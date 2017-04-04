Fusco leads Wappingers girls lacrosse to win over Lourdes

Wappingers girls lacrosse coach Carlene Kuczma said Jenna Fusco was “fired up” on Tuesday.

Truer words were never spoken.

Fusco torched host Our Lady of Lourdes High School with six goals, helping lead Wappingers to a second-half surge and a 17-9 win in the battle of Warriors.

Cayla Ruotolo was right behind her, with four goals and one assist.

“It was good to see them run the offense,” Kuczma said of her leading scorers. “Everyone on the offensive end has the ability to go to the goal and score. Jenna and Cayla were focused on the offensive side.”

There were a lot of focused Wappingers Warriors, as a matter of fact.

Tori Henn notched a hat trick, while Alyssa Carpentieri and Kate West each scored one goal and had one assist. Katie Wall and Sam Baragas each scored once, while Meg Whalen added an assist.

Tied 6-6 at halftime, Kuczma had “a good halftime talk” with her team. Eliminating turnovers and the importance of possession were the focal points of the discussion.

“We talked about how possession is key,” the coach said. “They did an excellent job decreasing turnovers.”

Lourdes was led by Lu Clark, who scored three goals with two assists. Maeve Connolly also had a hat trick. Allison Brady scored twice, while Grace Rappleyea poured in one goal.

Megan Callahan made eight saves for Lourdes. On the other side, Skylar Carpentieri made nine saves.

Wappingers (2-1) visits Ossining on Wednesday, while Lourdes visits Pelham on Thursday.

Ossining is coming off of a 14-9 loss to New Rochelle on Tuesday, while Pelham defeated Croton-Harmon 17-7 on the same day.

