From high school ALL-USA to NFL Draft: Raekwon McMillan, Ohio State

As the NFL draft nears, USA TODAY High School Sports will look back at the high school careers and draft prospects for former American Family Insurance ALL-USA selections. Today’s installment features Ohio State linebacker Raekwon McMillan. 

PLAYER PROFILE:

Position: Outside linebacker

High school: Liberty County (Hinesville, Ga.)

ALL-USA history: Named ALL-USA First Team in 2013 as a senior.

College: Ohio State

Height, weight: 6-2, 243

Raekwon McMillan in 2013 (Photo: Tom Lemming)

By the numbers:  Reached triple digits in tackles in the last two seasons with 119 as a sophomore and 102 as a junior. Finished with six career sacks. Named a second-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten as a junior as a key member of a Buckeyes defense that was ranked sixth nationally.

Draft projection: Round 1/2

Draft positives: Between-the-tackles thumper. Thick and sturdy build that brings a violent level of impact to his hits. Very strong lower body. Produces a very high amount of power on the move and from a standstill. He is a brick wall when ball carriers and blockers alike meet him head on. Has a gravitational pull toward the action.

Cons: Tight hips that are exposed the further in space he gets. Susceptible to pro-level quickness and agility. Won’t be able to run up the seam with athletic tight ends and cannot be trusted to cover backs in space.

What he says: “I’m a captain at Ohio State. Everything we did on defense came through me and I can do the same thing for their program. I’ll never give you a reason to let me go from their team and I’ll always be a leader, never a follower.”

Draft analysis by Dan Shonka, Ourlads.com

