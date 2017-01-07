Gabe Infante of St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.) named Army Bowl National Coach of the Year

Gabe Infante of St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia) was named the Army Bowl National Coach of the Year at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Awards Show on Friday in San Antonio.

Infante led The Prep to a 14-0 record, the Pennsylvania 6A state title and the No. 8 spot in the final Super 25 rankings. St. Joe’s Prep beat Central Catholic (Pittsburgh) 42-7 in the PIAA final.

St. Joe’s Prep outscored the opposition 563-219 and scored at least 35 points in 13 of 14 games.

Infante was selected from among six finalists who led their teams to final Super 25 rankings.