Ga. state championship games in Atlanta postponed due to weather

Inclement weather has postponed all four of Saturday’s football championships in Georgia.
On Friday, the Georgia High School Association announced that Saturday’s first two games were postponed. At that point, the other two games, Marist vs. Blessed Trinity and Colquitt County vs. North Gwinnett, were still scheduled to be played. Saturday morning, however, the association decided that all four of Saturday’s games would be postponed.
Two games Friday afternoon were postponed. The 5A state title game between Rome and Warner Robins and the 6A final between Lee County vs. Coffee County was also postponed.
In all, six of the eight state championship games scheduled for Atlanta’s brand new Mercedes-Benz Stadium are not being played.
The GHSA will push the postponed games back a week, to Dec. 15 and 16. As it stands now, the higher seeded teams would host the state championship game. In cases where the teams are seeded the same, there would be a coin flip.
That means North Gwinnett would host Colquitt for the 7A title and Lee County would host Coffee for the 6A title. While Warner Robins and Rome are both No. 1 seeds, Warner Robins won the coin toss conducted by the GHSA, per WSB-TV.
While two championship games — Class A private and Class 3A — were played earlier on Friday, many fans and followers from the involved schools expressed frustration on Twitter in responding to the GHSA’s announcements and their timing (h/t to SEC Country).
Surely, there is more reaction to come on these Peach State postponements.