Ga. soccer player drowns after jumping off bridge at Chattahoochee River

SUWANEE, Ga. – An 18-year-old drowned in the Chattahoochee River on Sunday after jumping off a bridge.

According to Gwinnett County Fire, firefighters and police received a 911 call about around 7:57 p.m. that a person was unaccounted for after jumping off of a bridge at Settles Bridge Park in Suwanee.

GwinnettPrepSports.com identified the teen as 18-year-old Perez Tamfu, a rising senior at Mountain View High.

According to officials, the teen was with a group of friends when the incident occurred. After jumping off the bridge, he resurfaced and looked to be in distress. One of his friends and a second person who was also in the river tried to save him, but he reportedly became combative and went back underwater. He never resurfaced after that and he was also not wearing a life jacket.

