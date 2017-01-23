Ga. native Jaquan Henderson ditches Volunteers commitment to stay close to home at Georgia Tech

Jaquan Henderson is a 6-foot-1, 200+-pound linebacker whose on field exploits for Newton High had earned him a coveted spot in Tennessee’s future plans. He had been all too happy to serve as a key component of the Vols’ Class of 2017 … until he decided he was best suited at home.

On Sunday afternoon, Henderson reportedly backed out of his longtime pledge to the Volunteers after deciding he wanted to stay closer to home, instead opting for Georgia Tech in nearby Atlanta. The shift was a sudden one, with Tennessee head coach Butch Jones visiting Henderson on an in-home fewer than two weeks ago.

Henderson failed to issue a compete report about why he was leaving a longtime suitor for the Yellow Jackets on social media, but his Twitter account stands as a testament to the fact he had been pondering a change for at least a few days, as the following Tweet sent on Jan. 19 touches on:

Got do what's best for you at the end of the day. — Jaquan Henderson#1 (@JaquanHenderso2) January 20, 2017

That’s a fair sentiment for Henderson, particularly if he really was driven to find an opportunity closer to home and his family. Or maybe he just wanted to be closer to Falcons games when the new stadium opens. Who knows.

Whatever the reason, Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson and the Jackets are clearly more than happy to receive him. That will only be more clear during the first game of the 2017 season, when the Yellow Jackets and Volunteers face off.