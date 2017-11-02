Coach quits, says he accidentally sent inappropriate text to student

Here’s a new one: A high school coach has been fired for sending an inappropriate text message to a student. Sure, that isn’t new, but this is: The now-former coach is claiming that the text was a simple error of mistaking a student with the same first name as a friend with that friend himself.

Miles Martin, the baseball coach at Cambridge (Ga.), resigned after acknowledging that he sent an inappropriate text message to a current Milton student. Everyone agrees that the text message was inappropriate. What they don’t agree on is whether Martin actually intended to send the message to the teen who got it.

The coach claims it was a simple error, mistaking the teen for a trusted friend who has the same first name. Cambridge school officials were skeptical, to put it mildly. They made their feelings clear in a statement to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

“… Mr. Martin displayed poor judgement in sending the text message” and that he “failed to report the incident to school administration and follow FCS Employee Handbook on private social media.”

Popular coach says he was forced out after accidentally sending inappropriate text to student. At 4:30, why some think he got a raw deal. pic.twitter.com/OcL7R1oAen — Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) November 1, 2017

And here was Martin’s response to that statement, as given to Atlanta news network WSB-TV:

“I made an error when sending a personal and private message to a trusted friend; to be clear, it was an error and not an error in judgment that resulted in the message being delivered to a student.