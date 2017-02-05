Gallery Gallery | Eastern tops Providence in sectional final By USA TODAY Sports February 4, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Eastern-Pekin players celebrated after their victory over providence in the Indiana girls sectional final. Jan. 4, 20167. Eastern-Pekin's Taylor Drury is trapped by Providence defenders and looks to pass. Jan. 4, 2017. Eastern-Pekin players celebrated after their victory over providence in the Indiana girls sectional final. Jan. 4, 20167. Providence High coach Brad Burden hugged Claire Rauck in the closing stages of the game against Eastern-Pekin. Jan. 4, 2017. Providence's Hannah Wolford drove the lane and scored against Eastern-Pekin in the first half of the Indiana Sectional basketball game. Jan. 4, 2017 Providence coach Brad Burden questioned a call during second half action against Eastern-Pekin. Jan. 4, 2017. Providence's Olivia Jenkins gets off a shot against Eastern-Pekin in the frist half of the Indiana secdtional baksetballl game. Jan. 4, 2017. Eastern-Pekin's Savannah Emmert goes up to block a shot by Providence's Hannah Wolford. Jan. 4, 2017 Eastern-Pekin's Rachel Stewart, left and Providence's Claire Hauck battled for a loose ball during second half action. jan. 4, 2017. NewAlbany, Providence High School (Clarksville IN), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News News Providence draws Henryville in girls 2-A sectional Gallery Floyd Central edges host Jeff in wrestling sectional News Providence, Eastern set Sectional 46 final