Ga. state championship games in Atlanta postponed due to weather

Inclement weather has postponed all four of Saturday’s football championships in Georgia.

On Friday, the Georgia High School Association announced that Saturday’s first two games were postponed. At that point, the other two games, Marist vs. Blessed Trinity and Colquitt County vs. North Gwinnett, were still scheduled to be played. Saturday morning, however, the association decided that all four of Saturday’s games would be postponed.

See Attached GHSA Announcement in regards to weather at GHSA State Football Championships! @GaFarmBureau pic.twitter.com/fKaRPAVv7D — GHSA (@OfficialGHSA) December 8, 2017

Please see attachment in regards to the GHSA State Football Championships … pic.twitter.com/fD7zqedGVL — GHSA (@OfficialGHSA) December 9, 2017

Two games Friday afternoon were postponed. The 5A state title game between Rome and Warner Robins and the 6A final between Lee County vs. Coffee County was also postponed.

In all, six of the eight state championship games scheduled for Atlanta’s brand new Mercedes-Benz Stadium are not being played.

The GHSA will push the postponed games back a week, to Dec. 15 and 16. As it stands now, the higher seeded teams would host the state championship game. In cases where the teams are seeded the same, there would be a coin flip.

That means North Gwinnett would host Colquitt for the 7A title and Lee County would host Coffee for the 6A title. While Warner Robins and Rome are both No. 1 seeds, Warner Robins won the coin toss conducted by the GHSA, per WSB-TV.

While two championship games — Class A private and Class 3A — were played earlier on Friday, many fans and followers from the involved schools expressed frustration on Twitter in responding to the GHSA’s announcements and their timing (h/t to SEC Country).

Garbage. Complete debacle by OUR GHSA administration. 3 teams are already at the dome, paying customers in, and THEN you decide to cancel. The safety of individuals were already compromised. — Brett Steverson (@steverson_brett) December 8, 2017

We were already in Atlanta. Had to turn around and head back to Clinch. Kids are devestated — Don Tison (@coachtison) December 8, 2017

What about all the teams that worked hard to be able to play in Atlanta. This might be the last chance these kids get to play in the dome. — Daniel Jake McDowell (@DanielJmcd12) December 8, 2017

Unacceptable for this, or any games, not to be played @MBStadium. Half of the reward for making it here was getting to play there. GHSA needs to answer for this. People should be fired for this level of mismanagement…. — Charles Gordon (@ac_chuck) December 8, 2017

Surely, there is more reaction to come on these Peach State postponements.