From high school ALL-USA to NFL Draft: Montravius Adams, Auburn defensive tackle

As the NFL draft nears, USA TODAY High School Sports will look back at the high school careers and draft prospects for former American Family Insurance ALL-USA selections. Today’s installment features Auburn defensive tackle Montravius Adams

PLAYER PROFILE:

Position: Defensive tackle

High school: Dooly County (Vienna, Ga.)

ALL-USA history: Named ALL-USA first team in 2012

College: Auburn

Height, weight: 6-4, 308

By the numbers: Second-team ALL-SEC last season with 43 tackles, including eight tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He had three sacks in 2014 and 2.5 in 2015 when he was third-team ALL-SEC.

Draft projection: Round 3/4

Draft positives: Versatile and experienced in different inside roles. Brings it hard and strong off the snap. Has quick-twitched-power to him that will stifle blockers. Can surprise opponents with limber, fast lateral movement. Knows what to do, and how to do it when it comes to engaging blockers and locating the action. Violent tackler. Nose for the ball.

Draft negatives: Leverage is a consistent issue with him. Exposes too much of his chest to blockers and will get moved by double teams. Lacks length and it shows up on tape.

What he says, at the Senior Bowl: “I love to hit. There is no better feeling in knowing a running back or a quarterback is doing some suffering with what you just brought. No better feeling.”

Draft analysis by Dan Shonka, Ourlads.com