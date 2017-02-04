Galena holds off Manogue in front of raucous crowd

The gym was rocking and Galena and Bishop Manogue did not disappoint the overflow crowd.

When the dust cleared, the Grizzlies had a 58-54 win over the Miners and owned first place in the Sierra League.

Spencer Conatser led the Grizzlies with 17 points as they improved to 12-2. Moses Wood had 15 points and 18 rebounds for Galena and Dillon Voyles had 15 points and five rebounds, after being held to two points in the first half.

“Every year we play them it’s always packed in here. It’s always fun to come and play here,” Voyles said. “It was fun out there. There was a lot talking between players, but nothing dirty.”

Galena led, 19-11 after the first quarter, but Manogue rallied in the second to take a 24-23 lead int halftime.

Manogue coach Moe Golshani said the focus was to try to stop Voyles and Wood.

But the other Galena players stepped up.

“We were trying to trap and trying to do positive things, but we’ve got to protect the basket, and we just didn’t protect the basket in those crunch times,” Golshani said.

Aidan Cantwell led the Miners with 21 points as the Miners dropped to 10-4. Manogue is tied with Carson for second place in the Sierra League with two games left in the regular season.

“As much as I wanted to win tonight, this was a good learning experience for us,” Golshani said. “Our season isn’t over.”

Manogue is at Damonte on Tuesday and Douglas is at Galena..

“This one hurt. We had them, we had the crowd. That’s a good team,” Golshani said of the Grizzlies. “It would have been special for these guys to win.”

Also Friday night, Spanish Springs beat Hug, 72-28 to improve to 14-0 in league and claim the High Desert League title.

McQueen beat Reed, 60-58. Both are 6-8 and tied for third place. They split the regular season series.

Reno beat North Valleys, 80-53, to improve to 11-3. The Huskies are in second place in the High Desert. They host Spanish Springs on Tuesday.

Carson improved to 10-4 with a 59-53 win over Damonte Ranch. Jayden DeJoseph led the Senators with 22 points and Tez Allen added 20.

The court at Carson was dedicated to former Carson coach and athletic director Tom Andreasen, who died in 2015.

Douglas beat Wooster, 59-47, to improve to 6-8.

In the 3A, South Tahoe beat Sparks, 74-46, Tommy Cefalu led the Vikings with 24 points. Matthew Longland led the Railroaders with 24.

Fernley beat Spring Creek, 57-37, as Justin Turner scored 22 points and Drake Howe added 11 for the Vaqueros.

Dayton beat Lowry, 64-56 in overtime and Elko beat Fallon, 67-44.

Tuesday, (all doubleheaders) Girls at 5:15 p.m., boys at 7 p.m.: Reed at Hug; North Valleys at McQueen; Spanish Springs at Reno; Bishop Manogue at Damonte Ranch; Wooster at Carson; Douglas at Galena.

Friday: (all doubleheaders) Girls at 5:15 p.m., boys at 7 p.m.: North Valleys at Hug; Reno at McQueen; Spanish Springs at Reed; Bishop Manogue at Wooster; Carson at Douglas; Damonte Ranch at Galena.

Boys Basketball Standings

High Desert

Spanish Springs 14-0

Reno 11-3

Reed 6-8

McQueen 6-8

Hug 4-10

North Valleys 2-12

Sierra League

Galena 12-2

Bishop Manogue 10-4

Carson 10-4

Douglas 6-8

Damonte Ranch 3-11

Wooster 0-14