From the anthem to pom line to starting forward, Chaparral's (Ariz.) Brenna Doyle does it all

As the half ends, Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral girls basketball coach Brian Porth tosses his keys to starting forward Brenna Doyle.

She dashes off to Porth’s office to make a quick change into her pom outfit to be part of the halftime show. Already warmed up, it takes about six minutes to get ready, and she is back on the court, doing an electrifying dance number with the other pommies.

Porth lets the girls out of the locker room early so they can catch her performance.

“Everyone loves her,” said junior guard Maddie Vick, the team’s leading scorer at 21.8 points a game. “She’s so good at everything.”

Before the home game, Doyle, a junior, also sings the national anthem, then is introduced as one of the starters on a 21-3 team on which she averages six points and eight rebounds.

Say hello to Chaparral’s triple threat.

Doyle has been able to balance basketball, grades, a budding singing career and dance, succeeding in everything.

“She’s crazy, like just crazy,” said Chaparral junior basketball player Summer Menke, who started doing pom with Doyle in the fifth grade, before just sticking with basketball in high school. “Her time management and everything … wow.

“And she has a 5.0 GPA.”

Doyle’s day begins with classes, then turns into two hours of basketball practice, then two hours of pom dance practice.

She likes the variety.

“It’s nice,” she said. “I’ve been playing basketball since preschool. Once I started dancing, it was a really good balance between the two, because I couldn’t get burned out with either one.

“When I started dancing, I found it to be such a great way to break free from the monotony of what I’ve been doing for years.”

Singing, she said, has been a lifelong passion.

She has landed singing gigs at a coffee house and a banquet, doing covers, such as Adele. She even plays a little piano.

“It’s something I’m able to do when I’m happy, when I’m sad, when I’m tired,” Doyle said. “It’s a great outlet for me. It’s something I hope to pursue.”

As interested as she is in music, she also has interests in medicine and architecture.

Both the pom and basketball teams support her and have been able to work with her schedules to allow Doyle to do both.

When the Chaparral girls basketball team isn’t playing a game the same night as the boys, she is part of the pom line cheering for the boys. She was part of pom at all of the varsity football games.

After deciding not to do pom her freshman year, Doyle returned and made JV pom her soph

omore year. That team won a national competition in Florida.

“Right before the season, she wasn’t going to play basketball,” Porth said. “I said, ‘If you’re able to do both, would you want to?’ She said, ‘Is that even an option?’ I said, ‘Absolutely. You’re a good kid. The girls like you.’ It’s hard enough for girls basketball. If you start eliminating kids because they want to do more than one thing, it’s not good. I’d rather have well-rounded kids who have a lot of passions.

“Now, they have an outlet. If something doesn’t go well on the basketball court, they have something to go to. Then, they can come back.”

Doyle has been singing since she was 6.

She sang her first national anthem last year before Chaparral’s senior night game.

“I was very twitchy, and a little bit shaky, but once I got halfway through the song, I realized there was nothing to worry about, because I was in front of people I loved,” Doyle said. “I owe everything to my team. Through my three years here, I’ve been with girls I’ve been playing with since the second grade. We have great chemistry together.”

The pom team roots for Chaparral, but Brenna is the only name they shout out.

“It allows me to go out there without any stress on my back,” she said. “I go out there and play with the girls that I love, and not worry about winning the game, then going to pom and competing. They’re both passionate about it being fun.”