Class of '18: No. 5 Apple Valley (Minn.) heavyweight Gable Steveson

USA TODAY High School Sports is publishing a series called “The Class of 18,” highlighting 18 members of the Class of 2018 whom we will be watching in the coming year. The athletes were selected by the USA TODAY HSS staff.

ATHLETE PROFILE:

Name: Gable Steveson

School: Apple Valley, Minn.

Sport: Wrestling

Weight Class: Heavyweight

College: Committed to Minnesota

Gable Steveson is no stranger to dominance. Typically, though, that dominance has come against other wrestlers here in the states. Earlier this summer, however, Steveson helped Team USA to its first team title at the world championships in Finland, winning a junior gold medal along the way.

“Nothing really tops wearing USA and winning a team title and winning a junior title with your buddies,” Steveson told KSTP. “But being at the state tournament is the best thing for a high school student. My goals are set real high, and I’m just going to keep winning, doing what I love.”

And winning seemingly comes easy to Steveson, who hasn’t lost since he was an 8th-grader and is the three-time defending Minnesota state champion.

Steveson, the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Wrestler of the Year as a junior, had 41 pins en route to a 42-0 season, winning the state title match in 11 seconds.

“He was untouchable this year,” Former Apple Valley coach Dalen Wasmund said. “I only remember one time where there was a chance for him to give up a takedown—didn’t happen.

“I have never seen a heavyweight so athletic,” said Wasmund, who knows a thing or two about powerhouse wrestlers, having also coached Mark Hall, the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Wrestler of the Year in each of the last two seasons. “He has unreal lower-body explosion. He is good on top, bottom and especially on his feet. He has great position and feel.”

The scariest thing, at least for Steveson’s opponents, is he figures to get even better.

“I know that people are looking at me and that I’ve been dominant,” Steveson told the Star Tribune. “It just makes me want to go out and be even more dominant.”

That may be tough to do.