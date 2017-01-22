Gallery Gallery | Henryville beats Borden 64-50 By USA TODAY Sports January 21, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Henryville guard Nick Walker shoots over Borden forward Noah Hart. 21 January 2017 Henryville forward Thomas Green splits the defense of Borden guard Nathan Bachman, top, and Borden forward Jacob Robinson, bottom right, on his way to the basket. 21 January 2017 Borden guard Nathan Bachman tries for a 3-pointer as Henryville guard Kade Badger pressures the shot. 21 January 2017 Borden head basketball coach Doc Nash argues a call with the ref. 21 January 2017 Borden forward Noah Hart puts up a shot as Henryville forward Braxton Robertson keeps up the pressure. 21 January 2017 Borden guard-forward Chad Arnett puts up a 3-point shot over Henryville guard Kasey Robertson. 21 January 2017 Henryville head basketall coach Jared Hill talks to his players during a time-out. 21 January 2017 Borden head basketball coach Doc Nash yells instructions to his team on the floor. 21 January 2017 Henryville forward Thomas Green shoots over the outstretched hands of Borden forward Noah Hart. 21 January 2017 Henryville guard Nick Walker beats Borden forward Noah Hart to the corner to shoot. 21 January 2017 After a doube-foul call, Henryville forward Braxton Robertson, center, Henryville guard Trenton Guthrie, bottom right, and Henryville guard Nick Walker, top right, plead their case to the ref. 21 January 2017 Henryville guard Nick Walker shoots over three Borden defenders. 21 January 2017 Henryville forward Andrew House tries to score on Borden forward Jacob Robinson. 21 January 2017 Borden forward Lucas McNew comes down on the ball as Henryville forward Braxton Robertson drives to the basket. 21 January 2017 Henryville guard Nick Walker drives past Borden forward Noah Hart. 21 January 2017 Henryville guard Nick Walker drives past Borden forward Noah Hart. 21 January 2017 Borden guard-forward Chad Arnett shoots over Henryville guard Nick Walker's outstretched arm. 21 January 2017 Borden forward Noah Hart shoots over Henryville guard Kasey Robertson. 21 January 2017 NewAlbany, Borden High School (Borden IN), Hart County High School (Munfordville KY), Henryville High School (Henryville IN), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News News Saturday's Indiana basketball scores and stats News Monday’s Indiana basketball scores and stats News Thursday's Indiana basketball scores and stats 0 comments Get Livefyre FAQ Sign in + Follow Post comment Link Newest | Oldest