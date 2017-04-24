From high school ALL-USA to NFL Draft: Jonathan Allen, Alabama defensive tackle

As the NFL draft nears, USA TODAY High School Sports will look back at the high school careers and draft prospects for former American Family Insurance ALL-USA selections. Today’s installment features Alabama defensive tackle Jonathan Allen.

PLAYER PROFILE:

Position: Defensive tackle

High school: Stone Bridge (Ashburn, Va.)

ALL-USA history: Named ALL-USA Second Team in 2012 as a senior.

College: Alabama

Height, weight: 6-3, 286

By the numbers: Had 10.5 sacks and 69 tackles as a senior, winning the Chuck Bednarik and Bronco Nagurski awards as the top defender on the nation’s top defense. He posted 12 sacks and 36 tackles as junior.

Draft projection: Round 1

Draft positives: Has a fire-hydrant build. Just one thick piece of muscle from head to toe. The combination of power and technique is his game. Very controlling off the snap. Consistently gets his hands on first with inside position and plenty of knee bend. Versatile tools and skills that can pose as a matchup problem against anyone. Top tier playing strength. Gets off blocks with ease. Very smart and quick.

Draft negatives: Limited range in pursuit. Inconsistent pad level and quick twitch when rushing the passer. Can be ridden out when he tires.Was somewhat medicore in his performance at the Scouting Combine.

What he says, at the Scouting Combine: “I have a winning attitude — a leader, a guy who’s gonna bust his butt every play, and a guy who’s looking to come in and make an immediate impact in a positive way.”

Draft analysis by Dan Shonka, Ourlads.com