Galena routs North Valleys in league opener

It was just one game, and the first league game of the season, but Galena seems to be picking up right where it left off last year when it rolled to a 20-2 record and first place in the Northern 4A.

Andrew West and Nick Pezzonella each had three hits and Austin Wickham drove in four runs as the Grizzlies raced past North Valleys, 18-4, Tuesday at North Valleys.

Cole Demosthenes and Brandon Scheid each went 2-for-3 and had key hits for Galena.

Nick Brown started on the mound for Galena and had three strikeouts. He got win and gave up three hits.

Both schools have had limited practice time, due to their fields being under snow, water and ice.

Galena lost 14 players from last season.

“The holes that we have to fill, those are young guys,” Galena coach Beau Walker said. “We have a lot of talent, but we walk a lot of guys. We have to throw strikes.”

Galena also has a freshman, lefthander Nolan Craddock, who is expected to be a big contributor as a starter on the mound. He pitched in relief Tuesday.

Brown threw 17 innings last season and will be the No. 1 starter. Scheid will be the Grizzlies No. 2 starter and lefthander Russell Hicks will be No. 3. Walker said Hicks can throw in the high 80s.

North Valleys scored four times in the fifth inning. For the Panthers, AJ Dennis was 2-for-3 and drove in two runs.

Galena played in a tournament in Santa Maria, Calif., last week and faced some top pitching there.

North Valleys coach John Pinto said the field there was not ready to play on until Monday night. So the Panthers have not had any practice time.

“We have just shown up and kind of willed our way into being game ready and we got exposed,” Pinto said. “I’ll take responsibility on not getting my guys properly ready for the game.”

Also Tuesday, Reed beat Damonte Ranch, 15-5, as Lincoln Turner, Joey Brown and Kameron Soubiea each had two hits and Jon Pinto had a home run.

Miah Harmon allowed seven hits and struck out three.

Spanish Springs got past Wooster, 5-4, as Jordan Santos and Tanner Smith each had two hits. Smith had two doubles and drove in two runs. Colton Forman struck out six and got the win.

For the Colts, Tyler Black went 3-for-3.

McQueen beat Douglas, 7-2, as Nelson Padilla went 3-for-4. Austin Thomas got the win, allowing three its and striking our four. Joel Seeth, Austin Majorsky and Zach ball eah had two hits. Austin Parry, Seth and Thomas each drove in two runs.

Carson beat Reno, 3-2, and Bishop Manogue beat Hug, 11-0.