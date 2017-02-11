Basketball Gallery | Jeffersonville-Evansville Reitz boys basketball By USA TODAY Sports February 10, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Evansville Reitz guard Elijah Dunham collides with Jeffersonville guard Bailey Falkenstein on Falkenstein's way to the basket. Jeffersonville guard Bailey Falkenstein puts up and makes a 3-point shot over Evansville Reitz guard Brennen Whitlock. Jeffersonville forward Tre Coleman tips the ball away from Evansville Reitz forward Tamaje' Blackwell. Jeffersonville head basketball coach Joe Luce talks to his players during a time-out. Evansville Reitz head basketball coach Michael Adams talks to his players during a time-out. Jeffersonville forward Tre Coleman passes the ball away from Evansville Reitz guard Brennen Whitlock. Evansville Reitz head basketball coach Michael Adams pleads with his players on the floor. Jeffersonville head basketball coach Joe Luce has to yell over the Jeffersonville faithful as he tries to give his players instructions between periods. Evansville Reitz forward Tamaje' Blackwell, left, and Evansville Reitz guard Brennen Whitlock, right, double-team Jeffersonville guard Bailey Falkenstein. Jeffersonville forward Gerrin Moore puts up a shot as Evansville Reitz forward Tamaje' Blackwell defends the basket. Jeffersonville guard Bailey Falkenstein looks to shoot as Evansville Reitz guard Brennen Whitlock defends. Jeffersonville guard Joe LaGrange puts up a shot. basketball, NewAlbany, Basketball, Jeffersonville High School (Jeffersonville IN), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Gallery Gallery | Jeffersonville at Providence basketball News Langford, New Albany's defense swarm all over Reitz News New Albany holds off upset-minded Silver Creek