Five quarterbacks added to complete full roster for Elite 11 Finals

May 23, 2017
Joey Gatewood
Five quarterbacks were selected to the Elite 11 Finals to close out the roster for the June 2-4 event in Los Angeles.
- Re-al Mitchell, St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.): The Iowa State commit is a three-star prospect ranked as the No. 25 dual-threat in the Class of 2017 by the 247Sports Composite.
- Blake Stenstrom, Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colo.): The Colorado commit is ranked as the No. 23 pro style passer. He takes over the offense at Valor from Dylan McCaffrey, who is a Michigan signee.
- Gerry Bohanon, Earle (Ark.): The uncommitted four-star prospect is ranked as the No. 11 dual-threat and the No. 1 player overall in the state of Arkansas. He has 13 reported offers.
- Joey Gatewood, Bartram Trail (Jacksonville): Ranked as the nation’s No. 1 athlete, Gatewood has been an Auburn commit since 2015 and on recruiting radars since eighth grade.
- Carter Bradley, Providence (Jacksonville): An uncommitted three-star, Bradley is ranked as the No. 31 pro style.
Here is the full list of invites:
James Foster, Montgomery (Sidney Lanier), Ala. – Missouri commit
Jack West, Saraland, Ala. – Stanford commit
Gerry Bohanon, Earle, Ark. – Uncommitted
Carter Bradley, Jacksonville, Fla. – Uncommitted
Cammon Cooper, Lehi, Utah – Uncommitted
Matt Corral, Long Beach, Calif., – USC commit
Justin Fields, Kennesaw, Ga. – Penn State commit
Joey Gatewood, Jacksonville – Auburn commit
Emory Jones, Franklin, Ga. – Ohio State commit
DaKereon Joyner, North Charleston, S.C. – uncommitted
Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville, Ga. – Clemson commit
Devin Leary, Sicklerville, N.J. – North Carolina State commit
Jalen Mayden, Sachse, Texas – uncommitted
Tanner McKee, Centennial, Calif. – Uncommitted
Joe Milton, Olympia, Fla. – Michigan commit
Re-al Mitchell, Bellflower, Calif. – Iowa State commit
Quincy Patterson, Chicago, Ill. – Virginia Tech commit
Justin Rogers, Bossier City, La. – Uncommitted
Tyler Shough, Gilbert, Ariz. – Uncommitted
Jacob Sirmon, Bothell, Wash. – Washington commit
Blake Stenstrom, Denver, Colo. – Colorado commit
Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Las Vegas – UCLA commit
Jack Tuttle, San Diego – Utah commit
Jarren Williams, Lawrenceville, Ga. – Kentucky commit
