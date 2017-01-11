Gallery Gallery | Boys LIT, Day 2 By USA TODAY Sports January 10, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Pleasure Ridge Park guard Willie "Trey" Hill (12) drives the ball past the defender during the second round game of the Louisville Invitational Tournament between Bullitt East and Pleasure Ridge Park. Pleasure Ridge Park guard Cashawn Beasley (25) tries to get the shot off under pressure during the second round game of the Louisville Invitational Tournament between Bullitt East and Pleasure Ridge Park. Pleasure Ridge Park guard Willie "Trey" Hill (12) shoots a three ball during the second round game of the Louisville Invitational Tournament between Bullitt East and Pleasure Ridge Park. Pleasure Ridge Park forward Bryant Robinson (20) dunks the ball on a fast break during the second round game of the Louisville Invitational Tournament between Bullitt East and Pleasure Ridge Park. Bullitt East forward Konnor Polson (10) goes for a layup during the second round game of the Louisville Invitational Tournament between Bullitt East and Pleasure Ridge Park. Louisville, Bullitt East High School (Mount Washington KY), Pleasure Ridge Park High School (Louisville KY), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Gallery No. 8 Fern Creek upsets No. 2 Trinity News Fern Creek, Trinity get top two seeds for LIT Gallery Gallery | King of Bluegrass Holiday Classic Day 1 0 comments Get Livefyre FAQ Sign in + Follow Post comment Link Newest | Oldest