Gabe Infante of St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.) named Army Bowl National Coach of the Year

Gave Infante accepts his Army Bowl Coach of the Year trophy (Photo: AAG)

Gabe Infante of St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia) was named the Army Bowl National Coach of the Year at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Awards Show on Friday in San Antonio.

Infante led The Prep to a 14-0 record, the Pennsylvania 6A state title and the No. 8 spot in the final Super 25 rankings. St. Joe’s Prep beat Central Catholic (Pittsburgh) 42-7 in the PIAA final.

St. Joe’s Prep outscored the opposition 563-219 and scored at least 35 points in 13 of 14 games.

Infante was selected from among six finalists who led their teams to final Super 25 rankings.

  • Kenny Sanchez, No. 1 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)
  • Elijah Brooks, No. 4 DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.)
  • Bruce Rollinson, No. 9 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)
  • John Lambourne, No. 11 Bingham (South Jordan, Utah)
  • Thomas Wilcher, No. 15 Cass Tech (Detroit)

