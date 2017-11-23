Ga. girls basketball coach arrested for sexual assault against student

HALL COUNTY, Ga. – The head girls basketball coach at Chestatee (Ga.) High School was arrested on sexual assault charges, according to Hall County School District.

The district said Webster Daniel was suspended from teaching and coaching duties on Nov. 17 due to an administrative inquiry. Daniel was then arrested on Nov. 21 and charged with sexual assault against a student and sexual battery by Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel turned in a letter of resignation to the school district and they will take action on Daniel’s employment during its regular monthly meeting on Nov. 27. Until then, he remains on suspension from all teaching and coaching duties.

“As a district, we are truly saddened by the incident because the care and safety of our students is our top priority. We commend the Chestatee High School administration for working as a team with their school resource officer to give these serious allegations the immediate attention deserved, which was followed by the necessary action of suspending Mr. Daniel from all teaching and coaching duties during the course of the investigation. As noted in the media release sent early this morning, Coach Web Daniel has presented a letter of resignation to the Hall County School District.”