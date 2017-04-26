From high school ALL-USA to NFL Draft: Cam Robinson, Alabama tackle

As the NFL draft nears, USA TODAY High School Sports will look back at the high school careers and draft prospects for former American Family Insurance ALL-USA selections. Today’s installment features Alabama offensive tackle Cam Robinson

PLAYER PROFILE:

Position: Offensive tackle

High school: West Monroe (La.)

ALL-USA history: Named ALL-USA first team in 2013

College: Alabama

Height, weight: 6-5, 327

By the numbers: Started every game of his college career at left tackle. Consensus All-American as a junior along with being a Freshman All-American. Two-time ALL-SEC selection.

Draft projection: Round 2/3

Draft positives: Checks all the size and power boxes. Tall and long with functional thickness. Has abrupt, sudden power and can dominate at the point of attack. Keeps his hands inside and will bench press defenders in to tomorrow. Uses his large lower body to anchor and re-direct his man. Can get out in space and make an impact on second, third level defenders.

Draft negatives: Doesn’t seem to trust his lower body enough. Over-leans and gets his numbers facing the ground. Susceptible to double moves outside because of over-committing to initial reads. Will widen his feet too much, causing a loss of balance.

What he says:

Draft analysis by Dan Shonka, Ourlads.com