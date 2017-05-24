Ga. lacrosse player found shot dead in driveway

DeKalb high school student found shot dead in driveway. https://t.co/14ASYeCTeH pic.twitter.com/zq4rwImWWp — AJC (@ajc) May 23, 2017

A high school student and lacrosse player in Georgia was found shot dead in his driveway over the weekend.

Police in DeKalb County are investigating the death of Keshon Kerns, a junior at Southwest DeKalb (Decatur, Ga.).

According to a police report obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Kerns was missing from bed Sunday morning when his grandfather went to wake him for work. The 18-year-old was found in the driveway with three gunshot wounds — one each to the left wrist, shoulder and back.

Cousin Jamal Kerns, 20, who also lives at the house in Decatur, went with his grandfather to the driveway. As Kerns told the Journal-Constitution, his cousin laid in front of the grandfather’s Honda Accord, with his hands held together near his face and Nike sandals off his feet.

“I was just trying to think what happened and who did it,” Jamal Kerns told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday. “I loved him to death, man.”

Jamal’s twin, Jamel Kerns, told the Journal-Constitution that they were out the night before at a hookah bar and figured the 18-year-old was at home asleep. They said they came in at 3 or 4 a.m. and didn’t see their cousin in the darkened driveway.

While it is unclear if he indeed was already there, a neighbor told police he’d heard five gunshots at 10:30 or 11 p.m. the night before, the police report said.

The 18-year-old is survived by a twin sister.

“From what I’m hearing, from his school’s perspective, and from my perspective, he was a pretty popular person,” Jamel Kerns told the Journal-Constitution.

The investigation is ongoing.