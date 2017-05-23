Five quarterbacks added to complete full roster for Elite 11 Finals

Five quarterbacks were selected to the Elite 11 Finals to close out the roster for the June 2-4 event in Los Angeles.

Here is the full list of invites:

James Foster, Montgomery (Sidney Lanier), Ala. – Missouri commit

Jack West, Saraland, Ala. – Stanford commit

Gerry Bohanon, Earle, Ark. – Uncommitted

Carter Bradley, Jacksonville, Fla. – Uncommitted

Cammon Cooper, Lehi, Utah – Uncommitted

Matt Corral, Long Beach, Calif., – USC commit

Justin Fields, Kennesaw, Ga. – Penn State commit

Joey Gatewood, Jacksonville – Auburn commit

Emory Jones, Franklin, Ga. – Ohio State commit

DaKereon Joyner, North Charleston, S.C. – uncommitted

Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville, Ga. – Clemson commit

Devin Leary, Sicklerville, N.J. – North Carolina State commit

Jalen Mayden, Sachse, Texas – uncommitted

Tanner McKee, Centennial, Calif. – Uncommitted

Joe Milton, Olympia, Fla. – Michigan commit

Re-al Mitchell, Bellflower, Calif. – Iowa State commit

Quincy Patterson, Chicago, Ill. – Virginia Tech commit

Justin Rogers, Bossier City, La. – Uncommitted

Tyler Shough, Gilbert, Ariz. – Uncommitted

Jacob Sirmon, Bothell, Wash. – Washington commit

Blake Stenstrom, Denver, Colo. – Colorado commit

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Las Vegas – UCLA commit

Jack Tuttle, San Diego – Utah commit

Jarren Williams, Lawrenceville, Ga. – Kentucky commit