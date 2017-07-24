Fundraising for Pa. defensive coordinator Thaddeus Davis who drowned in N.C. tops $75,000

A fundraising drive to raise funds for the family of a high school defensive coordinator who drowned off the coast of a North Carolina beach has topped $75,000 on its way to a $100,000 goal.

As reported by PennLive, among other sites, Thaddeus Davis drowned off Carolla Beach in North Carolina’s Outer Banks when he was swimming with his 10-year-old son and was swept under by a powerful riptide. According to Coast Guard officials, Davis’s body was identified very early Friday a.m., fewer than 12 hours after he initially disappeared.

Those who worked with Davis at both Lewisburg Area High School, where he was the football team’s defensive coordinator, and Bucknell University, where he was a proud alumni and annual fund development officer, were quick to offer praise for the father of four and former Bison football player.

While further tragedy was averted when the Coast Guard saved his 10-year-old son, who also struggled while swimming in the tide with his father on Thursday, much help will be needed by his family, which includes his other three children and wife, who is pregnant with the couple’s fifth child.

Friends of the family established a GoFundMe drive to raise $100,000 for the family, and were nearing that goal after just two days. The drive received more than $77,000 as of early Monday morning, and had received donations from more than 800 individuals. Donations on Sunday ranged from a mere $25 to more than $1,000.

“Thaddeus was a valued member of our community who lit up a room with his smile and enthusiasm,” Scott Rosevear, Bucknell’s vice president of development, told PennLive. “He was one of those people you looked forward to seeing at the office every day.”