specialist

High school: JSerra (Gardena, Calif.)

ALL-USA history: Named ALL-USA First Team in 2013 as a senior.

College: Southern California

Height, weight: 5-11, 185

By the numbers: Had five interceptions last fall as a junior and a career-high 55 tackles, including 46 solo. He also served as the primary kick and punt returner. For his USC career, he averaged 27.1 yards per kickoff return with four TDs and 12.6 yards per punt return with two TDs.

Draft projection: Round 2/3

Draft positives: Top-shelf athlete when it comes to speed, burst, and agility. Can play at a high level in different coverage roles. Shows an effective jab at the point of attack whole holding his footwork in position to turn and dart downfield. Easy stop and go movement. Fluid hips and feet. Plays the ball in the air like a receiver. Aggressive and savvy. High points the ball. Trusts his backpedal, won’t bail too early.

Cons: Small frame and lacks a physical presence. Often an ankle diver when tackling. Over aggressive underneath and can easily be fooled on double routes.

What he says, on his value to a team via the Los Angeles Daily News: “A lot of us can cover well, we can tackle. For me, it just puts the icing on the cake,” Jackson said of returning. “You have me out there on three downs. On fourth down, just move me back there. I feel like you’re getting a bargain with me, getting two birds with one stone.”

Draft analysis by Dan Shonka, Ourlads.com