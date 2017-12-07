FSU commit D'Marcus Adams receives U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey

Mainland (Fla.) wide receiver D’Marcus Adams received his honorary U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey Thursday at his school as part of the Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

“It was a pretty big ceremony so I was pretty nervous,” Adams said. “But overall I felt good about it and had fun.”

Adams, a Florida State commit, is one of the top wide receivers in the nation according to 247Sports.

Over the past few days, however, Adams has been put in a tough spot, with Jimbo Fisher leaving for Texas A&M and Willie Taggart making the move to Tallahassee.

“He’s supposed to be here sometime this week,” Adams said of Taggart. “So I’m going to talk to him and see how things go.”

Regardless, Adams will be among the nation’s top players competing at the U.S Army All-American Bowl, which kicks off Saturday, Jan. 6 in San Antonio at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.

“I’m looking to get some more exposure,” Adams said of the game. “I’m used to playing Florida people and now I can showcase my talent against nationwide people.”