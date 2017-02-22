Galena baseball fundraiser set for March 4

The annual Galena baseball First Pitch Fundraiser will be held March 4, from 6-10 p.m. at the Grove, 95 Foothill Rd., Reno.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with appetizers beginning at 6:45 p.m.

There will be a silent auction, a Chinese raffle, a wine pull and a live auction featuring a Diamond “G” pendant valued at $1,000.

Tickets are available for $50 per person. Attendees must be at least 21 years old. Ticket includes entry, appetizers, a glass of wine and a commemorative wine glass. Additional drink tickets are available as well as a no-host bar.

Meet the new Galena baseball coaching staff, including new head coach Beau Walker, and mingle with friends while supporting the Galena Baseball Team.

All proceeds benefit the Galena baseball team. For information or to purchase tickets, contact Erin Hicks at 775-351-7363 or email at erinmhicks@hotmail.com.