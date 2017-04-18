From high school ALL-USA to NFL Draft: Dalvin Cook, Florida State

As the NFL draft nears, USA TODAY High School Sports will look back at the high school careers and draft prospects for former American Family Insurance ALL-USA selections. Today’s installment features Florida State running back Dalvin Cook.

PLAYER PROFILE:

Position: Running back

High school: Miami Central

ALL-USA history: Named ALL-USA First Team in 2013 as a senior.

College: Florida State

Height, weight: 5-11, 213 pounds

By the numbers: Ran for at least 1,000 yards in each of his three seasons at Florida State, including a career-high 1,765 as a junior last fall. Finished his college career with 4,464 yards to become the school’s career leading rusher and 46 rushing touchdowns.

Draft projection: Round 1

Draft positives: Do-it-all, every down back that can wear every hat possible from the backfield. Elite-level foot speed and quickness. Balance and body control as he changes direction is always there. Gains a ton of yards after contact. Shows burst to and out of the action to break off big runs. Creates something out of the smallest of creases. Physical, aggressive, hard runner that will not hesitate to lower his shoulder and create heavy contact.

Draft negatives: Needs to continue to add bulk to his frame if he is going to take a full slate of NFL hits every week. Needs to add strength to his lower body and learn to use his legs to push the pile more. Did not have a lot of blocking responsibilities.

What he says, on draft preparation: “I’m just working hard so my name can be called pretty early. I got to put the work in right now, and just give everyone a good impression of Dalvin.”

Draft analysis by Dan Shonka, Ourlads.com