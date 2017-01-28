Galena girls roll past Carson

The Galena girls were hot from the start and rolled over Carson, 67-28, in a Northern 4A basketball game Friday at Galena.

Josie Peck scored 19 points, including four 3-pointers, Kristen Farrell had 15 points, including three 3-pointers, and Taylor Crofoot added 12 points as the Grizzlies improved to 4-8 in league.

Bella Kordonowy led the Senators with 12 points as they dropped to 5-7. Carson remains in second place behind Bishop Manogue (12-0) in the Sierra League. Douglas and Damonte are also 4-8.

Galena led 23-8 after one quarter and 39-14 at the half.

Galena coach Jeff Keyes said the good start helped the Grizzlies’ confidence saying, “We hit a lot of shots early, which gave us a comfortable lead,” Keyes said.

When the teams played on Jan. 10, Carson took a 45-41 win. Galena was missing two starters in that game.

Peck was one of those starters who missed the previous game at Carson, due to the snowy weather closing some roads.

She said beating Carson was important to help Galena get in the Regional tournament.

“We were really prepared. We went out with a bang. We have a pretty good rivalry with them,” Peck said.

In other games Friday, Bishop Manogue beat Douglas, 84-17; Damonte Ranch beat Wooster, 58-21; Reno beat Hug, 60-16; Spanish Springs beat McQueen, 44-34 and Reed beat North Valleys, 76-24.

In the 3A, Fernley beat South Tahoe, 62-46. Spring Creek beat Sparks, 62-17.

Girls Northern 4A Basketball Standings

High Desert

Reno 11-1

Spanish Springs 9-3

McQueen 8-4

Reed 9-3

North Valleys 5-7

Hug 0-12

Sierra League

Bishop Manogue 12-0

Carson 5-7

Douglas 4-8

Damonte Ranch 4-8

Galena 4-8

Wooster 1-11