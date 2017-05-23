USA Today Sports

Five quarterbacks added to complete full roster for Elite 11 Finals

Five quarterbacks were selected to the Elite 11 Finals to close out the roster for the June 2-4 event in Los Angeles.

  •  Re-al Mitchell, St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.): The Iowa State commit is a three-star prospect ranked as the No. 25 dual-threat in the Class of 2017 by the 247Sports Composite.
  • Blake Stenstrom, Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colo.): The Colorado commit is ranked as the No. 23 pro style passer. He takes over the offense at Valor from Dylan McCaffrey, who is a Michigan signee.
  • Gerry Bohanon, Earle (Ark.): The uncommitted four-star prospect is ranked as the No. 11 dual-threat and the No. 1 player overall in the state of Arkansas. He has 13 reported offers.
  • Joey Gatewood, Bartram Trail (Jacksonville): Ranked as the nation’s No. 1 athlete, Gatewood has been an Auburn commit since 2015 and on recruiting radars since eighth grade.
  • Carter Bradley, Providence (Jacksonville): An uncommitted three-star, Bradley is ranked as the No. 31 pro style.

Here is the full list of invites:

James Foster, Montgomery (Sidney Lanier), Ala. – Missouri commit

Jack West, Saraland, Ala. – Stanford commit

Gerry Bohanon, Earle, Ark. – Uncommitted

Carter Bradley, Jacksonville, Fla. – Uncommitted

Cammon Cooper, Lehi, Utah – Uncommitted

Matt Corral, Long Beach, Calif., – USC commit

Justin Fields, Kennesaw, Ga. – Penn State commit

Joey Gatewood, Jacksonville – Auburn commit

Emory Jones, Franklin, Ga. – Ohio State commit

DaKereon Joyner, North Charleston, S.C. – uncommitted

Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville, Ga. – Clemson commit

Devin Leary, Sicklerville, N.J. – North Carolina State commit

Jalen Mayden, Sachse, Texas – uncommitted

Tanner McKee, Centennial, Calif. – Uncommitted

Joe Milton, Olympia, Fla. – Michigan commit

Re-al Mitchell, Bellflower, Calif. – Iowa State commit

Quincy Patterson, Chicago, Ill. – Virginia Tech commit

Justin Rogers, Bossier City, La. – Uncommitted

Tyler Shough, Gilbert, Ariz. – Uncommitted

Jacob Sirmon, Bothell, Wash. – Washington commit

Blake Stenstrom, Denver, Colo. – Colorado commit

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Las Vegas – UCLA commit

Jack Tuttle, San Diego – Utah commit

Jarren Williams, Lawrenceville, Ga. – Kentucky commit

