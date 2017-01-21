Basketball Gallery | Collins at Oldham County boys basketball By USA TODAY Sports January 20, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Oldham guard Ismail Jones shoots over Collins guard-forward Marcellus Vail. 20 January 2017 As Oldham forward Travis Henderson tries to split defenders Collins guard-forward Marcellus Vail, left, and Collins forward-center Charles Cochran, right, Henderson careens into Cochran and is called for the charging foul. 20 January 2017 Collins forward-center Charles Cochran tries to stuff the shooter, Oldham guard Ismail Jones. 20 January 2017 Collins forward-center Charles Cochran tries to stuff the shooter, Oldham guard Ismail Jones. 20 January 2017 Collins forward-center Charles Cochran looks to score, as Oldham forward Zach Larimore, left, and Oldham guard Jackson Gibson, right, defend the basket. 20 January 2017 Collins head basketball coach Chris Gaither yells instructions to one of his players during action on the court. 20 January 2017 Collins guard-forward Marcellus Vail puts up a shot as Oldham guard Jackson Gibson tries to block it. 20 January 2017 Oldham head basketball coach Coy Zerhusen talks to his players during a time out. 20 January 2017 Oldham forward Travis Henderson puts up a shot between defenders Collins guard-forward Marcellus Vail, left, and Collins forward-center Charles Cochran, right. 20 January 2017 Collins head basketball coach Chris Gaither talks to his players during a time-out. 20 January 2017 Oldham forward Zach Larimore, left, and Oldham guard Caleb Strunk, right, fight for a rebound with Collins forward-center Charles Cochran, center. 20 January 2017 Collins guard-forward Marcellus Vail puts up a shot in traffic. 20 January 2017 When Oldham forward Zach Larimore put up his shot, he connected with Collins forward-center Charles Cochran who fell to the floor. 20 January 2017 Oldham guard Jackson Gibson pushes his way past Collins guard Eric Mowder. 20 January 2017 Oldham guard Jackson Gibson puts up a shot over Collins guard Tyson Turner. 20 January 2017 basketball, Louisville, Basketball, Oldham County High School (Buckner KY), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Gallery Wrestling, basketball events set for weekend News Previewing next week's holiday hoops tourneys News Christmas hoops tourney season set to begin 0 comments Get Livefyre FAQ Sign in + Follow Post comment Link Newest | Oldest