Galena takes battle of first-place teams

Sometimes Galena puts up a lot of points, sometimes the Grizzlies are a defensive team.

On Friday, it was the latter, as Galena beat Carson, 40-31, in a clash of first-place teams. The Grizzlies improved to 10-2 and took over first place in the Sierra League. Carson dropped to 9-3, and is tied for second with Bishop Manogue.

The Grizzlies got offense from some different places as Schuyler Louie had 11 points and Stettler Anderson had 10, his all in the first half.

Dillon Voyles also had 11 points.

Voyles said an earlier loss to Carson this season (47-43) was a big motivating factor for the Grizzlies, as well as wanting to take over first place and control their own destiny.

“When both teams play great defense like that, it’s hard to score,” he said. “That was a a great win for us. Carson is tough.”

He said playing a complete game, competing for all four quarters, was a big focus Friday and will be going forward over the next few weeks.

Four games remain in league play. Galena is at Wooster on Tuesday and Carson is at Manogue.

Galena coach Brian Voyles said it was a matter of which team would blink first. He said both teams are so familiar with each other, that any tiny wrinkle in the game plan can make the difference.

“Just to do something different, because it was hard to score, really hard to score,” he said. “They were really bought in to the strategy.”

He said Anderson has been steadily improving all season and his work paid off Friday.

On Friday, it was to go away from Carson’s big players, Tez Allen and Jayden DeJoseph.

Allen had nine points for the Senators while DeJoseph and Geraet Raugh each had seven.

Carson coach Carlos Mendeguia said said his team was a little tight to start the game. Galena led, 19-11 at the half.

“It happens on the road. Any league road game is tough,” Mendeguia said. “We were prepared. We have a lack of experience. Other than Tez and Jayden, we don’t have a lot of varsity experience out there. When you come into a hostile environment like that, they’re nervous and there are nerves.”

Mendeguia said he had thought it would be some other players who would decide the game.

Carson went 6-for-15 from the free throw line.

“When you’re on the road, in a big game, you have to make free throws,” Mendeguia said.

In other games Friday, Spanish Springs raced past McQueen, 67-55, as Marcus Loadholt scored 30 points and improved to 12-0 in league (17-4 overall).

Reno beat Hug, 64-36 as Drew Rippingham scored 13 points and Tommy Challis had 12 for the Huskies. Malik Youmes led the Hawks with nine.

Reed beat North Valleys, 67-62, to improve to 6-6 and move into third place in the High Desert League. Lincoln Turned scored 21 points, including five 3-pointers, Jeremy Ramos had 16 points and Matt Williams added 13 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks for the Raiders.

AJ Dennis scored 19 points for the Panthers.

In the Sierra League, Bishop Manogue rallied past Douglas, 45-41.

Damonte Ranch beat Wooster, 79-59, as the Mustangs’ Jerry Thomas made a school record eight 3-three pointers.

In the 3A, South Tahoe beat Fernley 64-61 as Harry Moses-Chakmakis scored 24 points for the Vikings. Ren Arroyo had 21 for the Vaqueros and Zach Burns had 16.

Eric Klekas scored 31 points as Elko beat Truckee, 74-38.

Spring Creek beat Sparks, 60-35.

Boys Basketball Standings

High Desert

Spanish Springs 12-0

Reno 9-3

Reed 6-6

McQueen 5-7

Hug 3-9

North Valleys 2-10

Sierra League

Galena 10-2

Carson 9-3

Bishop Manogue 9-3

Douglas 4-8

Damonte Ranch 3-9

Wooster 0-12